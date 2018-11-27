Title IX and the weakening of due process

As I wrote last week, I think the only thing that the Trump administration has done that has improved our country is to issue, through the much-despised Betsy DeVos, new guidelines for adjudicating accusations of sexual assault and misconduct in American universities. (Do I really need to add here that I think DeVos’s appointment was abysmal?) The new guidelines, which allow for cross-examination of accusers and the accused, put in place objective “judges” of misconduct in colleges, and make all the evidence available to the accused, are things that are normal in criminal courts as part of due process, but were removed by the Obama administration in their reform of Title IX regulations.

Many people have objected to these changes, considering them to be rules put in place deliberately to favor the accused and weaken the rights of accusers. Those holding this view include, astoundingly, the American Civil Liberties Union, which for all other crimes fights for due process for the accused. (See here, here and here for other arguments that the new regulations are biased against “survivors”—which of course presumes that accusers are correct from the outset and thus no hearing need be held.)

Why, among all crimes adjudicated on campus, are sexual assault and harassment exceptions when it comes to due process? I think it’s for two reasons: these crimes affect mostly women, and tightening regulations about how to judge them could be seen—mistakenly, I think—as anti-women or even misogynistic. Further, unlike many crimes, sexual assault often leaves no tangible evidence that could lead to a “beyond a reasonable doubt” conclusion, frustrating many real victims who realize that their assailants can never be brought to account.

While I sympathize with these views, I think the standards of due process that are part of our justice system, and should be part of college tribunals, should be upheld, even if it leads to some people getting off because there’s not convincing evidence. That is, I think the established standards of law lead to a system that, although it allows some guilty people to walk free, is the fairest to all. (Note that the new regulations, though, don’t mandate a “beyond reasonable doubt” standard for college conviction, but simply “clear and convincing evidence” for guilt—usually taken to mean a 75% instead of a 51% likelihood of assault.)

I was heartened to see at least one experienced criminal-defense attorney agree with me: Scott Greenfield, lawyer, writer, and frequently used legal expert in the media. I don’t know anything about his politics, but only what he says in this edifying (and longish) interview with Conor Friedersdorf at The Atlantic.

I’ll give just two excerpts from a piece worth reading in its entirety. The first is about the unhealthy and hypocritical gutting of due process in cases that involve sexual assault, and only sexual assault:

Friedersdorf: What’s an example of a principle that you find yourself advocating for even as you perceive that American society is undervaluing it? Greenfield: Let’s start with a big one, due process. Advocates for accusers in Title IX campus sexual-assault adjudications have vilified due process as allowing rapists to “get away with it.” This has been amplified as a result of the “Dear Colleague” letter by the Obama administration’s Department of Education Office of Civil Rights bureaucrats and Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s rescission of that letter. It is further complicated by the #MeToo movement. The laundry list of basic procedural due-process rights—notice, opportunity to defend, cross-examination—have been ripped to shreds as unfair, traumatic weapons to victimize accusers. Of course, these are the same processes that are desperately at risk in non-sex-related criminal cases, where a similar cohort demands they be provided and honored. Why are they good for some accusers and horrible for others?

