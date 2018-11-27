Two photos

While I’m downtown this morning, I proffer two photos for your delectation. The first comes from reader Andrés Aranda, who sent a photo of a corbel with ducks. He writes:

I went for a walk a couple of weeks ago, and saw this at the Garnison Church of St. Martin in Dresden. I thought you might like it. [JAC: I love it, though it reminds me of the bitter battle between Billzebub and James.]

On my recent visit to the cathedral at Chartres, it was gloomy outside, and the light was too low inside to get sharp photos of the famous stained-glass windows. So I deliberately moved the camera to see what effect it would produce. It made a sort of Impressionistic (or Futuristic) portrait of a window:

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:38 am | Permalink

    Whoa! The late 60s and early 70s just flashed back. Keep on truckin’

    • Ken Phelps
      Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:43 am | Permalink

      Stay away from the brown camera.

  2. Debbie Coplan
    Posted November 27, 2018 at 9:58 am | Permalink

    I especially love the second photo! Nice shapes in the blur of color…. I think it’s beautiful-

