College cancels “The Vagina Monologues” because it doesn’t include trans women

This is just another example of the Authoritarian Left cutting off its nose to spite its face. The Ann Arbor News (from Michigan) reports the following (click on screenshot):



Most of you have heard about Eve Ensler‘s play “The Vagina Monologues,” first produced in 1996. It’s become an iconic feminist work and has raised a lot of money for women’s causes. As Wikipedia reports:

The Vagina Monologues is an episodic play written by Eve Ensler which developed and premiered at HERE Arts Center, Off-Off-Broadway in New York and was followed by an Off-Broadway run in 1996 at Westside Theatre. The play explores consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, direct and indirect encounters with reproduction, sex work, and several other topics through the eyes of women with various ages, races, sexualities, and other differences. Charles Isherwood of The New York Times called the play “probably the most important piece of political theater of the last decade.” Ensler originally starred in both the HERE premiere and in the first off-Broadway production, which was produced by David Stone, Nina Essman, Dan Markley, The Araca Group, Willa Shalit and the West Side Theater. When she left the play, it was recast with three celebrity monologists. The play has been staged internationally, and a television version featuring Ensler was produced by cable TV channel HBO. In 1998, Ensler and others, including Willa Shalit, a producer of the Westside Theatre production, launched V-Day, a global non-profit movement that has raised over US$100million for groups working to end violence against women and girls anti-violence through benefits of The Vagina Monologues.

According to the Ann Arbor paper’s report, the play was deep-sixed for reasons you’ve probably guessed: it’s not “inclusive” of transgender women who don’t have vaginas (some of them, of course, do have surgically constructed vaginas). From the paper:

YPSILANTI, MI – Eastern Michigan University’s Women’s Resource Center will no longer host productions of “The Vagina Monologues,” noting that the play’s version of feminism excludes some women. The WRC announced its decision in an email, which came after the center evaluated responses from a survey. Survey respondents opposing the production consistently indicated they were concerned that the play centers on cisgender women, that the play’s version of feminism excludes some women, including trans women, and that overall, “The Vagina Monologue” lacks diversity and inclusion. Modifying the script to the play written by Eve Ensler is not an option, due to copyright laws, the WRC stated. “We feel that making this decision is in line with the WRC mission of recognizing and celebrating the diverse representations of women on campus along with the overall mission of the Department of Diversity and Community Involvement, in which the WRC is housed, of supporting and empowering minoritized students and challenging systems and structures that perpetuate inequities,” the email from the WRC said. “We truly believe that it is important to center our minoritized students and this decision is in line with this mission driven value.”

The play, as far as I know and as I hear from women, was pretty good, and, to use a word I don’t often use, was “empowering.” That is, it buttressed women’s self-esteem at a time when they were more oppressed than they are now. And I expect the play would still have a salubrious effect. But the empowerment that women will receive from this is, apparently, more than counterbalanced by the proposed damaged done to transgender women who don’t have vaginas and thus don’t feel included.

What is the proportion of all American women who fit in this class? A paper last year in the American Journal of Public Health came up with a meta-regression estimate that 390 adults per 100 000 are transgender individuals. Assuming that’s roughly equal in men and women (there’s some evidence of a slight disparity in a Dutch study), then 0.39% of people who feel they’re women were born biological men. It is the feelings of this small moiety of women that has caused the Women’s Resource Center to cancel the play, and the implicit assumption is that the good done to the 99.61% of women with vaginas who watch the play is outweighed by the harm done to that 0.39% because they’re not included in the class “people with vaginas” (PWVs).

But that’s assuming those people are harmed. While some transgender people have previously objected to Ensler’s equation of women and PWVs (the play was canceled at American University and Mount Holyoke College as well), it’s not clear that they’d be palpably harmed beyond the usual “offense”, and certainly not harmed to the degree that women with vaginas would be empowered or helped.

I suspect this is more about virtue signaling than improving society. Is canceling the play a net good? Could the University mitigate any harm by using part of the ticket revenues to help all women, including transgender ones? How many plays could be canceled because they portray clearly cis-gendered people in a way that might “exclude” transgender people?

In the end, the drive for “inclusion” often divides people more than it unites them, and in this case also withholds a valuable piece of theater from a population that would, by and large, benefit from it.