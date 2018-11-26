Khashoggi: a beneficiary of “borrowed white privilege”?

One would think that a Saudi, being from the Muslim Middle East, would be counted as a “person of color”. But apparently there are de-melanizing factors that can elevate the low “privilege” of those from the region. Three of those factors include being a journalist, working in the West, and getting murdered by the Saudis, or so says Khalid Albaih in the Guardian article that just appeared (click on screenshot below).

Albaih, identified by the Guardian as “a Sudanese artist and cartoonist living in Denmark”, argues that Khashoggi had “white privilege” because he lived and worked in the West, and that’s why his murder “counted”.

Before his very short assertion of Khashoggi’s “privilege” (which apparently didn’t keep the journalist from getting killed), Albaih proffers the usual tirade about the colonialist “white savior” West, claiming that this “savior” mentality has in fact buttressed the “rise of young white nationalists”

With the help of the prosperity it has hoarded from its gruesome past, two world wars and providing its citizens with a whitewashed version of history, blinding them to western states’ manipulation of “third world countries” and support of authoritarian governments, the postcolonial west was able to rebuild its idea of itself as the self-righteous protector of human rights, free speech and democracy. I believe this is one of the main reasons for the rise of young white nationalists who imagine that the white race is superior because it has singlehandedly made the world a better place, while everyone else is trying to steal some of its hard-earned civilisation.

I doubt that white supremacy has been fueled by the self-image of a postcolonial west in this way; rather, it’s been strengthened by the election of Trump and other right-wing governments, which itself is due to various factors, including economics as well as the failure of Europe and the U.S. to produce a sensible immigration policy.

After his rant, Albaih gets down to business: Middle-Eastern journalists (including himself) who move to the West have been “protected” by white privilege, which apparently is a sort of mantle you get when you land in the U.S. or the U.K.:

Long before the refugee “crisis” that swept Europe after the Arab spring (challenging its self-righteous self-image), most artists, intellectuals, free thinkers, opposition leaders and journalists from the “third world” had, like me, headed west, not only for education but for protection. To be protected by white privilege, even if it’s just by association. And this has only served to further the west’s white saviour mentality.

No, Mr. Albaih, you’re protected not by “white privilege,” but by the fact that you’re no longer living in countries that don’t have freedom of the press, or will kill you for criticizing the government or even being an atheist or an apostate. That has nothing to do with white privilege, but with the fact that Western countries are safer for dissidents and critics.

At the end, Albaih pens a few brief lines on Khashoggi’s “white privilege”:

The extent of the power of white privilege, even if only by association, came as a surprise to most world leaders, including Donald Trump, who were pressed into taking action following the murder of the Saudi Washington Post journalist “who is not even an American citizen”, as Trump said during a press conference. While the Saudi regime imprisons thousands of nameless dissidents and kills millions in Yemen, the whole world knew of one name, Jamal Khashoggi. That is his association with white privilege in action. There are thousands of Khashoggis out there – working, dying – but none will count like he did. But what the focus on him did achieve, thanks to his associated white privilege, is to help bring all of their stories to the surface.

Only under an extremist “victim mentality” can one impute knowing Khashoggi’s name to the fact that he donned the mantle of “white privilege.” No, he was known because he was a journalist who wrote regularly for the Washington Post, and because he was murdered in a particularly horrible way. There are reasons way beyond white privilege for the fact that we know Khashoggi’s name but not the names of those who are murdered or imprisoned by Saudis, Iraqis, and other repressive regimes. Why do we know the name of Asia Bibi? Did she have white privilege? I don’t think so; she hasn’t lived in the West. What about Malala Yousafzi? Not much “white privilege” there, either.

People like Asia Bibi and Malala become public figures because their stories somehow get out, and by so doing call attention to the odious ideologies that dominate countries like Pakistan. The fact that the nameless multitudes that unjustly languish in the prisons of the Middle East remain nameless is not because they lack “white privilege,” but because they lack publicity. We all know they exist, and that the Saudi regime oppresses women and dissidents, but we don’t know the names of the victims. That’s because of their government’s desire to keep this stuff under wraps. They tried to keep what happened to Khashoggi under wraps, too, but it didn’t work because he was a journalist.

But there is one “non privileged” Saudi whose name we know. That’s Raif Badawi, a dissident and journalist who “counts” not because of white privilege, but because his wife fled to Canada, from where she campaigns ceaselessly for his release.

At any rate, Khashoggi’s white privilege didn’t protect him, did it? He met the same fate that would befall any Saudi who was a public critic of their government. Nor did his “white privilege” lead to any changes in how we regard Saudi Arabia, so how did it “count”? If we had a President and a Republican Party truly concerned with human rights, we would be imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia not just for the murder of Khashoggi, but for its terrible treatment of dissidents and women.

What is with the Guardian, anyway? I know it’s largely an Authoritarian Leftist paper, but this is beyond the pale.