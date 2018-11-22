Proof that Christianity is the wrong faith

This is a sad story but also a story of stupidity, even if John Chau couldn’t have done other than what he did.
What Chau did, as recounted in the story in the Guardian (click on screenshot), was to hire locals to take him to North Sentinel Island, one of the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands that are territories of India.
And that island is home to the Senitelese, who firmly reject any contact with the outside world. They’ll fire arrows at anyone who comes near, including an Indian helicopter investigating possible damage to the island after the tsunami of 2004. Two years later, two Indian fishermen whose boat accidentally drifted ashore on North Sentinel were killed by the locals. It’s not a good idea to go there.
But Chau was on a mission from God: he wanted to introduce the Senitelese to Jesus. He approached the island the day before he was killed, and should have learned his lesson then:
Chau repeatedly tried to contact the tribespeople and managed to reach the island the day before he was killed. He tried to offer gifts of fish and a football, he wrote in his diary.
“I heard the whoops and shouts from the hunt,” Chau wrote in an entry that was given to several media outlets by his mother. “I made sure to stay out of arrow range, but unfortunately that meant I was also out of good hearing range.
“So I got a little closer as they (about six from what I could see) yelled at me, I tried to parrot their words back to them. They burst out laughing most of the time, so they probably were saying bad words or insulting me.
“I hollered: ‘My name is John, I love you and Jesus loves you.’ I regret I began to panic slightly as I saw them string arrows in their bows. I picked up the fish and threw it towards them. They kept coming.
“I paddled like I never have in my life back to the boat. I felt some fear but mainly was disappointed. They didn’t accept me right away.”
One of the tribespeople – “a kid probably about 10 or so years old, maybe a teenager” – fired an arrow that struck his Bible, he wrote that night, onboard the boat of fishermen he paid 25,000 rupees (£275) to smuggle him close to the island. “Well, I’ve been shot by the Sentinelese.”
Nevertheless, he persisted, and last Friday made landfall. He was quickly cut down by a volley of Sentilese arrows, and his body buried by on the island by locals. It hasn’t yet been recovered.
This is a Darwin Award for sure, but it was done for God’s glory:
. . . as he prepared to make another approach, Chau wrote a letter to his parents. “You guys might think I’m crazy in all this, but I think it’s worth it to declare Jesus to these people,” he wrote.
“Please do not be angry at them or at God if I get killed. Rather, please live your lives in obedience to whatever he has called you to and I’ll see you again when you pass through the veil.
“This is not a pointless thing. The eternal lives of this tribe is at hand and I can’t wait to see them around the throne of God worshipping in their own language, as Revelations 7:9-10 states.”
Yes, it is a pointless thing, and a stupid one. Sadly, neither the islanders nor Chau get eternal life.
One wonders why, if Christianity be the “right” religion, God allowed a man to be killed who was trying to spread His word. But of course God’s ways are mysterious, or so the theologians tell us. There must have been a reason for Chau’s death, but for the life of me I can’t guess what it might be.
h/t: Jacques
I think the reason for his death was an arrow. 😉
+1
This story makes one look at the calendar to check whether it is really the 21st century!
I feel some sympathy to Mr. Chau. He was not a hypocrite like most Christians I know, he put his life where his mouth was. And though the local culture is hardly charming to outsiders, he didn’t want it to be obliterated completely; he wanted the islanders to keep their language.
Another case of personal witness suicide.
Fast track to sainthood.
It’s got Jesus Complex written all over it. This miserable dead Christian Mr. John Chau used these islanders to build himself a legendary status. How can he fail? No matter the outcome he’ll go down as a martyr or a real missionary bringing The Word to savages. Maybe his Christian bro’s called him “JC” & he wanted to live up to the initials. He let it be known how much he loved these islanders – people he didn’t know, rather like the other JC who forgave [allegedly] his tormenters.
BBC NEWS SOURCE:
The diary detail about the the Bible catching the arrow on a previous encounter – that’s a rather convenient old trope, most likely it’s a bit of hokum embellishment.
A case of ‘martyrdom by savage’ where he’s careful to let the world know how much he loves his persecutors. That’s Jesus Complex definitely.
Why did God allow him to be killed? It’s in the Bible. “Blessed are they who are persecuted for my sake.” “He who would save his life will lose it, but he who loses his life for me will find it.” And so on . . .
Christians are brought up with stories of early Christians being martyred: Christians in Rome being thrown to lions and set on fire to provide light for chariot races; St. Peter being crucified upside down; St. Stephen being stoned; St. Bartholomew being skinned alive [on Michelangelo’s painting of the Last judgement, you can see Bart holding his own flayed skin], etc. etc. etc.
To be killed for your faith makes you part of a long line of martyrs, going back to the Massacre of the Innocents–and of course, Jesus himself. Jesus SAID it would happen. Such killings reinforce the believers’ faith, not challenge it.
“There must have been a reason for Chau’s death, but for the life of me I can’t guess what it might be.” The reason is that he was an arrogant jerk who refused to comply with Indian law or listen to reason(s) and in furtherance of his scheme induced local fishermen to also break the law, becoming complicit in his death. The Senitelese did not need to know Jesus, the Christian god or how to worship them. They made their position clear, but Chau considered himself to be wiser than they, insisting on trespassing on their land and inserting himself into their lives. Did he deserve to be killed? Yes; he sought martyrdom and his wish was granted. He’s not the victim here; the Senitelese and local fisherman were his victims. It’s Thanksgiving Day, but this kind of thing makes me steam.
Sadly delusional. Undoubtedly the islanders will have some equally ridiculous faith system of their own, but I don’t see why they are not just as entitled to follow it as any other ‘believer’ – or what more they can do to be left in peace.
Looks the good christian folks want revenge now!
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/nosacredcows/2018/11/christian-group-wants-native-tribe-brought-to-justice-for-death-of-missionary/?fbclid=IwAR3j1Nhm76p-uuLwMk32hzKVMcdu8Jc7yqzidFo_iudV94GVdtjQ0JhZy-Y
Good luck to them as it looks like the group has immunity, and it was Chau who was the criminal. [See my longish comment down thread for references.]
Live like a fool, die like a fool.
Take a tip from the Blues Brothers, dude: you wanna go “on a mission from God,” mix it up with Illinois Nazis instead.
If only it was merely pointless. In fact it was arrogant, as religious proselytism always is, and disrespectful. But it also was reckless and may have endangered the Senitelese by putting them in contact with pathogens they have no resistance against. If so, they may soon die, and Christians, including Chau’s parents would then be certain that their loving Jesus and his father would send the unfortunate tribesmen directly to hell for having refused his word. Nice move John.
Quite the calumny.
Wikipedia on Sentinelese describes many previous “gift giving” attempts and how they likely are misunderstood, as well as the routine killings of outsiders. This even has a rationale, as described below:
“On 15 November, Chau attempted his first visit to North Sentinel island, and the fishing boat took him to around 500-700m from the shore.[39] Chau was warned by the fishermen not to go further, but continued his journey to the shore in a kayak, carrying a Bible.[30] The fishermen saw him getting attacked by the islanders with bows and arrows as he reached the shore, but reported that he kept walking despite the attack.[36] After his visit, he returned to the boat later on the same day with arrow injuries on his body.[39] …
On 16 November he made a second attempt to land in kayak. … During this second attempt, his kayak was broken by the Sentinelese, after which he returned to the boat by swimming.[36]
On 17 November, Chau visited the island again but did not return that day. … No charges can be brought by India against Sentinelese islanders following its declaration as a sovereign state by the Indian government. Furthermore, Chau was in direct violation of Indian law, which dictates that any passage within three miles of the coastline is illegal, and is enforced by the Indian Navy.[44][45]
… The organisation said , “It’s not impossible that the Sentinelese have just been infected by deadly pathogens to which they have no immunity, with the potential to wipe out the entire tribe.”[47][48]”
[ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sentinelese ]
Darwin Award and Wikipedia award epitaph.
So, yes: “Don’t do this at home, kids.”
I feel zero sympathy. He forced himself on an isolated group whom he put at risk of infection and death just so he could prosletyse and force his superstitions on them.
GREAT! He’s a MARTYR! I hope the locals boiled and ate him!
Cease talk of this poor man’s death, lest the promulgation of it cause to form an almighty queue of pure-hearted martyrs willing to die for a lie.
No man is an island, Andaman is one.
Not only did he illegally go to the island he has made the place famous and now very likely the target of more idiots, as already pointed out on this thread one Christian group want the islanders prosecuted.
Before this the place was probably unknown to the majority of people but now thanks to this stupid prank it is high profile in the news. Hopefully Chau did not infect the islanders but I fear it will not be long before someone does as the arrogance and stupidity of religion knows no boundaries.