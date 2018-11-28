Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ extremists

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “trick-2,” is an eleven-year-old resurrection, but is still relevant today, since the tropes of Stalin and Pol Pot—not to mention Hitler—are still used to defend religion and attack atheism. The artist’s point is a good one, made even more trenchant by realizing that while ISIS and Fred Phelps damn others (and the former kills them) on the explicit grounds of religion, while Pol Pot and Stalin went after people not because they were atheists (there were a few exceptions), but mostly because those people opposed—or were said to oppose—a totalitarian regime.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 28, 2018 at 10:00 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Peter N
    Posted November 28, 2018 at 10:32 am | Permalink

    And, as I’ve said before, Stalin, Hitler, and Pol Pot made themselves into gods — jealous, vengeful, brutal, and intolerant, just like Jehovah of the ancient Israelites.

    Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted November 28, 2018 at 10:41 am | Permalink

      “Power tends to corrupt and Absolute Power corrupts Absolutely.” – Acton

      Reply
    • Coel
      Posted November 28, 2018 at 10:51 am | Permalink

      “I believe that it was also God’s will that from here a boy was to be sent into the Reich, allowed to mature, and elevated to become the nation’s Fuhrer, thus enabling him to reintegrate his homeland into the Reich. There is a divine will, and all we are is its instruments.” — Hitler, speech, April 9, 1938.

      Reply
    • Bruce Gorton
      Posted November 28, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

      Hitler was a Catholic who bragged about persecuting atheists.

      One of the more disturbing elements to religion is how it perverts history – such that the lessons it teaches are lost.

      With Hitler the lesson was how extreme identity politics, including the demonisation of minorities and fetishisation of “conservative family values” can lead to destruction.

      Nowadays however we hear that he was an atheist, mainly in a bid to convince us of how demonic those atheists are.

      Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 28, 2018 at 10:40 am | Permalink

    … “trick-2,” is an eleven-year-old resurrection …

    Rather prescient of the Prince of Peace to be reading “fake news” nearly a decade before our Dear Leader even coined that term.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: