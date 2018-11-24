Short review: Lukianoff and Haidt’s new book, and request for book suggestions

I’ve just finished reading a book that’s closely connected with many of our interests: Greg Lukianoff and Jon Haidt’s new volume, The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure. Click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon site:
The issue is why so many students in American colleges and universities are behaving differently from in past years: they’re now ridden with anxiety and depression, demanding accommodation to their demands, protesting initiatives for free speech (or speakers they don’t like), constantly feeling “unsafe”, and making professors feel intimidated about speaking their minds. We know about these trends, but Lukianoff (head of FIRE, or the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education) and Haidt (a moral psychologist at NYU) document some of them with statistics.
Their worry is that students have absorbed what they call the Three Great Untruths, and these are what’s driving the bizarre behavior on campus. Those untruths are these, each exemplified with a motto:
1.) We young people are antifragile (“What doesn’t kill you makes you weaker.”)
2.) We are prone to emotional reasoning and confirmation bias (“Always trust your feelings.”)
3.) We are prone to “dichotomous thinking and tribalism” (“Life is a battle between good people and evil people.”)
The book is, then, an exposition of this thesis, an exploration of why students have become this way when they were different twenty years ago, and, finally, suggested remedies to buttress the emotional strength of students, make them think more rationally, and stop them from living in a Manichean world of Good People versus Bad People.
The causes of this behavior are, say the authors, sixfold: the rapid growth of campus bureaucracy that gives students someone to complain to, and is itself self-perpetuating; the rising rates of depression and suicide in young people; the lack of unsupervised play in kids (parents don’t let kids roam free much these days); a culture of “safetyism” in parents, who have grown overprotective and micromanaging in the face of an environment that’s far safer than it used to be; increased political polarization in America; and the transformation of students’ desire for “justice” into an ideology that demands equal outcomes rather than equal opportunities (this is the form of social justice that Lukianoff and Haidt decry).
While the authors don’t—and really can’t—make a strong case for the involvement of these factors in the trends they see (there haven’t been many sociological studies in this area), these causes sound reasonable. The authors are compassionate, too: they don’t decry social justice in general, but in fact are both Leftists in their politics and sympathetic to students’ desire to remedy social inequities. Their fear, though, is that these trends will not only sabotage the aims of the students, but also damage them personally, so that their entitlement and antifragility will hurt them in later life.
You’ll be familiar with the remedies if you’ve read the authors’ joint articles. Their fixes include colleges adopting free speech codes along the lines of the University of Chicago’s; the adoption of “free-range parenting,” whereby kids are allowed to roam on their own with no or minimal parental supervision, and play in a way that they can make their own mistakes and learn how to negotiate disagreements and arguments; and the promotion of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which, they say, should be presented in synopsis to all new college students as a way to control their mistaken or distorted thoughts. They also call for more “viewpoint diversity” on campuses—not an evening out of liberal versus conservative views, but at least a higher titer of professors who think differently from the liberal herd. Without that, they argue, students will not only not learn to argue against views they don’t like, but they will be propagandized by a liberal professoriate rather than learning to come to their own opinions.
Given the views I’ve expressed on this site, it will be clear that I agree with the authors’ diagnosis, their list of causes (though these are nebulous), and most of the remedies that might fix the problem of an emotionally-driven and anti-fragile college generation. Haidt and Lukianoff do seem overly invested in CBT, but that may come from Lukianoff’s own experience with depression and suicidality when younger, something that he discusses frankly and says was immensely alleviated by CBT.
It’s also clear what we don’t need, and that’s implicit in the text: less of a culture of “safetyism” on colleges, less indoctrination in political correctness, a lessening of safe spaces and trigger warnings, as well as a battle against the divisiveness that gives every ethnic group its own enclave (and sometimes living space) on campus. Their view of social justice (and I agree) is that it’s best achieved, as it was with the Civil Rights Movement, when all people feel that they are united in a moral cause to help humanity in general.
The book has done well, and I recommend it to readers.
What I plan on reading next are these books:
1.) Churchill: Walking With Destiny, by Andrew Roberts. This is touted widely as the best one-volume biography of Churchill. I’ve never recovered from William Manchester’s dying before he finished his magisterial 3-volume biography of Churchill, and this way I can find out what happened after Churchill became Prime Minister in 1940.
2.) Dialogues Concerning Natural Religion, by David Hume. This book is famous, of course, but I’ve never read it. One of my colleagues in Croatia, a philosopher, recommended it to me as one of the best demolitions of the design argument ever made. It’s not long, so I want to see what Hume says.
3.) The two-volume biography of Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha: Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948. I‘ve never read a full-length biography of Gandhi (though I read his autobiography), and so it’s time. This biography has its critics, but everyone praises it for its factual accuracy and laborious research.
Your turn: what have you read lately, and what did you like?
21 Lessons for the 21st Century, by Yuval Noah Harari.
He is brilliant. Every chapter exudes wisdom.
Jerry, as a geneticist, what do you think of the new Robert Plomin book?
Good question, I would add an additional question for Jerry, what do you think about behavioral genetics in general? What claims are you skeptical of? What, if any, findings in the field deserve the status of “true beyond reasonable doubt”? (ok, that wasn’t really ‘an’ additional question lol)
I found these books very insightful…
1. Political Tribes by Amy Chua
2. Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment by Francis Fukuyama
You should change ‘antifragility’ into ‘fragility’ and ‘fragile’. In Haidt’s thesis antifragility is a good thing.
