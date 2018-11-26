Mars InSight probe lands today

Reader Jon kindly reminded me this morning (after letting me know last week) that NASA’s InSight “stationary lander”, launched from Earth on May 5, will—if all goes well—touch down today at about 20:00 UTC (3 p.m. Eastern time in the U.S.). The distance of the journey: over 301 million miles!
The lander is basically a probe that drills down 16 feet to take Mars’s temperature, but it will take 2-3 months to put that probe in place after landing.
Jon added more information and some links; I’ll remind you about 15 minutes before the lander touches down.
Live landing commentary on NASA TV will run from 19:00-20:30 UTC (1-2:30 p.m. CEN). InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, will conduct an in-depth study of the interior of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core.
Here’s a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory description of the InSight landing (similar to the Curiosity rover touch down) and an animation of the landing from Lockheed Martin who designed and built InSight. (has a silly ending with Insight “speaking” with an alluring female voice?).
Reader Michael sent this link to a nice Ars Technica piece showing the landing timeline.
I’ve embedded the video here; the landing is a masterpiece of engineering, but it’s fully automated so that NASA has no control. Those in charge have described the landing process as “seven minutes of terror.”
(Unrelated but pretty amazing, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst made a time-lapse video from the cupola on the ISS of the Russian Progress MS-10 cargo ship as it launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 16 November.)
Kudos to all (thousands) the brilliant scientists and technicians making this happen. It will be intriguing to see new information from this project.
And engineers please. These planetary and other extra terrestrial landings are excellent examples of how practicianers from all of the stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields must bring their skills, knowledge, and practices together for a successful accomplishment. This is a nasa science mission supported by engineering. But the engineers are supported by previously learned science about mars such as atmosphere and gravitational characteristics, and topography. Would be great if k12 science in all u.s. states started reshaping their science education to show the need for collaboration using these great examples. The 2011 nrc framework document recommends bringing engineering into science ed as an equal to physical sciences, life sciences, and earth/space science and the2013 next generation science standards (ngss) provide a full set of k12 science ed curriculum standards based on the framework. But a number of states including my own, virginia, have rejected ngss (aswell asthe sense of the nrc recommendations)
I watched the pre-landing event yesterday and plan to watch the main event today. I love this stuff and hope all goes well with the landing.
Besides drilling into the crust, it is also has a seismometer which will be used to see what the planet is made of right down to its core. It is so sensitive that they expect to see waves from each seismic event twice or even three times as they travel around the entire circumference of Mars.
I was also fascinated by the two cubesats, called MarCO, that will each fly parallel to the Insight probe, relaying information back to Earth. Each is the size of a briefcase!
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/cubesat/missions/marco.php
I’ve been watching NASA’s TV channel all morning. I think they do a great job with interviews and graphics.
One fun fact: the seismometer is sensitive enough to detect deflections on the order of the diameter of a hydrogen atom. It will be able to detect the deflection of the surface of the planet when atmospheric pressure changes, and when one of the moons passes over.