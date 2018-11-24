Today we have a selection by reader Jim Trice, whose notes are indented:
Three vertebrates, a true bug, and bonus cat for your tank.
Ringtail possum, Pseudocheirus peregrinus, sheltering in our climbing rose by our back veranda. This one hung around for a few days before moving on. They are fairly common around here, and generally rather sweet and inoffensive. They often live in small groups, and will sometimes build a spherical nest out of twigs and leaves.
Slender billed corella, also known as the long billed corella, Cacatua tenuirostris, feeding under some gum trees near a local park. Birdlife Australia has a page on them here.
The other corella resident in South Australia is the little corella, Cacatua sanguinea. This pair were photographed at a park in Port Elliot. Birdlife Australia has a page on them too.
The insect is, I think, a juvenile seed bug from the family Lygaeidae. It was also photographed at Port Elliot. Many bugs from this family feed on toxic plants, so the colour is a warning. This one is about 6mm long.
Bonus shot of Zodie, taken about a year ago. She is now nearly 13 years old. Not the world’s smartest cat, but she is very pretty, and also good company. I was trying to do justice to her eyes and colour here, while keeping the depth of field very shallow.
Corella pictures are repeats.
Looks like a tortoiseshell in the wild to me.
Very nice!
Zodie – perhaps she is not the smartest – but there is the wisdom of the ages in those eyes.
Beautiful –
That seed bug looks rather like one of our milkweed bugs which also live on toxic plants.
Good shots. Zodie is a beautiful cat. I like the lights in her eyes.