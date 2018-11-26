Today’s contribution is a batch of wonderful bird photos by reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram here, and Facebook page here). There’s also a leucistic bird—a rarity.
Here’s another batch of bird photos. *The Leucistic (white) Junco is included.
Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):
Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubescens):Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola):
Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):
Brewer’s Blackbird (Euphagus cyanocephalus):
Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii):Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):
Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):
A Leucistic Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis):
JAC: Colin didn’t give the sex of the leucistic junco, but based on the orange-ish breast, I think it’s a male. Here’s the normal, non-leucistic male (the Oregon subspecies) from the Cornell site, although males from other areas aren’t as strongly marked.
Great bird photography!
Very nice photos.
Really good and makes me want to throw the camera away.
Chuck it in my direction ,well wrapped of course ,
But i understand how you feel.
Wonderful pictures! Simply the best.
The composition of the Anna’s Hummingbird photo is breathtaking. They are all gorgeous.
All great shots as always from Colin. It’s fun to see the bufflehead with the iridescent top. I’ve been waiting to see Anna’s hummingbird here in southern Idaho. No luck so far, although it is supposed to make an appearance in fall and winter here. It is typically a West Coast bird.
Yes, what amazing light on the Bufflehead’s head!
Perfect birds! And background also.
Thanks for the great pics!