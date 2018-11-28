Knickers the Giant Steer saved by his size from the abattoir

The New York Times—and, indeed, the entire Internet—is buzzing with the story of Knickers the Giant Steer, who lives in Australia. He’s not just big; he’s HUGE!
From the Times:
It’s a very big steer.
The very big steer is, according to the nearly unanimous acclaim on social media, a hero. At 6 feet 4 inches tall and more than 1.4 tons (2,800 pounds), it is roughly the height of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson but weighs about 11 times as much.
Its enormous size — just three inches short of the Guinness World Record for tallest living steer — saved it from certain death, its owner said. No one bought it for slaughter at an auction last month because potential buyers said it wouldn’t fit in their farm equipment.
“He was always a standout steer,” said Geoff Pearson, who owns thousands of cattle in Myalup, a small town south of Perth in Western Australia.
. . . Knickers drew worldwide adoration after local news reports ignited coverage of him internationally, and his image saturated social media on Tuesday.
Get a load of this guy.
There was something familiar about him. Knickers is that guy who stands in front of you at every concert.
There was something relatable about him. Knickers looks the way you feel when you don’t know anyone at a party.
And there was something inspiring about him. Cattle don’t typically have much control over their fate. Knickers beat the system.
. . . His reward for escaping the literal chopping block will be a life of coaching other animals on how to live their lives at the farm, Mr. Pearson said. The other animals have taken to him.
Mature steer of his breed typically stand 4 feet 10 inches tall and weigh about 1,500 pounds, according to the Cattle Site.
Here’s Knickers, whose size is exaggerated a bit as he’s surrounded by small wagyu cows. But even so. . . . .
Here’s a video:
Now some people are (excuse the pun) beefing because there aren’t any photos in which Knickers is standing right next to a person, so you can get a good idea of his height. Let’s just say that if 6 foot 4 is his shoulder height, he’d be
six eight inches taller than I if I were standing beside him. And that’s big!
If you want to see the record holder, here it is, certified by Guinness:
I suspect he’d be a little hard to handle. Maybe they don’t handle him at all. There was a large wild form of cattle, the Aurochs, that inhabited Europe. It is believed to be the source of the domesticated cattle of today. They are depicted in cave paintings. The Aurocks went extinct in 1627.
If I recall correctly, a full-grown bull auroch could reach nearly 12 feet high at the shoulder. It was a brave person indeed who first tried to domesticate one of those!
Its nice to see some good news once in a while, and it’s nice to see people stopping to notice animals we often ignore. Bovinae are beautiful!
Well, part of it fit into someone’s farm equipment one time.
Reminds me of when I was dating a girl from Iowa and we went back there to visit her folks on the family farm. Her dad took me out to show me around the spread and, while we were in the barn, pointed out the contraption by which his daughter used to help him make steers outta wannabe bulls.
Thinking about that little show’n’tell still makes me queasy.
Yowsa! How did the date go after that? Did you experience “lack of focus”?
Ha! I thought someone would ask if Ken had a ball (or two).
Possibly they have some extra large Jackaroos down there as well.
“The internet: Here’s a really big cow”. My daughter was really embarrassed when she found out that (individual) cows are always female and that there aren’t “boy cows” and “girl cows”. Indeed, the existence of “boy cows” is , err, total “bull”, as they say. Although she could, perhaps, be forgiven after the animated movie Barnyard portrayed all of the male bovine characters with udders – including the mobster “Jersey Boys”!
For the latter, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barnyard_(film)#Critical_reception
Knickers it out of the park.
Knickers is a very odd name, it’s British English for US panties.
Maybe the spots are in the shape of knickers.
Apparently, on arrival at the farm he befriended a Brahman steer, nicknamed ‘Bra’ for short, and hence became known as ‘Knickers’: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-46357449
For anyone who is interested in more big cattle, search for Belgian Blue and be prepared to pick your chin up off the floor. They are spectacular.
There isn’t anyone who’s going to tip that cow.