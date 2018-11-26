Mars InSight probe lands today

Reader Jon kindly reminded me this morning (after letting me know last week) that NASA’s InSight “stationary lander”, launched from Earth on May 5, will—if all goes well—touch down today at about 20:00 UTC (3 p.m. Eastern time in the U.S.). The distance of the journey: over 301 million miles!

The lander is basically a probe that drills down 16 feet to take Mars’s temperature, but it will take 2-3 months to put that probe in place after landing.

Jon added more information and some links; I’ll remind you about 15 minutes before the lander touches down.

Live landing commentary on NASA TV will run from 19:00-20:30 UTC (1-2:30 p.m. CEN). InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, will conduct an in-depth study of the interior of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core. Here’s a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory description of the InSight landing (similar to the Curiosity rover touch down) and an animation of the landing from Lockheed Martin who designed and built InSight. (has a silly ending with Insight “speaking” with an alluring female voice?).

Reader Michael sent this link to a nice Ars Technica piece showing the landing timeline.

I’ve embedded the video here; the landing is a masterpiece of engineering, but it’s fully automated so that NASA has no control. Those in charge have described the landing process as “seven minutes of terror.”

Matthew Inman at The Oatmeal has a lovely cartoon description of the landing and the probe’s mission; click on the screenshot to go to the comic:

More from Jon:

(Unrelated but pretty amazing, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst made a time-lapse video from the cupola on the ISS of the Russian Progress MS-10 cargo ship as it launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 16 November.)

Finally, here’s a New York Times article describing what we’ve learned about Mars in the last year (click on article):