I have only started this book, but I think it would be great for any person interested in getting an overview of American history by Harvard historian, Jill Leopore, who writes frequently for the New York. It is called “These Truths” and is a one volume history of the country, but it is far different from any textbook you may have encountered. The book is well written and, in a sense, consists of mini-essays about American history. Andrew Sullivan gave it a great review in the NYT. This review will provide you with more detail about it.
I did a pleasure reading stint of hard science fiction by reading the Bobiverse series. The main character ends up becoming an ex human and current van neuman probe with the task of finding humanity new homes in the universe. I really enjoyed it.
Oh and another good book is A World in Disarray by Richard Haass. It goes through the history of how the world got to where it is. I started reading Fear but I find it so depressing I have t read anything for months.
The third volume of Manchester’s Churchill bio was indeed published (https://www.nytimes.com/2012/11/04/magazine/the-fan-who-finished-william-manchesters-churchill-biography.html) after having been “finished” by another. I too mourned the loss of the man who wrote The world Lit Only by Fire and other wonderful books, I believe I have purchased this book but have been afraid to begin out of fear I will be disappointed.
And finally what I liked with Lukianoff and Haidt’s book is it identifies the locations of where these issues occur in universities – IIRC schools along the US coasts and that Gen Z are the students now not Millenials.
I recently finished Cornelius Ryan’s The Longest Day and now am into The Last Battle. Both are engrossing reads.
I just finished Rutherford’s “A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived”. Started great tracing the movement of early peoples around the world using subtleties in the population genetics. Late in the book, he gets curmudgeonly about commercial services like “23 & Me” and their bogus certainties, but he’s positive about the wealth of genetic information they and others collect from their (admittedly self-selected) clients. Still, I give it a very positive plus one!
I start and don’t always finish books, but:
1. Peter Brown’s “The World of Late Antiquity”. Not long, very elegant, and frightening how much light it sheds on our own world.
2. “The Diversity Delusion” by Heather McDonald. Just came out and a good read. Dangerous to carry it on a college campus given how she has been treated on them.
3. At some point I will read Houellebecq’s “Soumission” in French! I have previewed it and think I can handle the French.
4. David Reich’s “Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past”. I don’t have a science background, so although meant for a general audience, I still have to slow down a bit when reading it.
The best nonfiction book I’ve read in 2018 is The World in a Grain: The Story of Sand and How It Transformed Civilization, by Vince Beiser. Sand may sound like a boring topic, but in this book it’s anything but: it’s fascinating!
I often read more than one book at a time depending on where I left the book and what room I am in. Right now I am part way through Night Comes to the Cretaceous by James Lawrence Powell about the K-T extinction; The Greatest Story Ever Told by Lawrence Krauss; The Big Picture by Sean Carroll; Wealth and Power by Orville Schell and John Delury, a history of China, which I am reading because my son-in-law is Chinese; Father of Route 66 by Susan Croce Kelly, a biography of Cyrus Avery (you have to be a Route 66 aficionado to read this, which I am); W is for Wasted, by Sue Grafton, a mystery novel. Recently finished Light of the Stars by Adam Frank about the history of thinking and research about alien life/civilizations. Frank is an astrophysicist at the Univ. of Rochester.
I think all of the above are worth reading. I often find out about books by listening to Science Friday and Fresh Air on NPR, but I learned about the Krauss and Carroll books from following this site.
Possibly a little late now but:
The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, Edited by Brandy X. Lee M.D.
Russian Roulette, Michael Isikoff, David Corn
The House of Trump,House of Putin, Graig Unger
More in the American History area:
Commander in Chief, FDR’s Battle with Churchill, 1943, Nigel Hamilton.
The Three Lives of James Madison, Noah Feldman.
Another great book: The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity by Kwame Anthony Appiah
This book really DID cause me to “rethink identity.” In this time of identity politics, it’s important to have a good grasp of what exactly identity even MEANS. NOT what I’d thought it did. It’s beautifully written, too. Strongly recommended!
Since today is “Origin” Day, I think it à propos that I have just started (read two chapters so far) Olivia Judson’s Dr. Tatiana’s Sex Advice for All Creation. It seems excellent to me–strict evolutionary explanations (and explanations of evolution), and extensively footnoted with an immense bibliography. Still, I’d solicit the list’s collective wisdom–is this “popular” book well respected?
The two previous non-fiction books I read, “After the Ice Age” by Pielou and “Ages in Chaos” (a biography of James Hutton by Stephen Baxter) were both excellent.
Otherwise, it’s been a great deal of science fiction; I think most will appreciate these two quotes from The Infinite Future by Tim Wirkus:
“The thing about crackpots is that they don’t respond well to rigorous questioning of their pet ideas.”
“You see, I’ve tried philosophy, but philosophy feels far too cautious, too bound by human logic. And then there’s religion—God, angels, sin—but none of that has ever appealed to me. Fiction masquerading as cosmology is what it feels like to me, and all too self-important, too self-serious.”
I’m reading, David Reich’s “Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past”, mentioned also by dd at 11.
I’m about 1/3 in and so far it’s been very informative. What is astonishing is that our ability to do “whole genome” sequencing quickly and inexpensively has really blosomed in the last 10 or 15 years. Data is coming in so fast it’s hard to analyze and publish it before it becomes obsolete.
And Hume was a century before Origin of Species. Goes to show (pace) Dawkins) that it was possible to be an intellectually fulfilled non-believer even before Darwin. (I hesitate to call Hume a full-on “atheist” since his religious views were a bit ambiguous, but he was a die-hard skeptic and far from a traditional believer.)