Thursday: Hili dialogue

First of all, if you’re in America, HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Enjoy this photo of mimicry for the holiday; and don’t forget to eat! (Today would have been a fasting day for me, but I’m postponing it until tomorrow.)

This is today’s Google Doodle for Thanksgiving: a celebration of family and feasting shown with mice:

Thanksgiving was celebrated in Canada October 8 (this is new to me), and here was Google’s celebration of Canadian Thanksgiving, which I’ll add here:

It’s going to be a cold Thanksgiving for much of America, but, thanks to the First Moron, we can put the weather into a soothing and larger picture (h/t: Nilou). Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, here’s the Tweet of the Week:

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Yes, Thanksgiving is upon us, and because I’m abjuring turkey today in favor of Chinese food, posting will be light so you (or at least youse Americans) can enjoy the yearly feed. It’s Thursday, November 22, 2018, and National Cashew Day. It’s also the earliest possible day on which Thanksgiving can fall, since it’s the third Thursday in November.

On this day in 1718, British pirate Edward Teach, aka “Blackbeard” was killed in a battle with the British Navy. And, in 1869, the clipper Cutty Sark was launched in Dumbarton, Scotland. It’s the only one of these fast ships that survives in its entirety: here it is, reposing in Greenwich, England:

On this day in 1928, Ravel’s Boléro premiered in Paris. In 1954, the U.S. Humane Society was founded.

And, of course, you’ll remember November 22, 1963, as the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas by Lee Harvey Oswald. All of us who were alive and sentient then remember where we were when we heard the news: I was in junior high school, and the news was announced over the public address system by the school principal. (You may not know that both Aldous Huxley and C. S. Lewis died on that same day.)

On this day in 1968, the Beatles’ White Album was released (formally known as “The Beatles”). On November 22, 1990, Margaret Thatcher withdrew from the Conservative leadership election, confirming the end of her tenure as Prime Minister. Finally, on this day 13 years ago, Angela Merkel became the first female Chancellor of Germany.

Notables born on this day include Abigail Adams (1744), George Eliot (1819), André Gide (1869), Charles de Gaulle (1890), Hoagy Carmichael (1899), Andrew Huxley (1917, Nobel Laureate), Terry Gilliam (1940), Billie Jean King (1943), Jamie Lee Curtis (1958), and Scarlett Johansson (1984).

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on November 22 include Blackbeard (1718; see above), Jack London (1916), Arthur Eddington (1944), Aldous Huxley and C. S. Lewis (both 1963; see above), Mae West (1980), Hans Adolf Krebs (1981; Nobel Laureate), and Lynn Margulis (2011).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili demands attention (nothing new there):

Andrzej: I don’t know what to do with this mail. Hili: Ignore it. Take care of me.

In Polish:

Ja: Sam nie wiem co robić z tym mailem.

Hili: Zignoruj go, zajmij się mną.

This is a freaky tweet sent by reader Mark Sturtevant. Who knew baby owls could look like aliens?

Baby owls in the loft, or visitors from another planet? pic.twitter.com/F3efPV30Qc — Daily Owls (@Daily__Owls) November 14, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. In the first one, you can see a bobby letting Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, into his home at 10 Downing Street.

Is there anything more British than this policeman knocking on Number 10 to let the cat in? pic.twitter.com/SpoQkmWI14 — Lauren Franklin (@Franklinsays) November 20, 2018

We featured this caterpillar before, but not in a video. And this is an amazing example of mimicry: a larva pretending to be parasitized by a wasp (those cylinders are fake wasp egg cases) to fend off attacks by other parasitic wasps. I know of no similar examples.

Check out this crazy and as of yet, unidentified moth caterpillar from Thailand!🐛 Possibly mimicking a parasitised caterpillar, with each nodule resembling the larvae or cocoon of a parasitic wasp, to avoid actual predation – pretty amazing right?! Video by khaoyaim (Youtube) pic.twitter.com/bO8z3KcT6m — Butterfly Conservation (@savebutterflies) November 21, 2018

Bathtime for hedgehogs (and Germany):

Just in case you're having a bad day, here's a hedgehog having a bath. pic.twitter.com/WdOkVQvjWf — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) November 19, 2018

Goodnight, sweet ‘scope. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest:

Farewell, planet hunter. Last night, the @NASAKepler space telescope received its final set of commands to disconnect communications with Earth. The “goodnight” commands were sent on the anniversary of the death of the mission’s namesake, Johannes Kepler: https://t.co/dhUCmKmvqW pic.twitter.com/TKkSk0EQ7C — NASA Kepler and K2 (@NASAKepler) November 16, 2018

Tweets from Grania. First is a beautiful and eerie ribbon eel:

A cat and a money-counting machine. The translation is “Accountant in charge of our company.”

Could the answer be 42? Not if it starts with a “t”:

Because Grania likes d*gs, she gets to contribute a d*g tweet:

"That face at the end is just too cute. "Must we? Really?"" pic.twitter.com/KfxMtMk0h8 — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) November 16, 2018

Finally, a synchronization video (remember the one with the flying bird?):

When a camera’s frame rate is synced to a helicopter’s rotor https://t.co/EnK4jHcoTl pic.twitter.com/NZaOYnlZVG — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 16, 2018