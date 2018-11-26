It’s time to watch the Mars landing!

It’s time to watch the InSight probe land–NOW! A live video from NASA is below. Seven minutes until separation. and about 22 minutes till touchdown! Remember that it takes light (and radio signals) three minutes to get from Mars to Earth, so we won’t know whether the landing is successful until 182 seconds after it occurs (if it does).

. . . so far so good. It’s fricking amazing that our species can take the temperature of another planet.

. . . aaaand. . . TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED! What a species we are!