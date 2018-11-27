Why Evolution is True now in Arabic!

Of all the 19 foreign translations of WEIT, this is the one about which I’m most excited. That’s for two reasons. First, in many Middle Eastern countries evolution simply isn’t taught, as it contravenes a literal interpretation of the Qur’an. Second, as far as I know there is no book in Arabic that comprehensively summarizes the evidence for evolution. In other words, there’s a big need for material on evolution in the Arab-speaking world.

Over the years, I’ve worked hard to find someone or someplace willing to translate WEIT into Arabic, but didn’t find much enthusiasm. Then, with the efforts of a friendly Egyptian colleague, the National Center for Translation and Publishing of Egypt agreed to translate my book into Arabic. Sadly, the process was stopped during the Arab Spring, and then only recently got back on track. It was further delayed by the bureaucracy (the government had to assign an official number to the book and so on), and sometimes I thought it wouldn’t see the light.

Now I’m very pleased to announce that Why Evolution is True has been printed in Arabic and will be moving to the bookstores next week. I’m not sure how many copies they’re printing, and I don’t even have a link to the Arabic version, but I’m doing my best to get this information. If you are in a Arabic-speaking country, do be aware that the book now exists, and stay tuned for more information.