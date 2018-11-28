Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, November 28, 2018, with only three more days to go until we’re into December. And I have a new driver’s license!

It’s National French Toast Day, a treat I much love for breakfast but never get. I have no idea why they call it “French toast”, since I’ve never seen it in France and I doubt it was invented there. And it’s Albanian Flag Day, celebrating that country’s independence from Turkey in 1912 as well as the raising of that flag in 1443, both of which occurred on November 28. I bet you don’t know what the Albanian flag looks like; if you don’t, go here.

On this day in 1443, quoting Wikipedia, “Skanderbeg and his forces liberate Kruja in central Albania and raise the Albanian flag.” On November 28, 1582, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway paid a £40 fee for their marriage license. That was EXPENSIVE in those days! Here’s the bishop’s register and an enlargement of the bond record (click to enlarge), but I’ll be damned if I can read anything or make out “Shakespeare” or “Hathaway”:

On this day in 1660, twelve men, including Christopher Wren and Robert Boyle, decided to found what has become England’s Royal Society. And in 1893, women’s suffrage took effect in New Zealand in that country’s general election. I believe that the Kiwis were the first to give women their right to vote. On this day in 1895, according to Wikipedia, “The first American automobile race takes place over the 54 miles from Chicago’s Jackson Park to Evanston, Illinois. Frank Duryea wins in approximately 10 hours.” Ten hours to go 54 miles? An ultramarathon runner could beat that, I bet! On this day in 1925, the Grand Ole Opry had its first broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee, billed as the “WSM Barn Dance.”

On November 28, 1967, the first pulsar, PSR B1919+21, was discovered by Jocelyn Bell Burnell and Antony Hewish; it had a period of 1.33 seconds. Hewish and Martin Ryle were awarded the Nobel Prize for radioastronomy (and this discovery) in 1974, but Bell was left out. It was Fred Hoyle who later found that pulsars were neutron stars (Bell and Hewish briefly entertained the idea that the regularity might mean the presence of extraterrestrial life), and he thought, as do many, that Bell should have also gotten the Prize.

On this day in 1972, Claude Buffet and Roger Bontems were guillotined at La Santé Prison, making them the last people executed in Paris. But not in France—the country’s last execution was that of Hamida Djandoubi on September 10, 1977. That, too, used a guillotine. Finally, it was on this day in 1990 that Margaret Thatcher resigned as head of the Conservative Party and thus lost her job as Prime Minister. She was succeeded by John Major (who remembers him?)

Notables born on this day include William Blake (1757), Stefan Zweig (1881), Ernst Röhm (1887), Berry Gordy, Jr. (1929, he’s still with us at 89), Gary Hart (1936), and Randy Newman (1943). Here’s Blake’s illustration (he did several) on the poem “Ode on the Death of a Favourite Cat, Drowned in a Tub of Gold Fishes“:

Those who died on November 28 include Washington Irving (1859), Richard Wright (1960), Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands (1962), Rosalind Russell (1976), and Jeffrey Dahmer and Jerry Rubin (both 1994; Dahmer was murdered in prison).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is anxious (she’s a Jewish cat):

Hili: I’m anxious about what can come. A: And what can come? Hili: How do I know?

In Polish:

Hili: Niepokoję się tym, co może przyjść.

Ja: A co może przyjść?

Hili: A skąd ja mam wiedzieć?

A tweet from Heather Hastie, who said this story made her tear up. And it is indeed a wonderful tale of a man, his stork, the stork’s inamorato, and their 59 grandchildren. Be sure to watch the whole thing, as it will give your day a good start.

This guy's been taking care of this rescued stork named Malena for 25 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JgUCU7yrNU — The Dodo (@dodo) October 16, 2018

Another tweet from Heather via Ann German. Seriously, though—somebody expected cats to work?

In 1924, the cats of the Consolidated Stock Exchange, tasked with controlling the increasingly bold rats who feasted on ticker tape, were not meeting the expectations of members. Ferrets were considered as replacements. #caturday https://t.co/ZCeavga7Zu pic.twitter.com/c86e1mYzwV — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) November 24, 2018

A tweet from reader Graham; I may have posted “Pavlov’s Cats” before:

This is the only thing I will be able to think about for the next week pic.twitter.com/u7mtMpmf51 — britney spears 2007 (@bebekittenheels) September 2, 2018

Tweets from Grania. I’m not sure whether these are purebreds, and, if they are, what sort.

Aww so sweet family 😻 📽️ig: thesey_cat pic.twitter.com/73AtSfzR9I — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 27, 2018

And this one baffles me, since I don’t know the music video, much less the music, and can’t figure out what the relevance of this cat is:

"Virtual Insanity" is Jamiroquai's best known music video. At the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in September 1997, it earned 10 nominations, winning four awards, including "Breakthrough Video" and the "Best Video of the Year." pic.twitter.com/HETmxLLOOe — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 29, 2018

This whole thread is funny. It starts with this tweet by J. K. Rowling (do you know the bird?), and continues on, with none other than Nick Cohen joining the conversation:

Twitter, what kind of bird is currently glaring at me through the window of my writing room? pic.twitter.com/wtZzmdecPX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 23, 2018

Well if you have some free time, could your write my column for me? After four hours all I've got is "why can't you bastards just fuck off"? A legitimate response to the political situation, I think, but the editor will want it tarting up a bit — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) November 23, 2018

A wonderful visit, but mallards aren’t the sharpest knife in the drawer (why couldn’t Mom fly over the fence?)

The most adorable family of ducklings just broke into this guy’s house 🦆🐥🐥🐥 pic.twitter.com/RjRfQpb4v5 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 11, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. I’m not sure these goats are following the rules:

Today goats are demonstrating a new maths addition & subtraction game.

Rules:

1.There must always be 3 goats in the goat zone.

2.If 1 or more goats leave the goat zone, more goats must join until there are 3.

3.If more goats arrive, others must leave, so 3 remain.#goatmaths 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hFhwe3CAgV — Varndean Goats (@varndeangoats) November 26, 2018

I don’t have to read this article (though I will) to know that the answer is “Hell, no!”

How free is our will? https://t.co/ErPlPIZRYM If we all come with pre-wired traits and with adaptations based on our past experiences, are our decisions ever truly free? pic.twitter.com/sEp94ttSXA — Kevin Mitchell (@WiringTheBrain) November 25, 2018

Another cat watching television:

Spike watching his cousins on TV. I've never known him to watch TV before. This is incredible. #Dynasties #Lions #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/fH6sAXHMuj — Rachel Burns (@RachJBurns) November 25, 2018