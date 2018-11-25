We have a post-Thanksgiving treat today: reader and evolutionary ecologist Bruce Lyon has sent some great photos and information about turkeys and their dancing relatives. His notes are indented.

Many of us have a culinary appreciation for turkey—I thought it would be nice to increase biological appreciation as well by presenting a bit about the behavior of the bird we eat, at least for its wild relative, the Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo). And, while I am at it, I will also describe a couple of other interesting species in the taxonomic order in which turkeys reside, the Galliformes. One of the more interesting aspects of turkey behavior is their mating system. Males display to females in groups. Below, a photo of two males displaying together (unattributed photo from the web)

A striking part of this group display is that the same males always display together—might these displays be a form of male cooperation? Groups of males are more successful at attracting females (and copulations) than are solitary males—by quite a margin. Paradoxically, the males in each group have a clear dominance hierarchy, and only the single most dominant male ever gets to copulate with the females. This raises the obvious question: why on earth would the losers participate in a cooperative display, since they help increase the mating success of the dominant male but gain no direct benefit themselves because they don’t get to mate? It turns out that groups are composed of close relatives—subordinates are helping their close relatives, likely a brother, increase their mating success. Due to this discovery, the turkey mating system has become a textbook example of kin selection. With kin selection, an altruistic behavior like helping a relative obtain matings is favored because the subordinates enhance the success of identical copies of their same genes residing in a close relative. Just as parents favor copies of their genes by having babies, kin selection works through favoring genes found in close relatives. Some people consider having kids a special case of kin selection since our offspring are closely related to us. The turkeys are an interesting example of kin selection because researcher Alan Krakauer (now at the University of California, Davis) was able to estimate the specific mating cost and benefit values needed to show that this altruism makes evolutionarily sense. Kin selection can be stated mathematically as Hamilton’s Rule, after William D. Hamilton who first fully developed kin selection theory. Hamilton’s Rule simply looks at the tradeoff between the direct Darwinian fitness that a helper loses by helping (in the turkey example it is giving up breeding on your own and losing your own offspring) compared to the indirect benefits gained by helping genes in a relative. The indirect benefit gained is the increased success of the helped relative scaled down by the degree of relatedness between helper and recipient (scaling by relatedness is a simple way to assess the probability that the genes in the helper also occur in the recipient). Amazingly, Krakauer was able to estimate all of these parameters: what the helpers give up by helping, what the dominant male gains from being helped, and the average relatedness in groups. Putting it all together, Krakauer showed that helping leaves more gene copies than not helping and displaying alone. As far as I know, this is one of few studies that has been able to directly test Hamilton’s Rule. The conclusion—that helping pays—raises the question why everybody doesn’t help. It seems that some males may not have any relatives to help; without relatives to help, displaying alone would be the best option. Below: I observed displaying turkeys a couple of times in Arizona. The southwest birds differ from wild turkeys elsewhere—their white-tipped tails in particular are distinctive. Here, a male struts his stuff at the Southwest Research Station near Portal Arizona. Note the gorgeous iridescence on the body feathers.

Below: Another male not displaying. Note the tuft of feathers, or ‘beard’, hanging from the center of the breast. Beard length and tip color is apparently a very good indicator of whether or not a male is older than two years. Males also have pretty large spurs on their legs which they presumably use in fights. Another interesting feature is the ‘snood’, the erectile, fleshy protuberance on the forehead. According the Birds of Cornell species account, the “colors and extension of the snood change rapidly with mood”. After fights, the loser apparently retracts its snood.

Below. What a face! Lots of colorful bare skin and wattles, also referred to as ‘carunculated’. Sexual selection produces some pretty crazy traits. Some accounts claim that these colors change during the display.

There is a second species of turkey, the Ocellated Turkey (Meleagris ocellata), found in the Yucatan region of Mexico and adjacent Guatemala. The species is tame and often easily seen at the spectacular Mayan ruins at Tikal, Guatemala, where I photographed this bird. This species is quite different in appearance from its northern cousin: the naked powder-blue skin on the head and neck is decorated with conspicuous orange-red nodules and the tail is very different (see below). These nodules almost look like engorged ticks! I wonder if these birds suffer from tick infestations and whether females pay attention. On a different topic, there appears to be no evidence that Native Americans ever domesticated this species, even though it was regularly eaten. In contrast, Wild Turkeys have been domesticated for at least 1500 years and perhaps much longer.

Below: I don’t have photos of Ocellated Turkeys displaying so I pinched one from the web. The males have beautiful copper and blue eyespots (ocellations, hence the species name) on the tail feathers. I seem to recall from seeing the bird many times at Tikal that males often display in groups, like the Wild Turkey. (Photo by Gary Kramer).

Another species that has grouped male displays, the Sharp-tailed Grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus), shown below at a ‘lek’ display site at one of my coot study wetlands in British Columbia. Lek is a Swedish word used to describe grouped male displays in birds (hard to find a clear translation for lek but ‘play’ comes up; perhaps a Swede can educate us). Lekking has evolved independently in various bird groups, including turkey and grouse relatives, hummingbirds, birds of paradise, manakins, and sandpipers, among others. Biologists have long been interested in leks for a couple of reasons. In lekking species, males provide females only matings but no material benefits like food, territories or parental care. Given this, leks provide good study systems for trying to understand the genetic benefits females get from mating with particular males (good genes? sexy genes for sons?). Biologists have also been interesting in understanding the evolution of lekking as a mating system. Why display in groups? In leks, mating is often very highly skewed so that very few males get most of the matings. The ‘hotshot’ hypothesis for leks proposes that males group around the very sexy hotshots in the hopes of parasitizing some of the matings from the females attracted to the hotshots. The ‘hotspot’ hypothesis proposes that leks form in areas with high female traffic for reasons unrelated to mating: lek sites are just good areas where males can increase their encounter rate with females. Finally, displaying males might be more vulnerable to predation and there might be safety in numbers by displaying close to each other (this has been shown for lekking frogs).

Below: A male Sharp-tailed Grouse in a mating dance. In the dance, the male maintains a standing posture with his wings outstretched and tail upturned, he extends his head with the yellow eyebrow combs showing and exposes his sexy purple esophageal air sacs, and then very rapidly stamps his feet. The dancing males seem to vibrate across the prairie. Several accounts I read claim that this dance inspired some of the dances of Native Americans.

Below: Another dancer. The pose reminds me of a plane about to taxi down a runway.

Below: Dancing is social—when one male began dancing, others soon started dancing as well. We noticed an interesting pattern that may connect to this social inducement of dancing. We observed the lek using our Toyota Four Runner as a blind, and noticed that revving the engine seemed to cause the birds to start dancing after they had stopped. To make sure it was a real pattern we did a little experiment and the pattern seemed very clear—each rev induced dancing. Our guess is that the noise or vibrations from car revving somehow mimicked the noise or vibrations produced by the stamping feet. Instead of a real male starting a stamping episode, our car triggered the dance.

Below: The lek was not all peace and harmony: there were a fair number of threats and chases. Here two males face off and threaten each other.

Below. I did not get any videos of dancing but a video shows the dance better than still photos so below is a video from YouTube of grouse dancing at a lek. (Video filmed by daughter of Peder Stenslie in North Dakota).