Sunrise: Chicago

This was what I woke up to the day after I returned from Paris.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 23, 2018 at 7:00 am and filed under Chicago, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted November 23, 2018 at 7:50 am | Permalink

    Cities do have there charms. I live in the remote reaches of the West now, but when I lived in Poughkeepsie, NY, I could fly my Cessna up to 4000 feet and see the sun glinting off buildings in both Albany and Manhattan at the same time.

    Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 23, 2018 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    You gotta get that shot next year, same time, or same time when the sunlight hits that building and every year thereafter, then make a flip book.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: