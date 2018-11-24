Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday again, November 24, 2018. And oy, it’s National Sardines Day, celebrating that repugnant fish. I will eat no sardines—ever. It’s also Teacher’s Day in Turkey, but remember that Turkish teachers aren’t allowed to teach evolution before college.

More important, it’s the day Darwin published his Big Book in 1859 (see below).

On this day in 1248, a big chunk of the north side of Mont Granier in France suddenly slid off, creating one of the biggest landslides in European history and completely or partly destroying seven villages. Here’s the truncated mountain (the sheer face marks the bit that fell off):

On November 24, 1642, Abel Tasman became the first European to discover the island now named after him. And, of course, it was on this day in 1859 that John Murray published Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, the best science book ever written and surely the one that most changed humanity’s view of the universe. Below is a copy of the first edition, now worth about $200,000 (I believe Richard Dawkins owns one):

On this day in 1877, Anna Sewell’s novel Black Beauty was published. I’ve never read it, but perhaps readers who have can weigh in below. On this day in 1963, just two days after JFK’s assassination, his killer Lee Harvey Oswald was fatally shot by Jack Ruby on live television. Remember this? (Trigger warning: shooting!). The video is from the BBC, and includes Dallas Times-Herald photographer Bob Jackson talking about his Pulitzer Prize winning picture of the shooting, shown as the YouTube title picture below.

Curiously, JFK, Ruby, and Oswald were all pronounced dead at the same hospital: Dallas’s Parkland Hospital. (Ruby died of lung cancer while in prison.)

It was on this day in 1971 that the hijacker who called himself “D. B. Cooper” parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines plane over Washington State, carrying with him $200,000 in ransom money (enough to buy a first edition of The Origin). Neither “Cooper” nor the money was ever found. Finally, it was on November 24, 1974 that Tom Gray and Donald Johanson discovered a largely complete Australopithecus afarensis skeleton, which they named “Lucy,” in the Afar Depression of Ethiopia. Darwin was right when he surmised in 1871 that the ancestors of modern humans would be found in Africa.

Notables born on this day include Baruch Spinoza (1632), Juípero Serra (1713), Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864), Scott Joplin (1868), Lucky Luciano (1897), William F. Buckley, Jr. (1925), Ted Bundy (1946), and Arundhati Roy (1961). Here’s “Le chaton Minette,” painted in 1894 by Tolouse-Lautrec in 1894 (he couldn’t do cats):

Those who died on this day include John Knox (1572), Georges Clemenceau (1929), Diego Rivera (1957), Lee Harvey Oswald (1963; see above), Freddy Mercury (1991), John Rawls (2002), Warren Spahn (2003), and Florence Henderson (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals, recumbent on their comfy couches, kvetch about their lot:

Cyrus: Life is not easy. Hili: That’s right.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Życie nie jest lekkie.

Hili: Masz rację.

A tweet from reader Barry (or should I say “Beary”):

Don't be sad bro pic.twitter.com/c7F3B6ePJc — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) November 23, 2018

Some tweets from Matthew. Re the first: am I too old to do another postdoc?

VACANCY: Postdoc in Animal Behaviour Imprinting. Working with @UniofOxford Prof Alex Kacelnik to investigate the role of abstract representations and conceptual characteristics in successful filial imprinting in mallard ducklings. Apply by Dec 6: https://t.co/sJlfHNk4se pic.twitter.com/jRCvt2oVCt — OxZooDept (@OxZooDept) November 23, 2018

Have a look at this video of close calls. Matthew says some of them looked staged, but all of them are terrifying:

This is great: a letter in which the participants debate which obscenities and blasphemies can be used in the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Censorship Letter: We Want to Retain "Fart in Your General Direction" https://t.co/dM9wyZgOtq pic.twitter.com/ld8h74c1g8 — Open Culture (@openculture) November 23, 2018

Another good one. This demonstrates the best use of Twitter:

This made me laugh out loud pic.twitter.com/N21nBWhae2 — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 22, 2018

Tweets from Grania. The first one is every cat’s plan for this weekend:

Weekend Plan

[Morgan, MS M1004, 15th c.] pic.twitter.com/NdM9M28rCT — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) November 23, 2018

Well, I don’t remember Whistlin’ Alex Moore, but he plays piano a lot better than he whistles:

Remembering Whistlin' Alex Moore, born on this day in 1899 in Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/NUQEe4BU4z — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) November 22, 2018

A lovely tribute to much-beleaguered Poland from Lithuanian Railways. Malgorzata says the song is the Polish National Anthem and the last panel reads, in translation, “Lithuanian Railways are wishing Poland all the best on 100th anniversary of regaining independence!”

Partitioned by its neighbors, Poland disappeared from Europe’s map for 123 years before regaining its independence on this day in 1918. A touching, unexpected birthday tribute from Lithuanian Railways: pic.twitter.com/8OOG3VZpvg — Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) November 11, 2018

Cats will be cats. . .

Has the ENTIRE couch to sit on… pic.twitter.com/1ZYZMhKqWo — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 22, 2018

Grania says that this “demonstrates a dog’s concept of fairness”:

my dog has ear medicine she needs and the other one also thinks he needs it too.. nobody has the heart to tell him it’s pretend..pic.twitter.com/gHJS4EmFBq — Freaking Awesome (@freak1ngawesome) November 22, 2018

Finally, another chuckle from the fake DPRK News Service site:

"Black Friday" is United States holiday on which journalists and similar educated workers mock the poor, for aspiring to own affordable consumer products. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) November 18, 2018