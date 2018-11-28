Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Dick Kleinknecht sent some bird photos, which are better than he makes out in the apologetic notes below. I’ll leave you to identify them.

I have sent photos before of interesting activities by wildlife, but these aren’t very exciting,  Their chief claim to fame is they were all taken from inside my house or on the back deck.  We live near the boundary between forest and civilization so there is quite a sampling of birds and furry critters to watch during the year.

They were taken from my home in King county, about 25 miles southeast of Seattle.  Near the forest/civilization boundary, which is in the foothills of the western slope of the Cascade Mountains.

 

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Love it!

  2. Blue
    O my, Mr Kleinknecht, these are just precious !
    Such color !

    Blue

  3. darwinwins
    On the contrary, the pictures are very interesting. I live in the city of Seattle proper and I do not see as much variety in birds. I must get out of the city more.

  4. rickflick
    Bullock’s Oriole
    Great Blue Heron
    Gold Finch
    Black-headed Grosbeak
    Downy Woodpecker
    Unknown red-head
    Nuthatch
    Piliated woodpecker
    House finch
    Steller’s jay
    Tree swallow

    • Blue
      Oooo, Mr rickflick, .that. is g o o o o d !

      Blue

    • Jonathan Wallace
      1st one is not bullock’s oriole but black-headed grosbeak i believe.
      Unknown red head is western tanager.

      i think the woodpecker may be hairy rather than downy based on bill shape.

      As a UK resident I am happy to be corrected if someone knows better!

