Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s a messy day in Chicago, with high winds that howled all night—keeping me awake—accompanied by sleet and snow. Fortunately, the 6-9 inches of snow predicted for last night didn’t materialize; instead we have cold sleet and the roads covered with an icy slime. Flights have been canceled at our airports, and schools are closed.

As the year winds inexorably to its close, we have Monday again: November 26, 2018.

On November 26, 1778, Captain James Cook became the first European to visit the island of Maui in the Hawaiian Islands. And although Thanksgiving is over, it was on this day in 1789 that America first observed a national Thanksgiving Day, as proclaimed by George Washington at Congress’s request. On this day in 1863, too, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed November 26 as National Thanksgiving Day to to be celebrated annually on the last Thursday in November. This was changed in 1941 when President Franklin Roosevelt moved it to the fourth Thursday in November to boost retail sales because it would generally make Thanksgiving earlier. (This change was called “Franksgiving“.) As Wikipedia observed in a statement we’ll now find hilarious, “At the time, it was considered bad form for retailers to display Christmas decorations or have ‘Christmas’ sales before the celebration of Thanksgiving.” LOL! Now Christmas stuff goes up around Halloween!

On November 26, 1922, Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon became the first people to enter the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun since the young ruler was buried. Here’s the famous story of the tomb’s opening:

Carter returned to the Valley of Kings, and investigated a line of huts that he had abandoned a few seasons earlier. The crew cleared the huts and rock debris beneath. On 4 November 1922, their young water boy accidentally stumbled on a stone that turned out to be the top of a flight of steps cut into the bedrock. Carter had the steps partially dug out until the top of a mud-plastered doorway was found. The doorway was stamped with indistinct cartouches (oval seals with hieroglyphic writing). Carter ordered the staircase to be refilled, and sent a telegram to Carnarvon, who arrived two-and-a-half weeks later on 23 November. On 26 November 1922, Carter made a “tiny breach in the top left hand corner” of the doorway, with Carnarvon, his daughter Lady Evelyn Herbert, and others in attendance, using a chisel that his grandmother had given him for his 17th birthday. He was able to peer in by the light of a candle and see that many of the gold and ebony treasures were still in place. He did not yet know whether it was “a tomb or merely a cache”, but he did see a promising sealed doorway between two sentinel statues. Carnarvon asked, “Can you see anything?” Carter replied with the famous words: “Yes, wonderful things!” Carter had, in fact, discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb (subsequently designated KV62).

Here’s a four-minute video about the discovery, showing Carter, Carnarvon, and the excavation:

On November 26, 1942, the movie Casablanca opened in New York City. And today is Constitution Day in India, for it was on November 26, 1949 that the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the constitution presented to it by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Ambedkar, one of 14 children in a family of dalits (‘untouchables”) worked his way up to become a scholar of great distinction and an accomplished politician.

On November 26, 1970, the highest rainfall ever recorded fell in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe: 1.5 inches (38.1 mm) in one minute! I don’t know from punk rock, but Wikipedia says that on this day in 1976, “Anarchy in the U.K., the debut single of the Sex Pistols, [was] released, heralding the arrival of punk rock.” If they say so. I’m not posting the song.

On November 26, 2000, Florida’s secretary of state Katherine Harris certified G. W. Bush as the winner of Florida’s electoral votes, and so the case went to a politicized Supreme Court that effectively declared Bush the next President. Exactly three years later, the Corcorde made its final flight over Bristol, England. Here’s the last landing (if you want to see what it was like to be a passenger on the plane, see this video). Did any readers ever fly on this plane? New York to London in 3½ hours!

And a sad day for birds. As Wikipedia notes, it was on November 26, 2004, that “the last Poʻouli (Black-faced honeycreeper) dies of avian malaria in the Maui Bird Conservation Center in Olinda, Hawaii, before it could breed, making the species in all probability extinct.” Here it is (or was):

Notables born on this day include John Harvard (1607; died at 31, and made the bequest that led to Schmarvard’s founding), William Cowper (1731), Bat Masterson (1853), Norbert Wiener (1894), Richard Bruno Hauptmann (1899), Charles M. Schulz (1922; creator of Peanuts) and Robert Goulet (1933).

Those who died on November 26 include Isabella I, Queen of Castile and León (1504), Sojourner Truth (1883), and Tommy Dorsey (1956).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is warm by the fire but still has a gripe:

Hili: I have a question. A: What question? Hili: Why is there no blanket in this basket?

A tweet showing fat-shaming a cat, for crying out loud!:

Big fan of this picture of a veterinarian showing a cat how fat he is. pic.twitter.com/ZWZMZNxsGT — 🦇 Ekimmara 🦇 (@carson__hudson) November 22, 2018

Tweets from Grania. First, a wonky Christmas decoration

Hail. Hail. We rejoice at the long-awaited arrival of our Fallopian Overlords pic.twitter.com/2NJlRTFLQb — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) November 19, 2017

. . . and a snarky comment on the above:

A happy cat using one of those selfie cat brushes:

"extreme satisfaction" <- Look at those crazy eyes of pleasure pic.twitter.com/VkEsK7ZShu — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) November 24, 2018

I’m not sure this is play. What do you think?

Baby Octopus playing with a diver 🐙 pic.twitter.com/f2uEPw38Dq — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) November 21, 2018

Some British humor:

This is worth a look. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/3prYWP9tzZ — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 22, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is a stunning case of mimicry: a moth looking and behaving like a jumping spider (a salticid)! Holy COW! (Be sure to watch the video.)

Checkout this moth from the Philippines behaving like a jumping spider! "I'm a salticid," says the moth. Metalmark Moth (Brenthia sp. or Litobrenthia sp.?)

Choreutidae, Brenthiinae

MSC Institute of Technology

San Gabriel, San Pablo CIty

Video by Veronica Prudente pic.twitter.com/khU8OpjzXg — PhiLepidoptera (@PhiLepidoptera) November 3, 2018

I didn’t know that Paul Klee ever drew a cat, but here’s one. It looks like Business Cat!

A creepy but cool “skull root”:

By @Dubliniaviking "This 'thing' was excavated from a cholera graveyard during the Luas works! It's a tree root that found its way into the cavity of a deceased skull, & while the head decayed, the tree root retained the shape of the skull"

Paleo anthrodendrology? #Archaeology pic.twitter.com/1SACv8THD4 — Dee Ní Choch (@dervalco) November 23, 2018