If cross-examination is an evil because it might “re-traumatize” the victim, is that not the same when the victim is in court for a robbery? If we’re to “believe the victim,” to functionally undermine the presumption of innocence and shift the onus onto the accused to prove they’re not guilty, how do we explain not believing the victim in any other criminal proceeding? And before anyone replies, “But we do,” no, criminal-defense lawyers don’t. No accusation is above challenge. Either the concept of due process is an inherent virtue in our system or it isn’t. It doesn’t morph from wonderful to horrible based upon the nature of the accusation, or which side is preferred at any moment. As the concept is vilified, procedural fairness is increasingly seen as some technical trick to favor the accused rather than giving the accused a fair opportunity to defend himself. And lest there be any doubt, not only is it an inherent virtue in all proceedings, but without it we’re left with an inquisition. Then again, when it comes to proceedings like Title IX sex policing, that’s pretty much what’s desired by the accusers, even though it’s in fundamental conflict with core premises of our jurisprudence. (He adds later) . . . the college-educated left is a mess of contradictions. A coalition that only recently counted redemption for violent felons as a top priority, and favored laws forbidding employers from asking about bygone crimes on job applications, now advocates for zero-tolerance policies to punish behavior from years in the past and—for example—isn’t necessarily willing to grant that Louis C.K. should ever work again. But, you might object, the weakened due process is in colleges, not in courts, and why shouldn’t colleges use different standards of guilt than do courts of law? Greenfield explains: Friedersdorf: The most common retort seeks to distinguish criminal proceedings, where the accused faces incarceration, from ostensibly lower-stakes situations, like campus disciplinary hearings where expulsion from one institution is the maximum penalty; workplace complaints, where the stakes end at termination; and name-and-shame efforts, like that story about a bad date with Aziz Ansari, where social stigma and public embarrassment are the main consequences. What’s your counterargument for applying due-process norms beyond criminal proceedings? And how far does the logic extend? Whenever there is official punishment meted out by any institution? What about public allegations of sexual misconduct with no institution or formal penalty attached? Greenfield: First, let’s separate “official punishment” from social stigmatization. To say Title IX is limited to expulsion, in itself, trivializes the impact. Expulsion from college is a huge punishment to a kid. But that’s not the extent of it by a long shot. He loses years of studying, preparing to get into a decent college. He loses tuition paid for the years preceding expulsion, or carries the debt load into an empty future, plus the opportunity cost of going to three and a half years of college and leaving without a degree. And he’s tainted for life, as he’s constrained to explain his expulsion, like any sex offender. Except his “guilt” and punishment were derived without the basic safeguards for a valid verdict. This is by no means trivial. In certain ways, social condemnation has become something even worse, the mere accusation being all that’s required for a mob of unduly passionate people to crush a career. There’s no opportunity to defend and no means to challenge an accusation. While the “punishment” isn’t levied by government, and is therefore beyond any required involvement of such niceties as due process, the net result can be as destructive given the current tide of blind acceptance and capitulation. While due process is properly thought of as technical legal rules, it didn’t come out of nowhere; it came from the values society decided were worthy and necessary to craft a system of decision making before anyone would be condemned and punished. So although due process doesn’t technically apply, the values underlying due process are still as worthy and necessary as ever. It’s not because the rules require it, but because we, as a society, should value such things as fundamental fairness, opportunity to defend, the presumption of innocence, a neutral fact finder, and the burden of proof, at whatever level it should be, on the accuser. I sense that by favoring the new and fairer standards, I might be accused of weakening the rights of “survivors” or even buttressing what they call “rape culture” in America. I reject that charge while still recognizing that sexual assault is a horrible crime that can traumatize people for their entire lives. My point here, and Greenfield’s, is that there’s no good reason to use different standards when judging, say, murder or assault on the one hand (crimes often difficult to “prove”) versus sexual assault on the other. And, like Greenfield, I think the same rights that obtain in court—namely the right to be confronted with your accuser, to have everyone cross-examined (note: the new rules do not decree that an accuser be examined by the accused, only by a representative or lawyer), and to have all evidence, exculpatory or not, available to everyone—should hold in college hearings. I still see a place for a college tribunal separate from a legal one, but would always urge (but not mandate) that people who have been assaulted in violation of the law go to the police. If you don’t do that, then, despite the potential trauma of reporting and going to court, or of not having anyone charged by the prosecutor, it’s guaranteed that a perpetrator will go free to commit further crimes. As for the 75% instead of “beyond a reasonable doubt” likelihood now recommended for colleges, I don’t have strong feelings about it, and can see some cases in which those standards might be better in colleges than in court. My thinking on that is still evolving.