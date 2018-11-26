Brendan O’Neill on the singling out of Israel for Leftist opprobrium

This well-argued Spectator piece by Brendan O’Neill is behind a paywall, but I’ve put some excerpts from it below. His argument, with which I happen to agree, is that the singling out of Israel among all states for special opprobrium by the Left reflects anti-Semitism constantly disguised with the euphemism “anti-Zionism.” As you’ll see in the excerpts below, O’Neill answers some Leftist arguments for why Israel deserves to be singled out, and, at the end, he argues that the hysterical anti-Israel sentiment of the Left may be responsible for the rise in anti-Semitism in the West.
Some excerpts:
Airbnb has taken the extraordinary decision to stop advertising homes for rent in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. It is extraordinary because Airbnb still advertises places to stay in Tibet, a place many Tibetans consider to be unjustly dominated by China. And in Crimea, recently annexed by Russia. And in Northern Cyprus, a Turkish-ruled statelet since the mid-1970s, which only Turkey recognises as a legitimate state, and to which Turkey has sent huge numbers of settlers in recent decades. Why are Turkish settlers less offensive to the Western conscience than Jewish ones? Why is it OK to rent a holiday apartment in Turkish-settled Northern Cyprus but not in Israeli-settled parts of the West Bank? Anyone?
What’s more, you can still get Airbnb places in countries which in recent years have executed far worse acts of war and militarism than Israel has.
. . . It is only Israeli-claimed territory that is singled out. It is only Jewish settlements that are punished. It is only apartments being offered for rent by Jewish people who believe in the idea of Greater Israel that are delisted. Only those people. But we shouldn’t be surprised. It is always only those people. Israel is always singled out. It is treated by right-on Westerners as being more wicked, more toxic, more evil and more destructive than any other state on Earth. That is why they boycott it, rage about it and take to the streets about it in a way they never do about Turkey, Saudi Arabia or anywhere else. They hate Israel more than any other place. The question is: why?
Their attempts to answer this question of why are spectacularly unconvincing. ‘Our governments support Israel, so we have a special responsibility to kick up a fuss about this’, they say. Our governments support the Turks and Saudis too. ‘The Israeli conflict is an old and bloody one and deserves our attention’, they insist. The Turk-Kurd conflict is old and bloody too. ‘Palestinians are asking us to take these kinds of actions against Israel’, they protest. The Kurds would also like some solidarity, only you can’t hear them over the din of your obsessive, myopic loathing of Israel above every other state. Their attempts to explain why — why they loathe Israel so much — only makes the whole thing more mysterious.
And then they wonder why some people think there is a whiff of anti-Semitism to this peculiarly passionate contempt for Israel and for every piece of fruit, piece of art and piece of academic literature it produces. They wonder why some people think the line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism is an increasingly thin one and that perhaps the special hatred for Israel might have echoes of the older special hatred for Those People.
‘It is not anti-Semitic to criticise Israel!’, they say. And they are absolutely right. Every single nation and government should be up for debate, ridicule, protest. But we aren’t talking about straightforward criticism of Israel here. We are talking about the singling out of Israel above all nations for a ceaseless and intense programme of boycotting, protesting and hysterical accusations, primarily that Israel is ‘genocidal’, ‘apartheid’, ‘racist’. Show me the gathering of 100,000 people in London who said those things about Saudi Arabia and then I’ll buy the idea that Israel is just being criticised as all other states are criticised.
It is becoming so clear: hating Israel is now second nature in certain Western political circles and this is unquestionably stoking up prejudice. If you treat the Jewish State as nastier and more insane than any other state, then please do not feign surprise when anti-Jewish sentiment increases.
. . . It looks increasingly ridiculous to deny that respectable Westerners’ singling out of the Jewish State for special punishment is stoking racist Westerners’ singling out of the Jewish people for special hatred.
If you have explanations for why Israel deserves to be singled out among all nations, and not just about Airbnb places in the settlements (remember the BDS movement, whose real aim is to eliminate Israel as a Jewish state, as well as the repeated anti-Israel resolutions by the UN), then make them below. Remember to be civil!
sub
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
sub
The piece by O’neil seems to be there for the reading. As for answering the question why is Israel being singled out, there really is only one answer.
Don’t forget the odious behaviour on campuses in Canada and the US of members of SPHR/SPR. Another organization that protects and emboldens anti-semites.
It would be nice if we had one, single moral baseline in the world, but as a practical matter we do not. Some countries choose to hold themselves to a higher moral standard and it fair for their citizens and their friends to critique them and, perhaps, even to take responsive measures when they fall short.
When a moral critique is leveled by an enemy, however, it should always be viewed with the greatest suspicion; for even if the enemy’s critique may be sometimes on the mark, it is almost certainly motivated by fetid animosity and not by healthy moral outrage.
All Western countries are holding themselves to higher moral standards (certainly at least as high as Israel), however this type of singling them out for scrutiny under the electronic microscope and opprobrium is definitely not a rule. No action by American or British army, or by NATO army was ever condemned as harshly as actions by Israeli army. And the difference is that Israeli army is defending its own citizens from immediate danger while Western armies were defending their interests whithout any enemy being close to their citizens. Just two examples: there were estimated 200,000 civilian death as a result of the U.S. wars on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan; in the 1998-9 Balkan War, hundreds of civilians were killed in a NATO air campaign, which hit residential neighborhoods, old-aged sanatoriums, hospitals, open markets, columns of fleeing refugees, civilian buses and trains on bridges, and even a foreign embassy. Of course, there were demonstrations against both wars but never with such intensity and such hatred towards nations whos armies they were.
