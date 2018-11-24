Voting on this site

Just a note: I’m always surprised at the low number of people who respond to our polls. You don’t have to comment, but what’s the harm in voting?

Grania suggested that some people may think that someone (i.e., me) might be able identify who voted which way, but I’m here to tell you that this is not true. I have no way of knowing who voted which way in any poll, nor would I want to know if I could.

Your vote is and will remain confidential to everyone. And, after all, a vote is a small gesture after reading a post.

 

  1. Serendipitydawg
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:05 am

    The only votes I abstain from are the ones where I have no knowledge or stake in the issue. It has never occured to me that I could be identified by voting and I wouldn’t be bothered even if I could.

    • Rita Prangle
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:43 am

      +1

    • Robert
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 9:00 am

      Yes

    • Alan Jardine
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Me too – especially when it comes to U.S. politics of which, being a dumb Brit, I know little.

      • Ken Kukec
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 10:45 am

        That’s never stopped us Yanks. 🙂

  2. phoffman56
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:09 am

    Small point perhaps, but, as a non-USian, I don’t vote when the question involves specifically U.S. matters, e.g. what headwear should be allowed in Congress.

    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:12 am

      That’s still a matter of law – isn’t law universal?

      I know Pakistan law is quite unlike US law, but you know…

      • phoffman56
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 9:50 am

        “…isn’t law universal?”
        No, but climate change is, for those for whom “universal” refers only to earth, not the universe; and where U.S. politicians are at present the biggest villains. So I’d vote on that.

        It would be edifying however if humans discovered scientific laws which they were confident were universal in the literal sense of that word.

      • Torbjörn Larsson
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 10:14 am

        Then turn it around and have a general discussion & poll? (FWIW, I voted on that precisely to be nice to our host at the end of reading. But it was really a post I could easily have not read or cared to vote for.)

  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I think it’d be interesting to see how results change after discussion

    For instance the poll yesterday- after voting (impulsively after reading just the un-commented-on post), I essentially had “second thoughts” (and third and fourth, etc.).

    But yesterday’s poll might have actually reduced to a quiz with a true or false answer.

    … actually quizzes would be very interesting too….

    Thanks for the work on WEIT everyone!

  4. Steven C. Davis
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Perhaps your polls are of little interest to many of your readers. When I don’t respond to a pill, it’s often because the subject matter doesn’t matter to me!

    Reply
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:34 am

      Not interested in Politics? Not interested in religious issues? Who could that be?

      Let’s hope it is not a sample of the participation on election day.

      • Ken Kukec
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 10:50 am

        Doesn’t matter if you’re interested in politics; politics is interested in you.

        We need always stand watch over the bastards in charge.

    • Cicely Berglund
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:54 am

      Is that a reverse placebo effect? Ot responding to a pill?🙈

  5. alexandra Moffat
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 7:48 am

    As people become more and more aware of possible, probable, government,facebook etc invasions of our privacy, maybe preferences for anonymity are growing. If so, that would lead to suspicions of surveys, polls. Why that would apply to WEIT is beyond me. Sheer
    laziness?
    Count me a pollee.

    • Randall Schenck
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:37 am

      If I were using facebook, suspicion would be a valid concern. But a click here on WEIT, you are right, it’s lazy.

  6. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Maybe we’re all statisticians who consider that a self-selected poll has unknown validity?

    😎

    cr

  7. Кузман
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I actually didn’t realize there was a Polldaddy poll. I tend to block scripts and external sites by default.

    I assumed this last poll was more a “weigh in in the comments” sort of thing. I am a doofus.

  8. GBJames
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Often polls have wording that fails to capture what I think about the subject. Or the nature of the choices don’t capture the nuances that allow me to pick one of the choices.

