Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s contribution is a batch of wonderful bird photos by reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram here, and Facebook page here). There’s also a leucistic bird—a rarity.

Here’s another batch of bird photos. *The Leucistic (white) Junco is  included.

Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubescens):Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola):

Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):

Brewer’s Blackbird (Euphagus cyanocephalus):

Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii):Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):

Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):

A Leucistic Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis):

JAC: Colin didn’t give the sex of the leucistic junco, but based on the orange-ish breast, I think it’s a male. Here’s the normal, non-leucistic male (the Oregon subspecies) from the Cornell site, although males from other areas aren’t as strongly marked.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 26, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. David Fuqua
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Great bird photography!

    Reply
  2. keith
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    Really good and makes me want to throw the camera away.

    Reply
    • David Coxill
      Posted November 26, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

      Chuck it in my direction ,well wrapped of course ,
      But i understand how you feel.

      Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 9:21 am | Permalink

    Wonderful pictures! Simply the best.

    Reply
  5. Claudia Baker
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 9:41 am | Permalink

    The composition of the Anna’s Hummingbird photo is breathtaking. They are all gorgeous.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 10:50 am | Permalink

    All great shots as always from Colin. It’s fun to see the bufflehead with the iridescent top. I’ve been waiting to see Anna’s hummingbird here in southern Idaho. No luck so far, although it is supposed to make an appearance in fall and winter here. It is typically a West Coast bird.

    Reply
    • Lou Jost
      Posted November 26, 2018 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

      Yes, what amazing light on the Bufflehead’s head!

      Reply
  7. mayamarkov
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 12:14 pm | Permalink

    Perfect birds! And background also.

    Reply
  8. Caldwell
    Posted November 26, 2018 at 1:10 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for the great pics!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: