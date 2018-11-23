Friday: Hili dialogue

News of the day: A separatist group attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, killing four (including two police officers). Three members of the attacking group were also killed. Read more at CNN, and here’s a tweet (h/t Grania):

‘Tis the day after Thanksgiving—Friday, November 23, 2018, and all good Americans are recovering from yesterday’s Food Coma. I’d like to declare that it’s National Pepto-Bismol Day, but actually it’s National Espresso Day. And in North America, the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden it’s Buy Nothing Day, decrying the excesses of consumerism. (I bought a slow-cooker at half price because I need one, but I bought it yesterday.) Posting may be light today because I might take my car in for a brake job.

On this day in 1644, John Milton published a pamphlet often touted by Christopher Hitchens as a model for arguing in favor of free speech, Areopagitica. On November 23, 1924, the New York Times published Edwin Hubble’s discovery that the Andromeda “nebula”, supposedly in our galaxy, was actually another galaxy far from the Milky Way. And on this day in 1963, one day after JFK’s assassination, and according to Wikipedia, “The BBC [broadcast] the first episode of An Unearthly Child (starring William Hartnell), the first story from the first series of Doctor Who, which is now the world’s longest running science fiction drama.” I have to say that I’ve never watched it.

On this day in 1976, Apneist Jacques Mayol became the first man to dive to 100 m undersea without breathing equipment. He was 49 then, and went down to 105 meters when he was 56 (“apneist” is a new word for me). The current record is an astounding 214 meters, held by the Austrian Herbert Nitsch! On November 23, 1992, the first smartphone, the “IBM Simon” was introduced at the COMDEX convention in Las Vegas.

Finally, it was on this day three years ago that the New Shepard space vehicle, built by Blue Origin, became the first rocket to return to Earth and land vertically after flying into space. Now we’re used to that, but it’s an amazing feat. Here’s that landing:

Notables born on this day include Franklin Pierce (1804), José Clemente Orozco (1883), Susan Anspach (1942), Rick Bayless (1953), and Bruce Hornsby (1954).

Those who died on November 23 include Roald Dahl (1990), Louis Malle (1995), Junior Walker (1995), Anita O’Day (2006), and Marion Barry (2014). As always on Walker’s birthday and deathiversary, I present a live version of his greatest hit, “What does it take (to win your love)“. It’s one of my favorite songs, and this version is from 1985.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals are cold!

Cyrus: You cannot light the fire in the fireplace by yourself. Hili: Unfortunately true, and the servants are busy with other tasks.

Tweets from Grania. The first is a deep-sea catshark!

Wow! #Okeanos just came across a developing catshark (maybe?) inside its egg case!! There's a large yolk sac inside with the developing sharklet. It seems interesting that the case is so transparent.. pic.twitter.com/fS3Fgbzita — Megan McCuller (@mccullermi) November 15, 2018

Artistic cats:

Artwork by Japanese Artist Matataku pic.twitter.com/0InnQbIYLf — 41 Strange (@41Strange) November 16, 2018

This is certainly a contender for the best letter ever written. Be sure you read the whole thing.

Still the best letter ever written. pic.twitter.com/63BdFMQlva — 🐸 (@French_Tone) November 17, 2018

Grania gets another d*g post, and this is a really good one. (Someone should adopt that friendly d*g.)

Linda, a stray dog in Turkey, comes to the same car wash a couple times a week to use the automatic petting machine. (Dogan News Agency) pic.twitter.com/qFyAgFWJG5 — Clint Falin (@ClintFalin) November 18, 2018

Are these piglets having fun, or only looking for a nipple?

This should be a new loading screen. pic.twitter.com/Xo1zKPIPvB — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) November 15, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. A scary waterspout off the Italian coast:

Yet another cat peeing on an ancient manuscript. Can anyone make out and understand the rebuke? (Note how poorly the cat is drawn. It looks like an aardvark.)

Around 1420 AD a cat peed on this manuscript and a Deventer scribe added illustrations of the event, by drawing hands pointing toward the stain and cursing the feline with the following words: pic.twitter.com/iQBr2yFgZU — Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) November 19, 2018

Here’s some movie history, though of course the Prince’s kiss is now seen as sexual assault:

The 1916 silent film version of Snow White made a strong impression on a young Walt Disney. Its influence can be seen in his first animated feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) pic.twitter.com/dZGmEmWmv2 — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) July 17, 2018

From The Dodo: a singed kitten, later named Vulcan, gets saved.

This guy found a tiny kitten in the rubble of a huge fire — and promised to make him a part of his family if he survived 😻 pic.twitter.com/ldtPsBW61y — The Dodo (@dodo) November 1, 2018

And a lovely “pale blue dot” photograph:

Earth and Moon between the rings of Saturn pic.twitter.com/p84jquAJAF — Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) October 23, 2018