Today’s contribution is a batch of wonderful bird photos by reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram here, and Facebook page here). There’s also a leucistic bird—a rarity.

Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubescens): Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola):

Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):

Brewer’s Blackbird (Euphagus cyanocephalus):

Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii): Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):

Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):

A Leucistic Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis):

JAC: Colin didn’t give the sex of the leucistic junco, but based on the orange-ish breast, I think it’s a male. Here’s the normal, non-leucistic male (the Oregon subspecies) from the Cornell site, although males from other areas aren’t as strongly marked.