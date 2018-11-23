New report again raises the alarm about climate change

Trump’s own government’s study shows him to be a mendacious moron. Click on the screenshot below to go to the CNN story, and you can find the government report it mentions at this site. (Note: the report is very long.)
An excerpt from CNN:
The report’s findings run counter to President Donald Trump’s consistent message that climate change is a hoax.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted, “Whatever happened to Global Warming?” as some Americans faced the coldest Thanksgiving in over a century.
But the science explained in these and other federal government reports is clear: Climate change is not disproved by the extreme weather of one day or a week; it’s demonstrated by long-term trends. Humans are living with the warmest temperatures in modern history. Even if the best-case scenario were to happen and greenhouse gas emissions were to drop to nothing, the world is on track to warm 1.1 degrees Fahrenheit.
As of now, not a single G20 country is meeting climate targets, research shows.
Without significant reductions in greenhouse emissions, the annual average global temperature could increase 9 degrees Fahrenheit (5 Celsius) or more by the end of this century, compared with preindustrial temperatures, the report says.
Dunno if I’ve ever mentioned it here before, but I’m starting to have some slight doubts about that fella’s fitness myself.
Doubts are good.
We are doomed. Earth will be no place for humans (at least, never mind the tardigrades) in 200 years, maybe in 300, most definitely in 500. I see no reason, as of this typing, for optimism. Yes, we are cooked (sorry for the pun).
There is a long road between now and 200 years. A lot can change. Technology is bound to provide more leverage over CO2. Politics will certainly change. Don’t give up yet.
I fear too many take the attitude après nous, le déluge, Barry.
It’s a good thing that Trump missed squelching this report. He’s bound to lash out at it.
The report is mandated by law. He can’t squelch it.
The Trump admin did what they could by releasing it on a day when most people are busy elsewhere, Black Friday. My guess is that they could have done more but they were busy elsewhere as well.
I’m expecting hear about resignations of those involved in the near future, maybe promotions.
It is a disgusting reality to realize that the earth will essentially be destroyed by human greed. Even if we get to zero immisions in 10 years (not gonna happen) the long term damage will continue to worsen, many more species will die, fiercer storms, fires, droughts and if it really gets bad (I don’t see why it won’t get this bad) climate change will fuel frequent wars, famine, pestilence, ecological and economic collapse; the future is pretty bleak imo…
Exactly Mark. I dont like being the pessimist. but there are just too many of us on the planet.
The good thing for first moron is he will not be here to experience the worst effects of this. His kids however, are a different matter and they can remember his ignorant comments.
I probably won’t be too adversely affected either and I don’t have kids, so don’t have to worry about that. But I do feel dread for children being born right now. Humanity just can’t get its act together until a crisis is in their front yard…and sometimes not even then.
I realize that PCC(E) is a bit down on the New Yorker these days, but it seems well worth looking at Bill McKibben’s (longish) article in this week’s issue, Nov 26, on climate change, based, I guess, in part in the UN’s IPCC report from last October, as well as his own work. Gloomy reading.
I read in one of Donald Protheros books that sometime in the ancient past there were CO2 concentrations as high as 900 ppm.Heres one thing I’ve wondered about.Thermal power plants(coal and nuclear) emit waste heat simple Wouldn’t that waste heat be trapped and contribute to overall temperature increases?Generally though it’s thought that solar radiation is the main culprit right?
Also can anyone this El Niño phenomenon?What exactly is that?
Also magnets, please.
If I read the sentiment behind your reply correctly I can see why common people feel resentful towards the scientific “elite” I’m sure I can just go to Wikipedia and find out I was just sorta seeing how my question was treated Thanks for the clarification
Explain this excuse me
Mendacious is a good term for Trump. Psychopath is better. As such, he has no concern for the welfare or survival of anyone or anything other than himself and – maybe – his own progeny.
He has the psychopath’s lack of concern and empathy for everyone and everything. All life on earth could vanish utterly after he is gone, and he could not care less. In fact, he would probably enjoy the idea that by denying any danger from changing climate and by calling everyone a liar who contradicted him a liar, and otherwise foot-dragging in every way, he helped to bring about the coming disaster.
Know him for what he is – a psychopath without conscience.
In my work as a carpenter I regularly encountered tradesmen who would,out of nowhere make really emotional change condemnations of global warming issues I mean really indignant stuff.You can bet that sentiment is as widespread as the refusal to accept the facts of evolution,and that in fact the two are fellow travelers
Is there a chemist reading this who can calculate how much CO2 would be released into the atmosphere if the deep water in the oceans (4 degrees C.) were to warm to 15 degrees C. I just did a quick Google search and found that the Earth’s oceans contain 60 times more inorganic carbon (in the form of CO2, bicarbonate, and carbonate) than the atmosphere, and much of this would be expelled into the atmosphere if the deep ocean were to warm.