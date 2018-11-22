Thursday: Hili dialogue

First of all, if you’re in America, HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Enjoy this photo of mimicry for the holiday; and don’t forget to eat! (Today would have been a fasting day for me, but I’m postponing it until tomorrow.)
This is today’s Google Doodle for Thanksgiving: a celebration of family and feasting shown with mice:
Thanksgiving was celebrated in Canada October 8 (this is new to me), and here was Google’s celebration of Canadian Thanksgiving, which I’ll add here:
It’s going to be a cold Thanksgiving for much of America, but, thanks to the First Moron, we can put the weather into a soothing and larger picture (h/t: Nilou). Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, here’s the Tweet of the Week:
Yes, Thanksgiving is upon us, and because I’m abjuring turkey today in favor of Chinese food, posting will be light so you (or at least youse Americans) can enjoy the yearly feed. It’s Thursday, November 22, 2018, and National Cashew Day. It’s also the earliest possible day on which Thanksgiving can fall, since it’s the third Thursday in November.
On this day in 1718, British pirate Edward Teach, aka “Blackbeard” was killed in a battle with the British Navy. And, in 1869, the clipper Cutty Sark was launched in Dumbarton, Scotland. It’s the only one of these fast ships that survives in its entirety: here it is, reposing in Greenwich, England:
On this day in 1928, Ravel’s Boléro premiered in Paris. In 1954, the U.S. Humane Society was founded.
And, of course, you’ll remember November 22, 1963, as the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas by Lee Harvey Oswald. All of us who were alive and sentient then remember where we were when we heard the news: I was in junior high school, and the news was announced over the public address system by the school principal. (You may not know that both Aldous Huxley and C. S. Lewis died on that same day.)
On this day in 1968, the Beatles’ White Album was released (formally known as “The Beatles”). On November 22, 1990, Margaret Thatcher withdrew from the Conservative leadership election, confirming the end of her tenure as Prime Minister. Finally, on this day 13 years ago, Angela Merkel became the first female Chancellor of Germany.
Notables born on this day include Abigail Adams (1744), George Eliot (1819), André Gide (1869), Charles de Gaulle (1890), Hoagy Carmichael (1899), Andrew Huxley (1917, Nobel Laureate), Terry Gilliam (1940), Billie Jean King (1943), Jamie Lee Curtis (1958), and Scarlett Johansson (1984).
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on November 22 include Blackbeard (1718; see above), Jack London (1916), Arthur Eddington (1944), Aldous Huxley and C. S. Lewis (both 1963; see above), Mae West (1980), Hans Adolf Krebs (1981; Nobel Laureate), and Lynn Margulis (2011).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili demands attention (nothing new there):
Andrzej: I don’t know what to do with this mail.Hili: Ignore it. Take care of me.
This is a freaky tweet sent by reader Mark Sturtevant. Who knew baby owls could look like aliens?
Tweets from Matthew. In the first one, you can see a bobby letting Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, into his home at 10 Downing Street.
We featured this caterpillar before, but not in a video. And this is an amazing example of mimicry: a larva pretending to be parasitized by a wasp (those cylinders are fake wasp egg cases) to fend off attacks by other parasitic wasps. I know of no similar examples.
Bathtime for hedgehogs (and Germany):
Goodnight, sweet ‘scope. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest:
Tweets from Grania. First is a beautiful and eerie ribbon eel:
A cat and a money-counting machine. The translation is “Accountant in charge of our company.”
Could the answer be 42? Not if it starts with a “t”:
Because Grania likes d*gs, she gets to contribute a d*g tweet:
Finally, a synchronization video (remember the one with the flying bird?):
toast & tickles
I was in high school biology class when principal’s announcement of assassination came over the school’s speaker system (afternoon east coast u.s.) it must have been a friday and the high school football games were played on schedule that night.
He’s the loud-mouthed, uncouth ignoramus at your Thanksgiving family dinner — and also the soi-disant “leader of the free world.”
I was in the 8th grade in Scottsdale, Arizona when the assassination took place.
Yes, tell us first moron how cold it will be in Palm Beach, Florida. In Wichita, Kansas today it will be 61 degrees F. or 16 C. I’m sure it will be cold somewhere.
Trump’s idiotic comment on climate change raises a question often asked about him: does he really believe in what he says (or even understand the issue) or does he say things simply to curry favor among his supporters? Perhaps it is both. Either way, he hinders the effort to reverse climate change. Amongst the myriad of dangerous legacies he will leave, this could be the worst.
Guess that fathead f*ckwit of a president didn’t notice that while it might be cold in the northeast, here in the middle of the country it will be an unseasonably warm 61*F.
Our Atmospheric Scientist-in-Chief not only shows us his inability to think globally, he proudly acts loco-ly.
Iz nu? You’re celebrating Christmas early this year? 🙂
Knew about Huxley; he shuffled off the coil tripping on acid, I believe. Read about it in an essay, I think by his wife, maybe as an intro to Doors of Perception.
As for Lewis, Screwtape has its charms, but I never cared enough about the rest of his writing to know those kinda details.