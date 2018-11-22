Saudi women wearing their abayas inside out to protest religiously-mandated covering

The BBC (and Quartz) report that there’s a new form of female protest against religiously-mandated clothing restrictions in Islamic countries. (Click on screenshot).

In March the murderous crown prince Mohammed bin Salman decreed that the traditional abaya, a full-length covering gown, was no longer required wear for women in public, and could be replaced by “modest” dress. As the Prince decreed:

“The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of Sharia [Islamic law]: that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men,” he told CBS TV. “This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya or black head cover. The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear.”

Nevertheless, as Quartz reports, “In practice, however, wearing the abaya is all but compulsory—and Saudi women have had enough.” And so, like the “White Wednesdays” and “My Stealthy Freedom” Twitter sites from Iran, Saudi women are protesting the covering by creating their own hashtag cite (in Arabic): # العبايه_المقلوبه, which apparently means “inside-out abaya”. Yes, the women are wearing their abayas inside out as a protest. Here are a few Tweets from that site:

#العبايه_المقلوبه

Good morning

Continuing my flipped inside out Aba’a pic.twitter.com/6HFCacazze — قهر الرجال دراما (@alwaysthiscase) November 12, 2018

Am i going to do this in an environment as oppressed as this one? With no regrets what so ever. I hope some girl who though that she was alone sees me and knows that we’re everywhere and she always has a friend. #العباءة_المقلوبة pic.twitter.com/IDAKpZTnKS — سارة عبدالله 🌱 (@FallenAngel_45) November 18, 2018

There is no empowerment if we don’t be responsible for our own lives, decisions, bodies, and what we want to WEAR! #العباية_المقلوبة pic.twitter.com/snBfCruHye — hatun (@Heee000__) November 22, 2018

This is a clever protest, for wearing your abaya inside out violates no rules, but it a definite sign of protest. I hope for the day that Saudi women no longer need to do this.

