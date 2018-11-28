Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ extremists

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “trick-2,” is an eleven-year-old resurrection, but is still relevant today, since the tropes of Stalin and Pol Pot—not to mention Hitler—are still used to defend religion and attack atheism. The artist’s point is a good one, made even more trenchant by realizing that while ISIS and Fred Phelps damn others (and the former kills them) on the explicit grounds of religion, while Pol Pot and Stalin went after people not because they were atheists (there were a few exceptions), but mostly because those people opposed—or were said to oppose—a totalitarian regime.
And, as I’ve said before, Stalin, Hitler, and Pol Pot made themselves into gods — jealous, vengeful, brutal, and intolerant, just like Jehovah of the ancient Israelites.
“Power tends to corrupt and Absolute Power corrupts Absolutely.” – Acton
“I believe that it was also God’s will that from here a boy was to be sent into the Reich, allowed to mature, and elevated to become the nation’s Fuhrer, thus enabling him to reintegrate his homeland into the Reich. There is a divine will, and all we are is its instruments.” — Hitler, speech, April 9, 1938.
Hitler was a Catholic who bragged about persecuting atheists.
One of the more disturbing elements to religion is how it perverts history – such that the lessons it teaches are lost.
With Hitler the lesson was how extreme identity politics, including the demonisation of minorities and fetishisation of “conservative family values” can lead to destruction.
Nowadays however we hear that he was an atheist, mainly in a bid to convince us of how demonic those atheists are.
