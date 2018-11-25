Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, November 25, 2018, and National Parfait Day. So it goes. In New York it’s Evacuation Day, marking the day in 1783 when British troops left New York, firing what was the last shot of the Revolutionary War.

Here’s the Tweet of the Week uncovered by Matthew Cobb. It shows the world’s first cat emoji—from the 14th century!

On this day in 1491, the siege of Granada ended, with Ferdinand and Isabella’s troops defeating the Moors. This was the end of Muslim rule on the Iberian Peninsula. On November 25, 1915, according to Wikipedia, “Albert Einstein present[ed] the field equations of general relativity to the Prussian Academy of Sciences. In 1947, two things occurred on November 25. First, the “Hollywood Ten” were blacklisted by movie studios because they refused to answer questions about their affiliation with the Communist Party. Here are the ten, most of whom were members of the Party, but it wasn’t illegal:

Second, on November 25, 1947, New Zealand ratified the Statute of Wesminster, becoming independent of legislative control by the UK. However, the UK still has a hand in New Zealand’s government, something that I argue endlessly about with Heather Hastie (she thinks it’s a good thing, I think it’s demeaning).

On this day in 1952, Agatha Christie’s play The Mousetrap opened at the Ambassadors Theatre in London. It’s still being staged in London—it had its 25,000th performance in 2012—making it the longest continuously running play in history. On this day in 1963, both John F. Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald (JFK’s assassin) were buried: the former in Arlington National Cemetery, the latter in Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Burial Park in Forth Worth, Texas. On this day in 1970, author Yukio Mishima committed ritualistic seppukuafter unsuccessfully mounting a coup to restore the Emperor. Finally—and many of you will remember this—it was on November 25, 1999, that 5-year-old Cuban lad Elian Gonzalez was rescued by fishermen from an inner tube floating off the Florida coast. He was returned to Cuba after a custody battle, and now the 24-year-old Gonzalez works as a technology specialist for a Cuban company making large plastic water tanks.

Notables born on this day include Lope de Vega (1562), Andrew Carnegie (1835), Nikolai Vavilov (1887), Lewis Thomas (1913), Joe DiMaggio (1914), Percy Sledge (1940), Amy Grant and John F. Kennedy, Jr. (both 1960), and Jaqueline and Jill Hennessy (twins, born 1968).

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include Kenesaw Mountain Landis (1944), Upton Sinclair (1968), U Thant (1974), Harold Washington (1987; a great Chicago mayor who loved the feral monk parrots of our town), Flip Wilson (1998), and Fidel Castro (two years ago).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej have a strange interaction. Malgorzata explains:

Hili just doesn’t support the idea that the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about anything is conducive to peace and quiet. She didn’t get this strange idea from us; I don’t know why such was her conclusion.

The exchange:

A: Let’s tell the whole truth. Hili: I would rather go for moderation.

In Polish:

Ja: Powiedzmy sobie całą prawdę.

Hili: Wzywałabym raczej do umiarkowania.

Steve Stewart-Williams tweeted a figure from a paper showing how our musical tastes change with age: The music we listen to at different times of life https://t.co/gShEyNwYoC pic.twitter.com/MDIpGpKbEC — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) November 24, 2018

Two tweets sent by reader Nilou. The first is a lovely leopard drawing:

An adorable but sneaky raven at the Tower of London. Did you know that a group of ravens is called an “unkindness of ravens”? That shows you the demeanor of these nasty birds. . .

Tweets from Matthew: A lovely bird, but I’m surprised someone hasn’t named it the Jesus Bird:

If you spot a Luzon Bleeding-heart, you might think it needs first aid. But don’t fret—the red spot on its breast is merely the pattern of its plumage, not a wound. This member of the dove family is native to the Philippines & spends much of its time foraging for fruits & seeds. pic.twitter.com/FLU65zOrLe — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) November 24, 2018

Mallard head! It looks like James Pond. . . . I miss that gentle and faithful drake.

I had no idea that Watson and Holmes used psychedelic drugs:

That amazing moment when Holmes and Watson experiment with wild hallucinogens. pic.twitter.com/Dicyhj0rro — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) November 16, 2018

Here’s a short video describing new work on a “skull collecting ant”, but I still don’t understand why it accumulates the heads of trap-jaw ants:

Add "skull-collecting ant" to the list of weird stuff in Florida. New research out today in @InsSociaux pic.twitter.com/gaNNI2hofu — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) November 16, 2018

Tweets from Grania. In the first, Tom Nichols goes after Dinesh D’Souza:

Nationalism predated socialism – at least Napoleon would have thought so – but at this point D'Souza is using words to see if he can get a reaction the same way animals randomly press levers in a box to see which ones will drop a food pellet. https://t.co/PUDKMF9cE6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2018

Try this one on your friends. . .

9 Year Old told me a belter of a joke on the way to school:

“Why did the chicken cross the road?”

“I don’t know”

“To get to the idiot’s house”

“Err.. Haha. Very good”

“…”

“…”

“Knock knock”

“Who’s there?”

“The chicken.” — Dave Turner (@mrdaveturner) November 21, 2018

I’m not sure if this represents gay guys or not, but whatever it represents it’s not appropriate for the book!

Sometimes I suspect that the covers of these cheap public domain books on Kindle have been designed by people who didn’t read the book. pic.twitter.com/OVVoqhyHF1 — 𝐀𝐬𝐲𝐚 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐝𝐨𝐯𝐚-𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 (@adhdavydova) November 22, 2018

Watch the U.S. population getting older in this animated Tweet:

Animated population pyramid of the United States by @aronstrandberg. pic.twitter.com/PL5IUcEuF9 — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) November 22, 2018

Finally, a superb kitten video:

This looks like the perfect spot for me. pic.twitter.com/kwsbJGGY2p — 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 𝔎𝔯𝔞𝔢𝔪𝔢𝔯 (@viralestposts) November 22, 2018