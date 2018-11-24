Short review: Lukianoff and Haidt’s new book, and request for book suggestions

I’ve just finished reading a book that’s closely connected with many of our interests: Greg Lukianoff and Jon Haidt’s new volume, The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure. Click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon site:

The issue is why so many students in American colleges and universities are behaving differently from in past years: they’re now ridden with anxiety and depression, demanding accommodation to their demands, protesting initiatives for free speech (or speakers they don’t like), constantly feeling “unsafe”, and making professors feel intimidated about speaking their minds. We know about these trends, but Lukianoff (head of FIRE, or the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education) and Haidt (a moral psychologist at NYU) document some of them with statistics.

Their worry is that students have absorbed what they call the Three Great Untruths, and these are what’s driving the bizarre behavior on campus. Those untruths are these, each exemplified with a motto:

1.) We young people are antifragile (“What doesn’t kill you makes you weaker.”) 2.) We are prone to emotional reasoning and confirmation bias (“Always trust your feelings.”) 3.) We are prone to “dichotomous thinking and tribalism” (“Life is a battle between good people and evil people.”)

The book is, then, an exposition of this thesis, an exploration of why students have become this way when they were different twenty years ago, and, finally, suggested remedies to buttress the emotional strength of students, make them think more rationally, and stop them from living in a Manichean world of Good People versus Bad People.

The causes of this behavior are, say the authors, sixfold: the rapid growth of campus bureaucracy that gives students someone to complain to, and is itself self-perpetuating; the rising rates of depression and suicide in young people; the lack of unsupervised play in kids (parents don’t let kids roam free much these days); a culture of “safetyism” in parents, who have grown overprotective and micromanaging in the face of an environment that’s far safer than it used to be; increased political polarization in America; and the transformation of students’ desire for “justice” into an ideology that demands equal outcomes rather than equal opportunities (this is the form of social justice that Lukianoff and Haidt decry).

While the authors don’t—and really can’t—make a strong case for the involvement of these factors in the trends they see (there haven’t been many sociological studies in this area), these causes sound reasonable. The authors are compassionate, too: they don’t decry social justice in general, but in fact are both Leftists in their politics and sympathetic to students’ desire to remedy social inequities. Their fear, though, is that these trends will not only sabotage the aims of the students, but also damage them personally, so that their entitlement and antifragility will hurt them in later life.

You’ll be familiar with the remedies if you’ve read the authors’ joint articles. Their fixes include colleges adopting free speech codes along the lines of the University of Chicago’s; the adoption of “free-range parenting,” whereby kids are allowed to roam on their own with no or minimal parental supervision, and play in a way that they can make their own mistakes and learn how to negotiate disagreements and arguments; and the promotion of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which, they say, should be presented in synopsis to all new college students as a way to control their mistaken or distorted thoughts. They also call for more “viewpoint diversity” on campuses—not an evening out of liberal versus conservative views, but at least a higher titer of professors who think differently from the liberal herd. Without that, they argue, students will not only not learn to argue against views they don’t like, but they will be propagandized by a liberal professoriate rather than learning to come to their own opinions.

Given the views I’ve expressed on this site, it will be clear that I agree with the authors’ diagnosis, their list of causes (though these are nebulous), and most of the remedies that might fix the problem of an emotionally-driven and anti-fragile college generation. Haidt and Lukianoff do seem overly invested in CBT, but that may come from Lukianoff’s own experience with depression and suicidality when younger, something that he discusses frankly and says was immensely alleviated by CBT.

It’s also clear what we don’t need, and that’s implicit in the text: less of a culture of “safetyism” on colleges, less indoctrination in political correctness, a lessening of safe spaces and trigger warnings, as well as a battle against the divisiveness that gives every ethnic group its own enclave (and sometimes living space) on campus. Their view of social justice (and I agree) is that it’s best achieved, as it was with the Civil Rights Movement, when all people feel that they are united in a moral cause to help humanity in general.

The book has done well, and I recommend it to readers.

What I plan on reading next are these books:

1.) Churchill: Walking With Destiny, by Andrew Roberts. This is touted widely as the best one-volume biography of Churchill. I’ve never recovered from William Manchester’s dying before he finished his magisterial 3-volume biography of Churchill, and this way I can find out what happened after Churchill became Prime Minister in 1940.

2.) Dialogues Concerning Natural Religion, by David Hume. This book is famous, of course, but I’ve never read it. One of my colleagues in Croatia, a philosopher, recommended it to me as one of the best demolitions of the design argument ever made. It’s not long, so I want to see what Hume says.

3.) The two-volume biography of Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha: Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948. I‘ve never read a full-length biography of Gandhi (though I read his autobiography), and so it’s time. This biography has its critics, but everyone praises it for its factual accuracy and laborious research.

Your turn: what have you read lately, and what did you like?