Remembrance of ducks past

While going through my photos from last summer, I found a gazillion photos of Honey and her brood, as well as of sundry drakes like James and Billzebub. Among the photos, though, was this one, showing Honey teaching her ducklings how to preen. I thought it was cute and present it for your delectation:
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- I haven't read Price's book yet, so I pass no judgment. But the "consensus of religious scholars" that Jesus was a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 1 hour ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
“Honey teaching her ducklings ”
[ inspects photo to ascertain claim ]
[ not a single ducking paying attention]
[ not a single duckling copying Honey’s example ]
result : claim is true. Honey is teaching her ducklings.
Exactly what is the point of your comment? This photo captures just a moment in time, and the ducklings could well have been apeing her but it’s not in the photo.
But I’m sure your inspection of this one photo trumps my months of watching Honey teaching ducklings to do this and that.
What, exactly, prompted you to be a cranky smartass this afternoon?
Parents frequently try to teach kids things, and this is frequently how it goes. I imagine Honey struggling to teach, saying “No! Like this! Look! Pay attention now!” and the ducklings are struggling to get it right. Further, I imagine Honey becoming exhausted – “well, it’s time for lunch – let’s try again later.”
I apologize if my interpretation came across cranky and smartassed. I leave it to any parents out there to say if it’s just me.
The ducklings seem to be holding a “Who looks most like mom?” competition .
It’s like a yawn. Once person, then the others follow reflexively.
I wonder how much of typical behavior would develop in the absence of a “role model”. Would some things be left out? Would the chicks survive?
My daughter raised chicks without their parent in the mix, but that wasn’t a fair test since they were domestic and cared for by her.
Consistent with the re-translation of the title of Proust’s magnum opus, I think you oughta hafta change your header to “In Search of Lost Ducks.” 🙂
Of all the photos one can keep, the animals are always the best. They are interesting and always seem special. Unlike people they don’t give you a hard time.
Animals absolutely are interesting and special.
“Unlike people they don’t give you a hard time.”
Um, exactly how much time have you actually spent around animals?
L
Lets see, I have been married for more than 42 years and through much of that time we have had cats. I won’t say more.
+1