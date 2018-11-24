Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have a selection by reader Jim Trice, whose notes are indented:

Three vertebrates, a true bug, and bonus cat for your tank.

Ringtail possumPseudocheirus peregrinus, sheltering in our climbing rose by our back veranda. This one hung around for a few days before moving on. They are fairly common around here, and generally rather sweet and inoffensive. They often live in small groups, and will sometimes build a spherical nest out of twigs and leaves.


Slender billed corella, also known as the long billed corellaCacatua tenuirostris, feeding under some gum trees near a local park. Birdlife Australia has a page on them here.
The other corella resident in South Australia is the little corellaCacatua sanguinea. This pair were photographed at a park in Port Elliot. Birdlife Australia has a page on them too. 
The insect is, I think, a juvenile seed bug from the family Lygaeidae. It was also photographed at Port Elliot. Many bugs from this family feed on toxic plants, so the colour is a warning. This one is about 6mm long.
Bonus shot of Zodie, taken about a year ago. She is now nearly 13 years old. Not the world’s smartest cat, but she is very pretty, and also good company. I was trying to do justice to her eyes and colour here, while keeping the depth of field very shallow.
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, felids, insects, mammals, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. CAS
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Corella pictures are repeats.

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Looks like a tortoiseshell in the wild to me.

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    Very nice!

    Reply
  4. alexandra Moffat
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 8:55 am | Permalink

    Zodie – perhaps she is not the smartest – but there is the wisdom of the ages in those eyes.
    Beautiful –

    Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 9:06 am | Permalink

    That seed bug looks rather like one of our milkweed bugs which also live on toxic plants.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 9:45 am | Permalink

    Good shots. Zodie is a beautiful cat. I like the lights in her eyes.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: