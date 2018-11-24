Asia Bibi’s request for asylum was indeed rejected by Britain

As I reported in the last few weeks (see here, here, and here), the case of Asia Bibi (real name Aasiya Noreen), the Pakistani Christian woman convicted of blasphemy and then freed, has taken some distressing turns. After spending eight years in solitary confinement for an accusation of blasphemy that proved to be false (blasphemy is a capital crime in her benighted land), Noreen was set free by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. While she was in prison, two Pakistani politicians were assassinated simply for supporting her, and the Supreme Court judges have been threatened similarly.
In the meantime, Noreen hasn’t been allowed to leave the country, and has gone into hiding. Distressingly, the Supreme Court is keeping her in Pakistan because they are weighing an appeal from Pakistan’s odious Tehreek-e-Labaaik party, a party dedicated solely to punishing blasphemy and establishing sharia law. But if the Court deemed the charges against Bibi insupportable, there’s no reason to force her to stay in Pakistan. Bibi’s lawyer has fled to the Netherlands, and her husband has pleaded to Canada, Italy, the US, the UK, and the Netherlands to grant her asylum. Here’s a short video showing Noreen’s husband:
As I reported on November 10, there was a report that the UK had refused asylum to Noreen because of the potential unrest it would cause:
Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, said two countries had made firm offers of asylum, but Britain was not one of them.
“I’ve been lead to believe that the UK government had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists.
Several readers, exercising better diligence than I, deemed Cowdhry and the British Pakistani Christian Association shady, and doubted that Britain really would reject such a request for asylum. But now, after a report in Quillette from Hardeep Singh, a Sikh journalist, it seems more likely that my report was true—that the UK did refuse asylum for Noreen. Read the article below (click on screenshot):
In this piece we get two corroborating pieces of evidence that the British government acted reprehensibly by refusing Bibi asylum. First, we have an email to Cowdhry from a government official confirming the report.
Chowdhry has received threats for lobbying for Bibi’s safe passage to the West. He has been accused by hard-line Muslims of making up accounts about the British government’s decision not to grant Bibi asylum, despite having an email from an All Party Parliamentary Group secretary confirming the position.
If you don’t believe Chowdhry, ask to see the email.
Second, we have this letter to Teresa May from May’s now-resigned PM Trade Envoy to Pakistan, which contains a bit about Noreen’s fate:
The relevant bit:
This states clearly that the government is failing to offer help to Noreen. Indeed, if the initial reports were wrong, why hasn’t Britain announced they would give her asylum? The Australian Home minister has said as much, adding that “Britain initially suggested it would offer Bibi asylum but then pulled out, reported for fear of unrest from Muslims in the UK and of threats to diplomats in Pakistan.”
Finally, we have this report from the Guardian:
Tom Tugendhat, the foreign affairs select committee chair, asked the Foreign Office permanent secretary, Sir Simon McDonald, whether the episode “does not raise the question that either staff should be withdrawn or security increased or otherwise UK policy is effectively dictated to by a mob?”.
Tugendhat took the committee into lengthy private session after McDonald said he did not wish to give evidence in public on a such a sensitive issue
McDonald defended Britain’s efforts to find a third country to take Bibi, saying this would allow UK policy objectives to be achieved without any risk to its staff.
That’s just disgusting.
I hope Noreen is allowed to leave the country, for if ever a person deserved asylum as protection against persecution, it is she. And if some country other than Britain gives her asylum, that’s wonderful, but it’s a blot on the British government. That government has been whitewashing Islamist misdeeds for a long time, and it’s time for a supposedly democratic society to step up and act on its principles.
Speaking of “democratic societies”, why hasn’t the U.S. offered her asylum?
h/t: cesar
Britain won’t offer her asylum because they are afraid of Islamic reaction? Doesn’t sound like a “phobia” to me.
Islam’s pathological obsession with purity, blasphemy and sexual repression makes it incompatible with Western society.
