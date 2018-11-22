Proof that Christianity is the wrong faith

This is a sad story but also a story of stupidity, even if John Chau couldn’t have done other than what he did.

What Chau did, as recounted in the story in the Guardian (click on screenshot), was to hire locals to take him to North Sentinel Island, one of the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands that are territories of India.

And that island is home to the Senitelese, who firmly reject any contact with the outside world. They’ll fire arrows at anyone who comes near, including an Indian helicopter investigating possible damage to the island after the tsunami of 2004. Two years later, two Indian fishermen whose boat accidentally drifted ashore on North Sentinel were killed by the locals. It’s not a good idea to go there.

But Chau was on a mission from God: he wanted to introduce the Senitelese to Jesus. He approached the island the day before he was killed, and should have learned his lesson then:

Chau repeatedly tried to contact the tribespeople and managed to reach the island the day before he was killed. He tried to offer gifts of fish and a football, he wrote in his diary. “I heard the whoops and shouts from the hunt,” Chau wrote in an entry that was given to several media outlets by his mother. “I made sure to stay out of arrow range, but unfortunately that meant I was also out of good hearing range. “So I got a little closer as they (about six from what I could see) yelled at me, I tried to parrot their words back to them. They burst out laughing most of the time, so they probably were saying bad words or insulting me. “I hollered: ‘My name is John, I love you and Jesus loves you.’ I regret I began to panic slightly as I saw them string arrows in their bows. I picked up the fish and threw it towards them. They kept coming. “I paddled like I never have in my life back to the boat. I felt some fear but mainly was disappointed. They didn’t accept me right away.” One of the tribespeople – “a kid probably about 10 or so years old, maybe a teenager” – fired an arrow that struck his Bible, he wrote that night, onboard the boat of fishermen he paid 25,000 rupees (£275) to smuggle him close to the island. “Well, I’ve been shot by the Sentinelese.”

Nevertheless, he persisted, and last Friday made landfall. He was quickly cut down by a volley of Sentilese arrows, and his body buried by on the island by locals. It hasn’t yet been recovered.

This is a Darwin Award for sure, but it was done for God’s glory:

. . . as he prepared to make another approach, Chau wrote a letter to his parents. “You guys might think I’m crazy in all this, but I think it’s worth it to declare Jesus to these people,” he wrote. “Please do not be angry at them or at God if I get killed. Rather, please live your lives in obedience to whatever he has called you to and I’ll see you again when you pass through the veil. “This is not a pointless thing. The eternal lives of this tribe is at hand and I can’t wait to see them around the throne of God worshipping in their own language, as Revelations 7:9-10 states.”

Yes, it is a pointless thing, and a stupid one. Sadly, neither the islanders nor Chau get eternal life.

One wonders why, if Christianity be the “right” religion, God allowed a man to be killed who was trying to spread His word. But of course God’s ways are mysterious, or so the theologians tell us. There must have been a reason for Chau’s death, but for the life of me I can’t guess what it might be.

h/t: Jacques