It’s time to watch the Mars landing!

It’s time to watch the InSight probe land–NOW! A live video from NASA is below. Seven minutes until separation. and about 22 minutes till touchdown! Remember that it takes light (and radio signals) three minutes to get from Mars to Earth, so we won’t know whether the landing is successful until 182 seconds after it occurs (if it does).
. . . so far so good. It’s fricking amazing that our species can take the temperature of another planet.
. . . aaaand. . . TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED! What a species we are!
Seated and watching.
standing by, holding my breath!
I believe it takes 14 minutes for the signal to get from Mars to Earth.
It’s about 20 minutes so I can’t figure out how they got that image so quickly and also how they were able to confirm that deploys happened other than we were learning about it 20 minutes late & it had already happened.
It’s 9 minutes late. Which means if there was a snafu any time during the 7 minute landing phase, we wouldn’t know ’till well after the fail. The fact that everything has already happened doesn’t seem to effect the intense focus of the team as information comes in. It’s just like real-time.
Yes, we are closer to Mars right now. The farthest point would take approximately 20 minutes.
And no, I understand it seems immediate for us but think of how frustrating it is knowing that you can’t do a thing. You need to just come along for the ride as soon as the craft gets far from Earth.
Someone from NASA on the live stream (I think it was the administrator) said 8 minutes.
Mars is eight light minutes from Earth right now.
About to separate heat shield….(I am getting pretty anxious here).
Breathing now!
Heat shield off, and after one potato two potato…
Touchdown comfirmed!!
HOORAY!!!!
Indeed, Boss, ” What a species we are ! ”
Woohoo!
Wow. That was amazing to watch.
Launches are far more visually satisfying but successful landings are emotionally so. Even having absolutely no ties to this program beyond casual interest, when I heard the confirmation I couldn’t help but pump my fist in the air and get a lump in my throat. Now to wait for the cool data stuff to roll in…
If I were on that project team during the launch, I’d sneak into the corner so no one would hug me.
Im sure if I were on that project team the others would have avoided hugging me. I’d have dinner plate sized sweat stains under each arm.
That suggests special clothing for shy people. Maybe coyote whiskers:
Just for a moment I am so proud to be an American. I had forgotten what that was like.
Did you watch it up until they interviewed two European scientists and talked about the collaboration of many nations on this project?
If anything, I’m amazed by our entire species right now. Despite our destructive tendencies, things like this give me hope for our kind.
On the other hand, I’m surprised Dump has not claimed sole credit (At least A++).
When that image popped up, we cheered right along with them!
To stay on a positive note – maybe they can find some jobs for the laid off GM employees up there.
It’s good to see that the CubeSats worked well too. Two independent missions in one.
Yeah I was just reading about the Cubesats. They are just small too – the size of a brief case. I guess used as a PoC.
They said on the stream that the Cubesats were an experiment themselves. NASA did send two of them in case one would break down, but both of them worked perfectly. \o/
In the future, these devices could be developed to be much more than mere relays. They could be equipped with sensors and other scientific equipment. They are also relatively cheap, because a good share of their parts are standard components.
Yes, PoCs for future missions.
PoC? Possible options collection?
Proof of concept.
Well played NASA.
