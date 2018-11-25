Larry the Chief Mouser wants in!

If you’ve been on this site a while, you’ll know that Britain has an official government cat, with the title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office. The position has been held from 1929 to the present, and a list of its holder is on the Wikipedia page.

The incumbent is one brown-and-white Tabby named Larry, who was rescued from the Battersea Animal Shelter in 2011 and took up his duties at 10 Downing Street. Sadly, he’s not a very effective mouser, but then the Prime Minister isn’t that great, either. Further, Larry has had numerous tiffs with a local and unofficial government cat, Palmerston, and Larry always comes off the worst. As Wikipedia notes,

In April 2016, a new feline neighbour, Palmerston, moved into the Foreign Office. Although known for getting along from time to time, the two cats have fought on numerous occasions. The Leader of the House commented that he hoped that Palmerston and Larry would establish a “modus vivendi“. In July of that year, Palmerston entered Number 10 and had to be forcibly evicted by security staff.In September 2016, Lord Blencathra submitted a question in the House of Lords of why the government did not pay for Larry’s veterinary bill for an injury picked up in a fight against Palmerston, and whether the government would refund civil servants who paid for Larry’s care. Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen, the government’s spokesman in the Lords, said: “The costs were met by staff through voluntary staff donations due to their affection for Larry.”

Ceiling Cat bless the Brits! In the short video below, you’ll see a bobby letting Larry into 10 Downing Street when, like all cats, he’s had enough of being outside. This occurred while a reporter was doing a live story in front of the house, accounting for the voiceover you’ll hear.

h/t: Paul