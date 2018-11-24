Voting on this site

Just a note: I’m always surprised at the low number of people who respond to our polls. You don’t have to comment, but what’s the harm in voting?
Grania suggested that some people may think that someone (i.e., me) might be able identify who voted which way, but I’m here to tell you that this is not true. I have no way of knowing who voted which way in any poll, nor would I want to know if I could.
Your vote is and will remain confidential to everyone. And, after all, a vote is a small gesture after reading a post.
The only votes I abstain from are the ones where I have no knowledge or stake in the issue. It has never occured to me that I could be identified by voting and I wouldn’t be bothered even if I could.
+1
Yes
Me too – especially when it comes to U.S. politics of which, being a dumb Brit, I know little.
That’s never stopped us Yanks. 🙂
Small point perhaps, but, as a non-USian, I don’t vote when the question involves specifically U.S. matters, e.g. what headwear should be allowed in Congress.
That’s still a matter of law – isn’t law universal?
I know Pakistan law is quite unlike US law, but you know…
“…isn’t law universal?”
No, but climate change is, for those for whom “universal” refers only to earth, not the universe; and where U.S. politicians are at present the biggest villains. So I’d vote on that.
It would be edifying however if humans discovered scientific laws which they were confident were universal in the literal sense of that word.
Then turn it around and have a general discussion & poll? (FWIW, I voted on that precisely to be nice to our host at the end of reading. But it was really a post I could easily have not read or cared to vote for.)
I think it’d be interesting to see how results change after discussion
For instance the poll yesterday- after voting (impulsively after reading just the un-commented-on post), I essentially had “second thoughts” (and third and fourth, etc.).
But yesterday’s poll might have actually reduced to a quiz with a true or false answer.
… actually quizzes would be very interesting too….
Thanks for the work on WEIT everyone!
Perhaps your polls are of little interest to many of your readers. When I don’t respond to a pill, it’s often because the subject matter doesn’t matter to me!
Not interested in Politics? Not interested in religious issues? Who could that be?
Let’s hope it is not a sample of the participation on election day.
Doesn’t matter if you’re interested in politics; politics is interested in you.
We need always stand watch over the bastards in charge.
Is that a reverse placebo effect? Ot responding to a pill?🙈
As people become more and more aware of possible, probable, government,facebook etc invasions of our privacy, maybe preferences for anonymity are growing. If so, that would lead to suspicions of surveys, polls. Why that would apply to WEIT is beyond me. Sheer
laziness?
Count me a pollee.
If I were using facebook, suspicion would be a valid concern. But a click here on WEIT, you are right, it’s lazy.
Maybe we’re all statisticians who consider that a self-selected poll has unknown validity?
😎
cr
I actually didn’t realize there was a Polldaddy poll. I tend to block scripts and external sites by default.
I assumed this last poll was more a “weigh in in the comments” sort of thing. I am a doofus.
Often polls have wording that fails to capture what I think about the subject. Or the nature of the choices don’t capture the nuances that allow me to pick one of the choices.
And that’s why Brexit is such an awful mess.