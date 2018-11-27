Why Evolution is True now in Arabic!

Of all the 19 foreign translations of WEIT, this is the one about which I’m most excited. That’s for two reasons. First, in many Middle Eastern countries evolution simply isn’t taught, as it contravenes a literal interpretation of the Qur’an. Second, as far as I know there is no book in Arabic that comprehensively summarizes the evidence for evolution. In other words, there’s a big need for material on evolution in the Arab-speaking world.
Over the years, I’ve worked hard to find someone or someplace willing to translate WEIT into Arabic, but didn’t find much enthusiasm. Then, with the efforts of a friendly Egyptian colleague, the National Center for Translation and Publishing of Egypt agreed to translate my book into Arabic. Sadly, the process was stopped during the Arab Spring, and then only recently got back on track. It was further delayed by the bureaucracy (the government had to assign an official number to the book and so on), and sometimes I thought it wouldn’t see the light.
Now I’m very pleased to announce that Why Evolution is True has been printed in Arabic and will be moving to the bookstores next week. I’m not sure how many copies they’re printing, and I don’t even have a link to the Arabic version, but I’m doing my best to get this information. If you are in a Arabic-speaking country, do be aware that the book now exists, and stay tuned for more information.
If there is a charity one can donate to that will work to get copies of the book into libraries and schools in the Arabic-speaking world, please publicize info about that in a future post.
I’m a little astonished that translations are not essentially an automatic thing. this particular one can only help….
This is good news, but I wonder in how many Arabic speaking nations will the book be openly available in bookstores. The book may experience an underground life as was the case with much literature in the Soviet Union.
Can I draw your attention to the Iraqi Translaton Project, who will be bery interestedin spreading the word? Your colleague Neil Shubin has worked with them and I am very proud of the fact that they have translated and publicised some of my own materials.
I’d be delighted if they’d either translate the book or popularize the Egyptian version, but I don’t know how to get in touch with them. If you know them and they’re interested, have them email me.
I don’t know much about intellectual freedom in Egypt so I cannot help but to wonder how safe will readers and booksellers be if found to be in possession of this or similar works. I’m not trying to stereotype all Muslim cultures as I know there are clear differences between say Pakistan and Algeria, so does anyone out there have some firsthand experiences? How safe and acceptable would it to have this book, or one by Dawkins, Hirsi Ali, or Rushdie? Quite honestly I don’t think of Muslim nations as big readers, beyond the Koran. How right or wrong am I?
I was just wondering, are the translators in hiding and the publisher in Switzerland now?