How about substituting the word ‘civilised’ for the poorly suited ‘Western’? That form of Islam is not suited to civilised life in Pakistan either.
Sub.
I will clarify by restating it as “Western/Enlightenment”.
Pakistan is an Islamic state, its laws vetted by a sharia council, and has some of the most onerous blasphemy statutes in the world. It may be ‘civilized’ in that it has paved roads, electricity, and running water, but otherwise Pakistan is a most barbarous nation.
We have a perfectly good excuse here in Trump Land. She isn’t from Finland.
Ok, now THAT was funny.
Oooo, Randall, precisely stated.
” It is that cruelty, &
the delight it brings them, that
binds his most ardent supporters to him,
in shared scorn for those they hate and fear:
… … immigrants, black voters, feminists. ” from
http://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/the-cruelty-is-the-point/572104
IT IS THUS! May I never BE
as miserable as his supporters.
Blue
Yes, or was it Norway that we favor?
“…any of those countries, up there, with snow and different things…you know what I mean? They even sweep their forests. Incredible people up there on the, like near the top of the map. They sweep and clean around the trunks and stuff. They’re wonderful people.”
O my, Mr rickflick, I had not actually heard or
read ‘the whole’ of the Moron – in – Chief’s statement
on same;
so, Jebus, that is soooo not even more than junior high.
As I ‘ad heard on the city bus a mile out from
my destination, “like” 27 times from just one
such idjit to her companion. I had not meant to count them all; I just, with no free will,
and such baaaad badness, could not help myself.
Blue
They are undoubtedly very strong. So much forest! So little time!
But can she rake?
“McDonald defended Britain’s efforts to find a third country to take Bibi”
I see possibilities here. Next time someone invites the UK to take part in an unnecessary war, perhaps we could find a third country to do so in our place.
I was one of the main people doubting the sincerity & effectiveness of William Chowdhry in a previous post. To me he is a bullshitter of the first water & everything he claims needs to be cross checked. In essence he ‘bigs up’ the influence he has.
Regarding the email received by William Chowdhry from an unnamed secretary of an unnamed All Party Parliamentary Group [APPG]:
There is a public register of APPGs refreshed yearly & the current one is 1139 pages as can be seen HERE [pdf, 2018]. There are 100s of currently active APPGs & it’s important to know that:
SOURCE This then appears to be the full extent of Chowdhry’s contacts within the organs of the British state – a toothless, informal APPG that doesn’t speak for government at all.
I suppose that Chowdhry is not releasing the email, because all the above is made clear in said email.
However the other sources do confirm that British government officials are doing all they can to do nothing or to steer the ship to a different port.
I was hoping that the Brit Gov was having a back channel with Imran Khan & keeping very quite in the meantime [standard Brit diplomacy], but it appears I am wrong.
The Spiked! interview with Chowdhry. Worth a quick read.
It is things like this that make me ashamed to be British ,and that is a long list .
On the other hand ,things that make me proud to be British to could write on the back of an cream cracker.
We shall capitulate in parliament, we shall capitulate in party politics, we shall capitulate in the universities, we shall capitulate in the police departments; we shall always surrender!
What happened to the island fortress that alone stood strong against the forces of Fascism? Never in the field of human conflict have so many done so little for such a deserving refugee.
Shameful
It is, indeed, mob rule. Sadly, the human race has a long history of this.
“Speaking of “democratic societies”, why hasn’t the U.S. offered her asylum?”
Has some random celebrity tried tweeting at Trump about it?
That is a good question.
Yeah, where’s a Kardashian when you could use one?
They’re like USB cables. All over the goddamn place until you actually need one.
Lol. I snorted tea.
Also when you get one it’s quite often the wrong one.
Or too short.
Obama should tweet that she should not be given asylum. Trump’s head would explode and perhaps it would result in her being offered asylum in the US.
The madness that is religion never ceases to disgust.