Bufflehead courtship

Buffleheads (Bucephala albeola) are cute diving sea ducks that have a pronounced sexual dimorphism, especially in the breeding season. Here are the males vs. females from the Cornell bird site. This will help you pick out the sexes in the video below.
The video shows a group of bufflehead males trying to impress a few females. Note that the male display includes a lot of elements that demonstrate vigor, like head-bobbing, wing-flapping, and racing (in one case a female appears to incite a male to race). It’s hard to avoid thinking that females are looking for the most vigorous males, because those males have fewer parasites to transfer during mating (males have no parental care in this species), because the males have “good genes” that can be passed onto offspring, or a combination of these “direct” and “indirect” benefits.
But if female choice is basically random, as Richard Prum suggests, and has nothing to do with the genetic composition of the male, why are the most vigorous males always the ones who win? I suppose you cold say that they’re simply more conspicuous, but I don’t think so. These males are showing off a lot of different aspects of vigor, and the females are watching them closely before making their choice.
Anyway, enjoy the show!:
I’ve been watching the buffleheads on the Snake River beginning the mating dance. I hope to get a bit of footage.
If you want to view them for yourself, buffleheads are a fairly common sight on Lake Michigan during the winter!
“Head-bobbing, wing-flapping, and racing (in one case a female appears to incite a male to race” would then be included in the “entended phenotype” and indicating genetic superiority. Prum addresses this issue of the quality of the “extended phenotype” regarding the Spotted Bowerbird (Evolution of Beauty, p. 197). “… there is no compelling evidence that bower decorations are costly, honest signals of male quality.”
But physical exertion certain is costly, and you can’t fake vigor.
“there is no compelling evidence that bower decorations are costly, honest signals of male quality”
But it’s easy to see how they could be. Any time spent away from foraging is costly. Ability to search for and find the right decorations is, probably like foraging success, under selection. Obviously, without testing that, I have just come up with an evolutionary just-so story but there are so many analogous sexual selection examples that it would seem robust.
I have to say I’m not impressed with Prum’s thesis from discussions I have seen and heard so far but I may track his book down and read it over the (southern hemisphere) summer and see if there is anything worth including in future lectures
What cute ducks! I love to see animals doing stuff like that. I know it’s a serious business, but it still looks like they’re having a lot of fun.
That was fun to see!