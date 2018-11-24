Asia Bibi’s request for asylum was indeed rejected by Britain

As I reported in the last few weeks (see here, here, and here), the case of Asia Bibi (real name Aasiya Noreen), the Pakistani Christian woman convicted of blasphemy and then freed, has taken some distressing turns. After spending eight years in solitary confinement for an accusation of blasphemy that proved to be false (blasphemy is a capital crime in her benighted land), Noreen was set free by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. While she was in prison, two Pakistani politicians were assassinated simply for supporting her, and the Supreme Court judges have been threatened similarly.

(From the Spectator) Asia Bibi at a jail in Sheikhupura, located in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, November 20, 2010. (Reuters/Asad Karim/File Photo)

In the meantime, Noreen hasn’t been allowed to leave the country, and has gone into hiding. Distressingly, the Supreme Court is keeping her in Pakistan because they are weighing an appeal from Pakistan’s odious Tehreek-e-Labaaik party, a party dedicated solely to punishing blasphemy and establishing sharia law. But if the Court deemed the charges against Bibi insupportable, there’s no reason to force her to stay in Pakistan. Bibi’s lawyer has fled to the Netherlands, and her husband has pleaded to Canada, Italy, the US, the UK, and the Netherlands to grant her asylum. Here’s a short video showing Noreen’s husband:

As I reported on November 10, there was a report that the UK had refused asylum to Noreen because of the potential unrest it would cause:

Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, said two countries had made firm offers of asylum, but Britain was not one of them.

“I’ve been lead to believe that the UK government had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists.

Several readers, exercising better diligence than I, deemed Cowdhry and the British Pakistani Christian Association shady, and doubted that Britain really would reject such a request for asylum. But now, after a report in Quillette from Hardeep Singh, a Sikh journalist, it seems more likely that my report was true—that the UK did refuse asylum for Noreen. Read the article below (click on screenshot):

In this piece we get two corroborating pieces of evidence that the British government acted reprehensibly by refusing Bibi asylum. First, we have an email to Cowdhry from a government official confirming the report.

Chowdhry has received threats for lobbying for Bibi’s safe passage to the West. He has been accused by hard-line Muslims of making up accounts about the British government’s decision not to grant Bibi asylum, despite having an email from an All Party Parliamentary Group secretary confirming the position.

If you don’t believe Chowdhry, ask to see the email.

Second, we have this letter to Teresa May from May’s now-resigned PM Trade Envoy to Pakistan, which contains a bit about Noreen’s fate:

The relevant bit:

This states clearly that the government is failing to offer help to Noreen. Indeed, if the initial reports were wrong, why hasn’t Britain announced they would give her asylum? The Australian Home minister has said as much, adding that “Britain initially suggested it would offer Bibi asylum but then pulled out, reported for fear of unrest from Muslims in the UK and of threats to diplomats in Pakistan.”

Finally, we have this report from the Guardian:

Tom Tugendhat, the foreign affairs select committee chair, asked the Foreign Office permanent secretary, Sir Simon McDonald, whether the episode “does not raise the question that either staff should be withdrawn or security increased or otherwise UK policy is effectively dictated to by a mob?”.

Tugendhat took the committee into lengthy private session after McDonald said he did not wish to give evidence in public on a such a sensitive issue

McDonald defended Britain’s efforts to find a third country to take Bibi, saying this would allow UK policy objectives to be achieved without any risk to its staff.

That’s just disgusting.

I hope Noreen is allowed to leave the country, for if ever a person deserved asylum as protection against persecution, it is she. And if some country other than Britain gives her asylum, that’s wonderful, but it’s a blot on the British government. That government has been whitewashing Islamist misdeeds for a long time, and it’s time for a supposedly democratic society to step up and act on its principles.

Speaking of “democratic societies”, why hasn’t the U.S. offered her asylum?

h/t: cesar

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 24, 2018 at 11:20 am and filed under blasphemy, human rights, humanity at its worst, Muslims behaving badly. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

28 Comments

  1. Andrew
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    Britain won’t offer her asylum because they are afraid of Islamic reaction? Doesn’t sound like a “phobia” to me.

    Reply
  2. Matt
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    Islam’s pathological obsession with purity, blasphemy and sexual repression makes it incompatible with Western society.

    Reply
    • Yakaru
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

      How about substituting the word ‘civilised’ for the poorly suited ‘Western’? That form of Islam is not suited to civilised life in Pakistan either.

      Reply
      • ploubere
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

        Sub.

        Reply
      • Matt
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

        I will clarify by restating it as “Western/Enlightenment”.

        Pakistan is an Islamic state, its laws vetted by a sharia council, and has some of the most onerous blasphemy statutes in the world. It may be ‘civilized’ in that it has paved roads, electricity, and running water, but otherwise Pakistan is a most barbarous nation.

        Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 11:48 am | Permalink

    We have a perfectly good excuse here in Trump Land. She isn’t from Finland.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

      Ok, now THAT was funny.

      Reply
    • Blue
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

      Oooo, Randall, precisely stated.

      ” It is that cruelty, &
      the delight it brings them, that
      binds his most ardent supporters to him,
      in shared scorn for those they hate and fear:
      … … immigrants, black voters, feminists. ” from
      http://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/the-cruelty-is-the-point/572104

      IT IS THUS! May I never BE
      as miserable as his supporters.

      Blue

      Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

      Yes, or was it Norway that we favor?

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

        “…any of those countries, up there, with snow and different things…you know what I mean? They even sweep their forests. Incredible people up there on the, like near the top of the map. They sweep and clean around the trunks and stuff. They’re wonderful people.”

        Reply
        • Blue
          Posted November 24, 2018 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

          O my, Mr rickflick, I had not actually heard or
          read ‘the whole’ of the Moron – in – Chief’s statement
          on same;
          so, Jebus, that is soooo not even more than junior high.

          As I ‘ad heard on the city bus a mile out from
          my destination, “like” 27 times from just one
          such idjit to her companion. I had not meant to count them all; I just, with no free will,
          and such baaaad badness, could not help myself.

          Blue

          Reply
        • Paul Topping
          Posted November 24, 2018 at 2:46 pm | Permalink

          They are undoubtedly very strong. So much forest! So little time!

          Reply
    • Matt
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 2:32 pm | Permalink

      But can she rake?

      Reply
  4. David Evans
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

    “McDonald defended Britain’s efforts to find a third country to take Bibi”

    I see possibilities here. Next time someone invites the UK to take part in an unnecessary war, perhaps we could find a third country to do so in our place.

    Reply
  5. Michael Fisher
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

    I was one of the main people doubting the sincerity & effectiveness of William Chowdhry in a previous post. To me he is a bullshitter of the first water & everything he claims needs to be cross checked. In essence he ‘bigs up’ the influence he has.

    Regarding the email received by William Chowdhry from an unnamed secretary of an unnamed All Party Parliamentary Group [APPG]:

    There is a public register of APPGs refreshed yearly & the current one is 1139 pages as can be seen HERE [pdf, 2018]. There are 100s of currently active APPGs & it’s important to know that:

    “APPGs are informal cross-party groups that have no official status within Parliament. They are run by and for Members of the Commons and Lords, though many choose to involve individuals and organisations from outside Parliament in their administration and activities”

    SOURCE This then appears to be the full extent of Chowdhry’s contacts within the organs of the British state – a toothless, informal APPG that doesn’t speak for government at all.

    I suppose that Chowdhry is not releasing the email, because all the above is made clear in said email.

    However the other sources do confirm that British government officials are doing all they can to do nothing or to steer the ship to a different port.

    I was hoping that the Brit Gov was having a back channel with Imran Khan & keeping very quite in the meantime [standard Brit diplomacy], but it appears I am wrong.

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

      The Spiked! interview with Chowdhry. Worth a quick read.

      Reply
  6. David Coxill
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

    It is things like this that make me ashamed to be British ,and that is a long list .
    On the other hand ,things that make me proud to be British to could write on the back of an cream cracker.

    Reply
  7. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:04 pm | Permalink

    We shall capitulate in parliament, we shall capitulate in party politics, we shall capitulate in the universities, we shall capitulate in the police departments; we shall always surrender!

    What happened to the island fortress that alone stood strong against the forces of Fascism? Never in the field of human conflict have so many done so little for such a deserving refugee.

    Reply
  8. GBJames
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    Shameful

    Reply
  9. ploubere
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

    It is, indeed, mob rule. Sadly, the human race has a long history of this.

    Reply
  10. demigord
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    “Speaking of “democratic societies”, why hasn’t the U.S. offered her asylum?”

    Has some random celebrity tried tweeting at Trump about it?

    Reply
    • electricacontentblog
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:26 pm | Permalink

      That is a good question.

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:30 pm | Permalink

      Yeah, where’s a Kardashian when you could use one?

      They’re like USB cables. All over the goddamn place until you actually need one.

      Reply
      • yazikus
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:46 pm | Permalink

        Lol. I snorted tea.

        Reply
      • David Evans
        Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:49 pm | Permalink

        Also when you get one it’s quite often the wrong one.

        Reply
        • yazikus
          Posted November 24, 2018 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

          Or too short.

          Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted November 24, 2018 at 2:32 pm | Permalink

      Obama should tweet that she should not be given asylum. Trump’s head would explode and perhaps it would result in her being offered asylum in the US.

      Reply
  11. Mark R.
    Posted November 24, 2018 at 2:25 pm | Permalink

    The madness that is religion never ceases to disgust.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: