It’s time to watch the Mars landing!

It’s time to watch the InSight probe land–NOW!  A live video from NASA is below. Seven minutes until separation. and about 22 minutes till touchdown! Remember that it takes light (and radio signals) three minutes to get from Mars to Earth, so we won’t know whether the landing is successful until 182 seconds after it occurs (if it does).

. . . so far so good. It’s fricking amazing that our species can take the temperature of another planet.

. . . aaaand. . . TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED! What a species we are!

43 Comments

  1. laingholm
    copy mission control WEIT
    Seated and watching.
    standing by, holding my breath!

  2. Jon Mummaw
    I believe it takes 14 minutes for the signal to get from Mars to Earth.

    • Diana MacPherson
      It’s about 20 minutes so I can’t figure out how they got that image so quickly and also how they were able to confirm that deploys happened other than we were learning about it 20 minutes late & it had already happened.

      • rickflick
        It’s 9 minutes late. Which means if there was a snafu any time during the 7 minute landing phase, we wouldn’t know ’till well after the fail. The fact that everything has already happened doesn’t seem to effect the intense focus of the team as information comes in. It’s just like real-time.

        • Diana MacPherson
          Yes, we are closer to Mars right now. The farthest point would take approximately 20 minutes.

          And no, I understand it seems immediate for us but think of how frustrating it is knowing that you can’t do a thing. You need to just come along for the ride as soon as the craft gets far from Earth.

        • Wunold
          Someone from NASA on the live stream (I think it was the administrator) said 8 minutes.

          • Wunold
            Ah, now I see that darwinwins already wrote that. :*)

      • Smokedpaprika
        Fist bump! 🙂

    • darwinwins
      Mars is eight light minutes from Earth right now.

      • W.T. Effingham
        There’s no real time like the real present.

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    About to separate heat shield….(I am getting pretty anxious here).

  4. laingholm
    Breathing now!

  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Heat shield off, and after one potato two potato…
    Touchdown comfirmed!!

  6. John Conoboy
    Wow. That was amazing to watch.

  7. darwinwins
    God must have guided it down. How else could that all happen?

    • Lee
      Actually, God created humans to be sub-creators. Like farming out a great work of literature to a team of freshmen writers.

      At least that was Tolkien’s view.

  8. Christopher
    Launches are far more visually satisfying but successful landings are emotionally so. Even having absolutely no ties to this program beyond casual interest, when I heard the confirmation I couldn’t help but pump my fist in the air and get a lump in my throat. Now to wait for the cool data stuff to roll in…

    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted November 26, 2018 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

      If I were on that project team during the launch, I’d sneak into the corner so no one would hug me.

      • Christopher
        Im sure if I were on that project team the others would have avoided hugging me. I’d have dinner plate sized sweat stains under each arm.

        • Diana MacPherson
          😀

      • rickflick
        That suggests special clothing for shy people. Maybe coyote whiskers:

        https://www.coyotevest.com/collections/coyotevest/products/coyotewhiskers

        • Wunold
          Great find! I will recommend it to my friend with Asperger Syndrome. 😀 (We share that kind of humor.)

        • Diana MacPherson
          Haha. I’m not shy, I just don’t like people hugging or touching me. If you are pn the spectrum, I’m the perfect non spectrum pal for you as I won’t touch you.

  9. Tom Czarny
    Just for a moment I am so proud to be an American. I had forgotten what that was like.

    • Wunold
      Did you watch it up until they interviewed two European scientists and talked about the collaboration of many nations on this project?

      If anything, I’m amazed by our entire species right now. Despite our destructive tendencies, things like this give me hope for our kind.

      • veroxitatis
        On the other hand, I’m surprised Dump has not claimed sole credit (At least A++).

  10. Miss Ironfist
    When that image popped up, we cheered right along with them!

  11. Randall Schenck
    To stay on a positive note – maybe they can find some jobs for the laid off GM employees up there.

  12. mikeyc
    It’s good to see that the CubeSats worked well too. Two independent missions in one.

    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted November 26, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

      Yeah I was just reading about the Cubesats. They are just small too – the size of a brief case. I guess used as a PoC.

      • Wunold
        They said on the stream that the Cubesats were an experiment themselves. NASA did send two of them in case one would break down, but both of them worked perfectly. \o/

        In the future, these devices could be developed to be much more than mere relays. They could be equipped with sensors and other scientific equipment. They are also relatively cheap, because a good share of their parts are standard components.

        • Mark Sturtevant
          That emoji reminds me of this one:

          ~~~\o/~~~~/|~~~~

          Which is supposed to show a shark in the water with a swimmer.

        • Diana MacPherson
          Yes, PoCs for future missions.

          • rickflick
            PoC? Possible options collection?

            • Diana MacPherson
              Proof of concept.

  13. Steve Pollard
    Well played NASA.

    Just remind me: what precisely was the religious input into the planning and execution of this amazing mission?

    • Wunold
      Morality, of course. Without religion, NASA’s staff would just kill each other instead of poking holes into god’s firmament.

      (Sorry for the double post, WP just decided once more to detach my reply from the original comment.)

  14. Wunold
    Morality, of course. Without religion, NASA’s staff would just kill each other instead of poking holes into god’s firmament.

  15. scottus humilis
    Watched with g kids and grandma

