Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ extremists

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “trick-2,” is an eleven-year-old resurrection, but is still relevant today, since the tropes of Stalin and Pol Pot—not to mention Hitler—are still used to defend religion and attack atheism. The artist’s point is a good one, made even more trenchant by realizing that while ISIS and Fred Phelps damn others (and the former kills them) on the explicit grounds of religion, while Pol Pot and Stalin went after people not because they were atheists (there were a few exceptions), but mostly because those people opposed—or were said to oppose—a totalitarian regime.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading... Related