It’s time for our weekly tribute to the world’s most awesome species of pet: Felis silvestris catus.
As reported by Bored Panda, Japanese photographer Hisakata Hiroyuki specializes in pictures of ninja cats. You can see his Instagram page here with tons of pictures, but here are a few of my favorites from Bored Panda:
Remy, aka “Harvard’s Humanities cat, is a ginger tabby owned by Cambridge, Massachusetts resident Sarah Watton. But Remy has a double life, roaming far and wide across Harvard’s campus. As The Harvard Gazette reports,
After four years at Harvard, Remy the cat has had pretty much the full Harvard experience.
“He has been in student dorms, at parties, attended lectures, and taken photos with tourists in Harvard Yard,” says his owner, Cambridge resident Sarah Watton.
The 4-year-old orange tabby even has a Facebook page started by friends at the Barker Center that boasts more than 1,000 followers.
So when Remy went missing for a few weeks, Watton’s appeal online struck a chord on campus.
“Hi, I’m Remy’s owner and am writing to find out whether anyone has seen him recently?” Watton posted on Aug. 28. “We miss him and are worried he is hurt or has strayed too far.”
Responses poured in: “I saw him a week ago, Monday, in Pierce”; “My friend thinks he saw him near the Div. School”; “Oh no, I’ll be on the lookout.”
Here’s a cat rescued as an injured kitten from the streets of Japan,and turned into an adorable but annoying house cat named Poki. Poki is persistent, vigorous, and has a meow like a Siamese cat. This is part of his story from Rachel and Jun, a YouTubine couple who live in Japan. Jun is a cook (he makes fancy birthday meals for his cats) and Rachel reports on Japanese culture. The rescue videos of Poki are here and here.
h/t: Linda, Roo, Grania
Ninja cats are swell.
Whenever I see a story about a roaming cat like Remy, I worry about them getting hurt. Traffic, dogs, etc. Harvard is probably a pretty “safe space” though.