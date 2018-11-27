To get the shot, we drove out into the middle of the Erindi Private Game Reserve, accompanied by a guide wielding a shotgun. When we got there, we did a spotlight sweep for any dangerous animals, and finding nothing there, we proceeded to set up our cameras, compose our shots, and wait to see what happened.

We stood there in total silence and in absolute darkness. Every ten minutes, the guide would sweep the area with a spotlight to see if anything was creeping up on us. When the coast was clear we would wait again, sweep, and repeat. We did this for over an hour, with no wildlife to fill up our shot.

Then, the guide announced he would start another sweep. The spotlight roamed around and then behind me it froze. There in the spotlight was a black rhinoceros, not 20 meters away from me (!!!), and nothing in between him and me. Nobody heard him approach. If he’d decided to charge me it would have been my end, but the rhino, spooked from the light, veered around our vehicle, and eventually wandered into the waterhole area.

This is the best I could get from that night. Someone from our group illuminated the rhino for a brief period of time during my 18 second exposure, and you can see him in this shot. He is very noisy and blurry because he was moving nervously.