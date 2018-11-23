Friday: Hili dialogue

News of the day: A separatist group attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, killing four (including two police officers). Three members of the attacking group were also killed. Read more at CNN, and here’s a tweet (h/t Grania):
‘Tis the day after Thanksgiving—Friday, November 23, 2018, and all good Americans are recovering from yesterday’s Food Coma. I’d like to declare that it’s National Pepto-Bismol Day, but actually it’s National Espresso Day. And in North America, the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden it’s Buy Nothing Day, decrying the excesses of consumerism. (I bought a slow-cooker at half price because I need one, but I bought it yesterday.) Posting may be light today because I might take my car in for a brake job.
On this day in 1644, John Milton published a pamphlet often touted by Christopher Hitchens as a model for arguing in favor of free speech, Areopagitica. On November 23, 1924, the New York Times published Edwin Hubble’s discovery that the Andromeda “nebula”, supposedly in our galaxy, was actually another galaxy far from the Milky Way. And on this day in 1963, one day after JFK’s assassination, and according to Wikipedia, “The BBC [broadcast] the first episode of An Unearthly Child (starring William Hartnell), the first story from the first series of Doctor Who, which is now the world’s longest running science fiction drama.” I have to say that I’ve never watched it.
On this day in 1976, Apneist Jacques Mayol became the first man to dive to 100 m undersea without breathing equipment. He was 49 then, and went down to 105 meters when he was 56 (“apneist” is a new word for me). The current record is an astounding 214 meters, held by the Austrian Herbert Nitsch! On November 23, 1992, the first smartphone, the “IBM Simon” was introduced at the COMDEX convention in Las Vegas.
Finally, it was on this day three years ago that the New Shepard space vehicle, built by Blue Origin, became the first rocket to return to Earth and land vertically after flying into space. Now we’re used to that, but it’s an amazing feat. Here’s that landing:
Notables born on this day include Franklin Pierce (1804), José Clemente Orozco (1883), Susan Anspach (1942), Rick Bayless (1953), and Bruce Hornsby (1954).
Those who died on November 23 include Roald Dahl (1990), Louis Malle (1995), Junior Walker (1995), Anita O’Day (2006), and Marion Barry (2014). As always on Walker’s birthday and deathiversary, I present a live version of his greatest hit, “What does it take (to win your love)“. It’s one of my favorite songs, and this version is from 1985.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals are cold!
Cyrus: You cannot light the fire in the fireplace by yourself.Hili: Unfortunately true, and the servants are busy with other tasks.
Cyrus: Sama nie rozpalisz w kominku.Hili: Niestety, a służba jest zajęta innymi sprawami.
Tweets from Grania. The first is a deep-sea catshark!
Artistic cats:
This is certainly a contender for the best letter ever written. Be sure you read the whole thing.
Grania gets another d*g post, and this is a really good one. (Someone should adopt that friendly d*g.)
Are these piglets having fun, or only looking for a nipple?
Tweets from Matthew. A scary waterspout off the Italian coast:
Yet another cat peeing on an ancient manuscript. Can anyone make out and understand the rebuke? (Note how poorly the cat is drawn. It looks like an aardvark.)
Here’s some movie history, though of course the Prince’s kiss is now seen as sexual assault:
From The Dodo: a singed kitten, later named Vulcan, gets saved.
And a lovely “pale blue dot” photograph:
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/missions/cassini/mission/spacecraft/cassini-orbiter/imaging-science-subsystem/
When it comes to Junior & the All Stars, I’ve always been a “Shotgun” man myself:
The golden age of the soul sound awzum body of music and verification of African American capacity for musical genius
A question for Andrzej and Malgorzata – is your fireplace a modern kakelugn? If so, I’ve long wondered how a cross-section of one looks, in case you know of one online somewhere.
If I ever have a coat of arms, then “Cattus minxit desuper” is going to be the motto.
When I was 11 in SF my dad bought me a copy of Hubble’s Atlas of the galaxies For a kid big wow and big science heads up for all of us I remember going on Friday nights up a twisty mountain road to Lick Observatory to view thru the 36” refractor telescope I saw Jupiter and watched one of the moons transiting and M31.What a view from Mt Hamilton If you travel that way schedule a visit into your itinerary if you can I don’t know how that works nowadays That was 54 years ago gettin old
Mary Grant, in the last line of her letter to the “Old Peoples Home,” shows a real knack for bathos.
I hope to be so sensible.