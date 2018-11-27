Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, November 27, 2018, and National Bavarian Cream Pie Day, but when was the last time any of us had that treat? In the UK, it’s Lancashire Day. Stand tall, Yonners!

As my driver’s license expires on my birthday this year—in about a month—I’m heading downtown today to renew it, which means taking only the eye test. I have spiffy new glasses. so it shouldn’t be a problem. But posting may be light today because, once downtown, I may have a bit of culinary fun.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on the screenshot below) celebrates the life of Fe del Mundo, a Filipino born on this day in 1911 (she died in 2011). The first woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School, she was admitted because they didn’t know she was a woman! As Wikipedia notes:

[Del Mundo] humorously relates that when she arrived in Boston and went to the dormitory assigned her in a letter from the director of the hospital housing, much to her surprise she found herself in a men’s dorm. Unknowingly the Harvard officials had admitted a female to their all-male student body. But because her record was so strong the head of the pediatrics department saw no reason not to accept her. Thus, upsetting Harvard tradition, she became the first Philippine woman and the only female at the time to be enrolled at Harvard Medical School.

She returned to practice in the Philippines, established a pediatric hospital, and went on to a distinguished career as a doctor and as a scientist studying infectious diseases, garnering copious honors along the way.

It was not a particularly notable day in history. According to Wikipedia, and you should read the following link, it was on November 27, 1810 that “the Berners Street hoax was perpetrated by Theodore Hook in the City of Westminster, London. On this day 25 years later, the last two men executed for sodomy in England, James Pratt and John Smith, were hanged in London. On this day in 1895, Alfred Nobel, signing his will at the Swedish-Norwedgian Club in Paris, gave his estate to create the Nobel Prizes. Exactly one year later, the tone poem Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss was first performed in Frankfurt. On this day in 1924, the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (first billed as a “Christmas Parade”) was held in New York City. Here’s a short documentary about the Parade’s origins:

On November 27, 1971, the first man-made object to reach Mars reached Mars. Sadly, it was a Soviet module whose descent system malfunctioned, and the module crashed on the surface. Finally, it was on this day in 1978 that Dan White assassinated San Francisco mayor George Moscone and Harvey Milk, the first openly gay city supervisor. White served five years of his 7-year-sentence (his sentence was reduced because of his mental problems), and then killed himself two years after release.

Notables born on this day include Anders Celsius (1701), Chaim Weizmann (1874), Lars Onsager (1903), Buffalo Bob Smith (1917), Gail Sheehy (1937), Bruce Lee (1940), Jimi Hendri (1942), Kathryn Bigelow (1951), Steve Bannon (1953), Bill Nye (1955), and Caroline Kennedy (1957).

Those who died on November 27 include Ada Lovelace (1852), Baby Face Nelson (1934), Eugene O’Neill (1953), and Harvey Milk and George Moscone (1978; see above).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili overdid it by roaming about in the cold on frosty grass:

Hili: And we got what was coming! A: What was that? Hili: The fact that my paws are freezing again.

In Polish:

Hili: No i doczekaliśmy się!

Ja: Czego?

Hili: Tego, że mi znowu łapki marzną.

Tweets from Grania. First, Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal, who produced a lovely cartoon about the Mars Lander, tweeted out three possible cartoons he had ready about the mission’s outcome. Fortunately, the first one was appropriate:

I had a drawing ready for another outcome. pic.twitter.com/WOoxymNqI2 — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) November 26, 2018

I had this one ready in case it stopped responding. pic.twitter.com/X51OanakJc — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) November 26, 2018

A failed attempt at science education:

The rope is to pull out to show you how long the human intestine is. I don't think they thought it through. 😕 pic.twitter.com/cMEmeDgXuG — Mark Summers (@markysumm) November 25, 2018

With friends like this, who needs enemies?

Thank you for your help guys pic.twitter.com/oiKtdr8vYY — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) November 25, 2018

This is so plaintive and sad. Poor kitty!

My cat's face when I found her hoarding stash.. pic.twitter.com/M94t1zT2GP — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) November 26, 2018

A tweet from the Irish police, whose sense of humor here was evident to Grania, but escaped me until it was explained to me. And then I didn’t find it all that funny:

Bandon Gardai stopped this van at a fork in the road beacuse it had no tax/certificate of roadworthiness and a spoon for a ignition key. Van was seized and a court date for the driver. You could cut the tension with a knife. pic.twitter.com/YhtLU6jxuK — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 25, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. First is a wonderful duck + duckling rescue by a nice man. Put the sound up to hear the quacks and peeps.

This guy risked his life when he saw a family of ducks trapped on a roof 🐣💛 pic.twitter.com/pqfhJxjDGz — The Dodo (@dodo) November 26, 2018

A contemporary Japanese artist makes some nice cat drawings:

Cats tattooing each other by Japanese illustrator Kazuaki Horitomo pic.twitter.com/a7OI5Zvpck — 41 Strange (@41Strange) November 25, 2018

Aspiration. “A cat’s reach must exceed its grasp, or what’s a heaven for?”