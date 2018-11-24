Voting on this site

Just a note: I’m always surprised at the low number of people who respond to our polls. You don’t have to comment, but what’s the harm in voting?

Grania suggested that some people may think that someone (i.e., me) might be able identify who voted which way, but I’m here to tell you that this is not true. I have no way of knowing who voted which way in any poll, nor would I want to know if I could.

Your vote is and will remain confidential to everyone. And, after all, a vote is a small gesture after reading a post.