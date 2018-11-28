Knickers the Giant Steer saved by his size from the abattoir

The New York Times—and, indeed, the entire Internet—is buzzing with the story of Knickers the Giant Steer, who lives in Australia. He’s not just big; he’s HUGE!

From the Times:

It’s a very big steer.

The very big steer is, according to the nearly unanimous acclaim on social media, a hero. At 6 feet 4 inches tall and more than 1.4 tons (2,800 pounds), it is roughly the height of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson but weighs about 11 times as much.

Its enormous size — just three inches short of the Guinness World Record for tallest living steer — saved it from certain death, its owner said. No one bought it for slaughter at an auction last month because potential buyers said it wouldn’t fit in their farm equipment.

“He was always a standout steer,” said Geoff Pearson, who owns thousands of cattle in Myalup, a small town south of Perth in Western Australia.

. . . Knickers drew worldwide adoration after local news reports ignited coverage of him internationally, and his image saturated social media on Tuesday.

Get a load of this guy.

There was something familiar about him. Knickers is that guy who stands in front of you at every concert.

There was something relatable about him. Knickers looks the way you feel when you don’t know anyone at a party.

And there was something inspiring about him. Cattle don’t typically have much control over their fate. Knickers beat the system.

. . . His reward for escaping the literal chopping block will be a life of coaching other animals on how to live their lives at the farm, Mr. Pearson said. The other animals have taken to him.

Mature steer of his breed typically stand 4 feet 10 inches tall and weigh about 1,500 pounds, according to the Cattle Site.