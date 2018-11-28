Reader Dick Kleinknecht sent some bird photos, which are better than he makes out in the apologetic notes below. I’ll leave you to identify them.

I have sent photos before of interesting activities by wildlife, but these aren’t very exciting, Their chief claim to fame is they were all taken from inside my house or on the back deck. We live near the boundary between forest and civilization so there is quite a sampling of birds and furry critters to watch during the year.

They were taken from my home in King county, about 25 miles southeast of Seattle. Near the forest/civilization boundary, which is in the foothills of the western slope of the Cascade Mountains.