I agree with the author on the diagnosis, that Israel gets far more scrutiny than comparable states. I also agree that this is wrong.
I no longer even think there should be a two-state solution. Rather, Gaza should be incorporated fully into Israel, and minority protections need to be established if they aren’t yet, as in western states, where recognized ethnic minorities enjoy some additional support. It’s not a strong conviction of mine, however. I simply see how nobody in Germany cares about all the lost German territory, except some Eighty-Year Olds who grew up there, or some fringe right wingers. I just say, get over with it already, and then make sure the people get a perspective, so they know they can build on something. Keeping people perpetually as prisoners, so that western NGOs can justify their own existence, and any solution perpetually stuck — that’s an open sore.
I don‘t agree that the reasons are necessarily anti-semitic.
1) Unlike the other examples, Israel is considered a western state, with a legacy closely tied to the West. Lots of NGOs and activist also for legacy reasons have an eye on it.
2) That’s perhaps bitterly ironic, because the western and west-open orientation may have fostered a closer attention. It was much more difficult to apprehend the situation behind an iron curtain, in the Himalaya.
3)It may be that other rulers were far more ruthless, when nobody was looking, and thus there aren’t constant demonstrations an skirmishes that produce constant headlines.
4) It may be that other conflicts lack the same level of contrast as Israel vs Palestine. I can only guess, but in Turkey or China, it appears more like neighbourhood conflict between subtly different groups who — to westerners — seem basically alike. That may be ignorance, but such ignorance looks pretty plausible to me. There isn’t the same “racial” aspect to it, as Americans would put it.
Lastly, other activism does exist. For example the rap group The Beastie Boys were concerned about Tibet, e.g. here. Also consider the Dalai Lama, who is a famous celebrity. I agree that this isn’t nearly on the same level as Palestine, though.
ad 1 and 2) Israel is a democratic state in the Middle East with over half of its population consisting of refugees from Islamic world and their descendants. Israel’s neighbour are NOT Switzerland and Canada but countries seething with hatred of Jews. The closest neighbours,Palestinian from the West Bank and Gaza, want to annihilate Israel and do all they can to do just that. It would be nice if people in peaceful, democratic countries in the West were able to understand it.
ad 4) What contrast? When 1922 Eastern Palestine was cut off from the British Mandate of Palestine and an Arab country was created there which now is Jordan, the level of development was much the same as in Western Palestine which was supposed to be Jewish (Jews were forcibly expelled from this part of Mandate to the last one Jew). Jordan had more time to develop a flourishing society than Jews had. But now Israel, which was established many years later is flourishing, modern, rich society. Jordan is not. Palestinians got more international aid per capita than any country in the world (many times more than the whole Europe after WWII in the Marshall Plan). They have chosen to spend the money on corruption, armament and training their population to kill Jews. This is quite a contrast with Israel.
And what ”racial aspect”? Jews and Arabs belong to the same group of people and there are many, many Jews with much darker skin than Palestinian Arabs.
I think the author is spot on.
I agree that Israel should not be singled out for its treatment of Palestinians. I am not acquainted with anyone who is critical of the human right record of Israel who is not equally critical of the human rights records of other authoritarian regimes, including the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, etc. This sounds more like a “straw man” argument than it does a fair argument against all who are critical of Israeli human rights policy.
See below about the UN sanctions. And have you been on any college campuses lately? I live on one, and I don’t hear any criticism of Turkey, Egypt, and the like. ALL the criticism is against Israel.
Is there a Students for Justice in Turkey organization (or for any of the other countries) that is as visible and vocal as Students for Justice in Palestine? I don’t think so.
And why is there a BDS against Israel but not against any of those other regimes that you criticize above? Think about it before you accuse me of making a “straw man” argument again.
I don’t think Israel is hated, etc more than any other country. I have not seen that. I think that is an exaggeration and a little paranoid. He did not say who exactly hates Israel more than they hate any other country. I would have liked him to nsme, groups or countries.
But to answer the question there is no reason that Israel should be singled out and held to a higher standard than any other country.
Just take a look at the amount of condemnations of Israel both by UN General Assembly, by UN Human Right Council and by any other UN organ. Last week in one session the UN condemned Isreal in 9 resolutions and the rest of the world got ZERO resolutions. Now another 20 resolutions condemning Israel are waiting in the UN to be approved while there are 3 or 4 for all the rest of the world. Paranoia? That’s right. But the question is, who is paranoid?
I think it’s the exact opposite of any kind of ‘-ism’. People police those who they see as being in their own in-group, vs. those they see as outsiders. You lay down the law with your own kids and family members at the grocery store, not the people an aisle over who you don’t know.
Jews in the US are much better off and less harassed than in many countries around the world, however here (on a per person basis) Jews are more likely to suffer hate crimes than any other religious of ethnic group (even Muslims). Millennia of denigration by Christianity and Islam seems to be the likely source of this hatred.