Why Evolution is True now in Arabic!

Of all the 19 foreign translations of WEIT, this is the one about which I’m most excited. That’s for two reasons. First, in many Middle Eastern countries evolution simply isn’t taught, as it contravenes a literal interpretation of the Qur’an. Second, as far as I know there is no book in Arabic that comprehensively summarizes the evidence for evolution. In other words, there’s a big need for material on evolution in the Arab-speaking world.

Over the years, I’ve worked hard to find someone or someplace willing to translate WEIT into Arabic, but didn’t find much enthusiasm. Then, with the efforts of a friendly Egyptian colleague, the National Center for Translation and Publishing of Egypt agreed to translate my book into Arabic.  Sadly, the process was stopped during the Arab Spring, and then only recently got back on track. It was further delayed by the bureaucracy (the government had to assign an official number to the book and so on), and sometimes I thought it wouldn’t see the light.

Now I’m very pleased to announce that Why Evolution is True has been printed in Arabic and will be moving to the bookstores next week. I’m not sure how many copies they’re printing, and I don’t even have a link to the Arabic version, but I’m doing my best to get this information. If you are in a Arabic-speaking country, do be aware that the book now exists, and stay tuned for more information.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 27, 2018 at 8:30 am and filed under books, WEIT. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

24 Comments

  1. Janet
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    Congratulations! This is HUGE.

    Reply
    • freiner
      Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:38 am | Permalink

      +++!!! And thanks to all who helped this project along.

      Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:35 am | Permalink

    تهانينا !!!

    Reply
  3. bchaller
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    If there is a charity one can donate to that will work to get copies of the book into libraries and schools in the Arabic-speaking world, please publicize info about that in a future post.

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    I’m a little astonished that translations are not essentially an automatic thing. this particular one can only help….

    How can we tell if a translation is warping the meaning?

    Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:01 am | Permalink

      Oh no – not again- my question is so poorly formed. Sorry again.

      After submitting it, I replayed it in my head and I could see Tucker Carlson asking it.

      I’ll try to lay off commenting for a few days,

      Reply
      • ThyroidPlanet
        Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:20 am | Permalink

        Yep – this is another bad one where I feel like I ruined a beautiful thing. The question is damn rude.

        All I’ll do is sub until I figure out what my problem is.

        Grateful if I do not get banned.

        Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:49 am | Permalink

        I don’t think your question was rude. It’s legitimate to wonder how things are translated into other languages because typically you need to interpret meanings since language isn’t always a one to one meaning. You see this with texts of literature that are translated into English, for example, from another language like Russian or Ancient Greek.

        Reply
        • ThyroidPlanet
          Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:52 am | Permalink

          Thank you, but I just wrote a personal apology to PCC(E), and I’m shutting down my mouth / keyboard for a while here.

          Reply
          • jeremy pereira
            Posted November 27, 2018 at 10:42 am | Permalink

            I’m not seeing any rudeness in your question either.

            Reply
            • whyevolutionistrue
              Posted November 27, 2018 at 10:56 am | Permalink

              It’s not rude; I told Thyroid Planet that no apology was necessary and to keep posting.

              Reply
          • OG
            Posted November 27, 2018 at 10:44 am | Permalink

            It was a fair question. Make it a short break.

            Reply
            • Diana MacPherson
              Posted November 27, 2018 at 10:45 am | Permalink

              I agree. I hope you don’t stay away long TP!

              Reply
  5. OG
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    That is good news.

    Reply
  6. SA Gould
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    A win for everyone!

    Reply
  7. Mike
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:53 am | Permalink

    Brilliant, a first step, but a big one.

    Reply
  8. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    Very good news. The perfect book to get further out to the uniformed and into libraries everywhere.

    Reply
  9. Historian
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 8:59 am | Permalink

    This is good news, but I wonder in how many Arabic speaking nations will the book be openly available in bookstores. The book may experience an underground life as was the case with much literature in the Soviet Union.

    Reply
  10. Paul Braterman
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Can I draw your attention to the Iraqi Translaton Project, who will be bery interestedin spreading the word? Your colleague Neil Shubin has worked with them and I am very proud of the fact that they have translated and publicised some of my own materials.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted November 27, 2018 at 10:57 am | Permalink

      I’d be delighted if they’d either translate the book or popularize the Egyptian version, but I don’t know how to get in touch with them. If you know them and they’re interested, have them email me.

      Reply
  11. Christopher
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:48 am | Permalink

    I don’t know much about intellectual freedom in Egypt so I cannot help but to wonder how safe will readers and booksellers be if found to be in possession of this or similar works. I’m not trying to stereotype all Muslim cultures as I know there are clear differences between say Pakistan and Algeria, so does anyone out there have some firsthand experiences? How safe and acceptable would it to have this book, or one by Dawkins, Hirsi Ali, or Rushdie? Quite honestly I don’t think of Muslim nations as big readers, beyond the Koran. How right or wrong am I?

    Reply
    • Draken
      Posted November 27, 2018 at 10:32 am | Permalink

      I was just wondering, are the translators in hiding and the publisher in Switzerland now?

      Reply
  12. Greg Geisler
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    Bravo! Congratulations! This is an important event. I hope the book is accessible. Keep us posted!

    Reply
  13. H Stiles (@HStiles1)
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 11:02 am | Permalink

    Now Urdu…?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: