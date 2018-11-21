Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, November 21: the day before Thanksgiving. Many Americans are already taking off work today for a long holiday weekend (our department’s employees will go home at noon). Appropriately, it’s National Cranberry Day. It’s also World Television Day, which I’ll celebrate by watching one of the only two shows I ever watch: the NBC Evening News with Lester Holt. (The other show is 60 Minutes.)
On this day in 1620 (Gregorian calendar), the settlers in Plymouth Massachusetts signed the Mayflower Compact, which could be considered the first written law for self-governance of a colony in America. The last bit reads:
Do by these Presents, solemnly and mutually, in the Presence of God and one another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil Body Politick, for our better Ordering and Preservation, and Furtherance of the Ends aforesaid: And by Virtue hereof do enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal Laws, Ordinances, Acts, Constitutions, and Officers, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general Good of the Colony; unto which we promise all due Submission and Obedience. IN WITNESS whereof we have hereunto subscribed our names at Cape-Cod the eleventh of November, in the Reign of our Sovereign Lord King James, of England, France, and Ireland, the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth, Anno Domini; 1620.
On this day in 1676, according to Wikipedia, “The Danish astronomer Ole Rømer presents the first quantitative measurements of the speed of light.” Well, actually, he just gave the ratio of the speed of light to the speed at which the Earth orbits the Sun, and didn’t give any figures. However, Rømer wasn’t off badly—the ratio he got was about 75% of the true ratio (10,100). On November 21, 1877, Thomas Edison announced that he’d invented the phonograph. And on this day in 1905, Einstein’s paper with its famous formula equating mass and energy, E = mc², was published in the journal Annalen der Physik.
This day in 1920 marked “Bloody Sunday” in Ireland’s war of independence. 32 people were killed in what began as an IRA operation, headed by Michael Collins, against the British. On November 21, 1953, the Natural History Museum of London announced that the “Piltdown Man” skull was a hoax, a mixture of bones from an orangutan, a chimp, and a human. Note who exposed it: scientists, not creationists, who continue to claim it’s an example of how science can be wrong and ancient hominins a hoax.
Here’s the Piltdown skull:
On this day in 1977, the Minister of Internal Affairs of New Zealand, Allan Highet, announced that the national anthems of New Zealand would be the traditional anthem “God Save the Queen” and “God Defend New Zealand“. Note the obeisance to the Queen in an independent democratic country! I always tease Heather Hastie about New Zealand still being run in part by England (Queen Elizabeth is still New Zealand’s head of state, and her minister has power to break deadlocks in the Kiwi’s government).
Finally, and this was only three years ago, on this day in 2015 the Belgian government imposed a complete security lockdown in Brussels (schools and shops closed, no public transportation), due to the threat of terrorist attacks.
Notables born on this day include Voltaire (1694), René Magritte (1898), Isaac Bashevis Singer (1902), Coleman Hawkins (1904), Stan Musial (1920), Marlo Thomas (1937), Dr. John (1940; real name Malcolm John Rebennack), Goldie Hawn (1945) and Björk (1965). In honor of Bean’s birthday, here’s one of his most famous songs, “Body and Soul,” recorded on October 11, 1939. Its free-form improvisation on the chords of the popular standard marked a new era in jazz.
Those who died on November 21 include Henry Purcell (1695), Robert Benchley (1945), and David Cassidy (last year).
To verify that this sharks really walks on the reefs, I checked some videos, and found this Attenborough clip:
“I always tease Heather Hastie about New Zealand still being run in part by England…”
I assume Heather is too diplomatic to tease you about your president.
Just beat me to it.
I would with the permission of ceilings cat to offer an item to be tabled for discussion Subject area cosmology the alleged future heat death of the universe I feel that the Big Bang theory is incomplete due to our obvious human limitations and well just because it’s too damn depressing lol
Insofar as I can untangle your syntax, do I gather that the heat death of the Universe can’t happen because we find it too depressing to contemplate?
Good luck with that.
Sorry if that sounded a bit snarky. But I think the Universe will do what it does (I almost said ‘do what it wants to’), and our preferences don’t come into it.
I just have a sense that it’s not what the universe is going to do Remember new evidence can and probably will falsify the heat death HYPOTHESIS it isn’t proven and won’t be until I’m gone that’s why I did the lol
It’s never going to be _proven._ But given the laws of thermodynamics it’s about as inevitable as any prediction we have, certainly if the expansion of the universe continues forever.
And if it doesn’t, and the universe contracts, we’re faced with oblivion there too, only a hot one instead of a cold one.
It’s all meaningless either way.
Re. the wombat’s abilities: can’t we all do that? I’ve never tried to emit particular shapes from that area(it never occurred to me before today actually), but I know I can blow smoke rings(from my mouth), and I can whistle(again from my mouth), and that just involves practice. Surely if one practiced enough at it one could emit any shape one wanted from one’s bottom?
I’m not asking for anecdotes here obviously, but in principle it seems possible. Further research needed perhaps?
It’s an uncomfortable topic, and perhaps one that in retrospect I shouldn’t have raised, but science has no boundaries.
The Piltdown Hoax: I think it was the work of Arthur Conan Doyle. He faked the skull because of a desire to take revenge against scientists at the Natural History Museum who sought to debunk his preferred brand of nonsense, spiritism, and to generate interest in his new work of science fiction, “The Lost World”. Doyle, as a medical doctor (Master of Surgery, Univ. Edinburgh), had the technical knowledge necessary to fake the skull, he himself collected fossils, he lived near and visited the Piltdown excavation site, was an audacious practical joker, and had motives galore.
I’m so disappointed. I thought from your comment the wombat could blow smoke rings from you-know-where. Now that would have been a sight worth seeing!
Maybe they can. Again, further research is required.
There was a guy(he used to appear on a very odd late-night programme on UK TV called Eurotrash) called Mr Methane who wore a kind of green, fart-themed superhero costume and was ‘famous’ for his ability to fart at will. He could do all kinds of dinner-party-non-compliant tricks with his bottom. He was like a poor man’s Le Petomane. I don’t know what happened to him but he could definitely blow smoke rings – he did it on TV all the time.
Re that last video, I would certainly find it infinitely less traumatic and shocking, bouncing off the ice, than I would plunging into freezing-temperature water.
Also far less lethal.
I shudder to think about where she’d have surfaced, or rather quite possibly not.
“… in the Reign of our Sovereign Lord King James, of England, France, and Ireland, the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth …”
King of France? I am not sure Louis XIII would agree.
Well this traced back to the kings of England being descended from the Norman-French invaders of 1066, of course. ‘James styled himself “King of France”, in line with other monarchs of England between 1340 and 1800, although he did not actually rule France.’ (Wikipedia)
This claim had led earlier to the Hundred Years War between England and France (and assorted allies on both sides).
What puzzles me slightly is the ‘eighteenth’ and ‘fifty-fourth’. Counting from when?
Thank you.
Maybe the Scots counted their kings since the arrival of the Celts in the island. But then a king would not be called James before christianisation. Perhaps a king’s life’s expectancy was very short, resulting in a high number of royal generations, enough for 54 James plus, I guess, a number of non-James.
It’s the years of his reign. He ascended the Scottish throne in 1567 (1620- 1567 = 53 years) and the English throne in 1603 (17 years).
“IN WITNESS whereof we have hereunto subscribed our names at Cape-Cod the eleventh of November…”
Good, another reason to fuse Thanksgiving with Veterans/Armistice day, call it Thanksgiving, and have it on the Thurs closest to the 11th, putting more distance between it and the Solstice, for the mental well-being of everyone.