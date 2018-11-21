Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, November 21: the day before Thanksgiving. Many Americans are already taking off work today for a long holiday weekend (our department’s employees will go home at noon). Appropriately, it’s National Cranberry Day. It’s also World Television Day, which I’ll celebrate by watching one of the only two shows I ever watch: the NBC Evening News with Lester Holt. (The other show is 60 Minutes.)

On this day in 1620 (Gregorian calendar), the settlers in Plymouth Massachusetts signed the Mayflower Compact, which could be considered the first written law for self-governance of a colony in America. The last bit reads:

Do by these Presents, solemnly and mutually, in the Presence of God and one another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil Body Politick, for our better Ordering and Preservation, and Furtherance of the Ends aforesaid: And by Virtue hereof do enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal Laws, Ordinances, Acts, Constitutions, and Officers, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general Good of the Colony; unto which we promise all due Submission and Obedience. IN WITNESS whereof we have hereunto subscribed our names at Cape-Cod the eleventh of November, in the Reign of our Sovereign Lord King James, of England, France, and Ireland, the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth, Anno Domini; 1620.

On this day in 1676, according to Wikipedia, “The Danish astronomer Ole Rømer presents the first quantitative measurements of the speed of light.” Well, actually, he just gave the ratio of the speed of light to the speed at which the Earth orbits the Sun, and didn’t give any figures. However, Rømer wasn’t off badly—the ratio he got was about 75% of the true ratio (10,100). On November 21, 1877, Thomas Edison announced that he’d invented the phonograph. And on this day in 1905, Einstein’s paper with its famous formula equating mass and energy, E = mc², was published in the journal Annalen der Physik.

This day in 1920 marked “Bloody Sunday” in Ireland’s war of independence. 32 people were killed in what began as an IRA operation, headed by Michael Collins, against the British. On November 21, 1953, the Natural History Museum of London announced that the “Piltdown Man” skull was a hoax, a mixture of bones from an orangutan, a chimp, and a human. Note who exposed it: scientists, not creationists, who continue to claim it’s an example of how science can be wrong and ancient hominins a hoax.

Here’s the Piltdown skull:

On this day in 1977, the Minister of Internal Affairs of New Zealand, Allan Highet, announced that the national anthems of New Zealand would be the traditional anthem “God Save the Queen” and “God Defend New Zealand“. Note the obeisance to the Queen in an independent democratic country! I always tease Heather Hastie about New Zealand still being run in part by England (Queen Elizabeth is still New Zealand’s head of state, and her minister has power to break deadlocks in the Kiwi’s government).

Finally, and this was only three years ago, on this day in 2015 the Belgian government imposed a complete security lockdown in Brussels (schools and shops closed, no public transportation), due to the threat of terrorist attacks.

Notables born on this day include Voltaire (1694), René Magritte (1898), Isaac Bashevis Singer (1902), Coleman Hawkins (1904), Stan Musial (1920), Marlo Thomas (1937), Dr. John (1940; real name Malcolm John Rebennack), Goldie Hawn (1945) and Björk (1965). In honor of Bean’s birthday, here’s one of his most famous songs, “Body and Soul,” recorded on October 11, 1939. Its free-form improvisation on the chords of the popular standard marked a new era in jazz.

Those who died on November 21 include Henry Purcell (1695), Robert Benchley (1945), and David Cassidy (last year).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has noted a correlation and wants to investigate it. She’s doing science!

Hili: First nuts appear at home and then winter comes. A: Winter would come even without nuts. Hili: This must be tested. In Polish: Hili: Najpierw pojawiają się w domu orzechy, a potem przychodzi zima.

Ja: Przyszłaby i bez orzechów.

Hili: To trzeba zbadać.

Tweets from Grania. This first beast is new to me:

Epaulette sharks! 🦈💦 This species of shark can survive in very anoxic conditions and can be seen walking on their fins during low tide 😮 pic.twitter.com/oIHxnILGSe — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) November 20, 2018

To verify that this sharks really walks on the reefs, I checked some videos, and found this Attenborough clip:

Grania likes the machine below; in fact, she said, “I need this in my life; it is now my only goal.”

Got to see the #automata of #KeithNewstead last night at @exploratorium and (unexpectedly) meet the artist for a behind the scenes tour. #FanGirling pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/7LYwrZumxo — Jen Schachter (@schac_attack) November 16, 2018

Forbidden love:

This dog became friends with a lonely baby cow, and now they can't be separated. pic.twitter.com/wFTCAbmwxs — The Dodo (@dodo) November 16, 2018

Meet Van Gogh, the tame chipmunk with a mutilated ear. Be sure to watch the whole 3-minute video.

This wild chipmunk can't stop visiting his favorite person — he even comes running when she calls his name! pic.twitter.com/24QUZw0gpM — The Dodo (@dodo) November 17, 2018

A good analysis of Greek mythology:

Tweets from Heather Hastie. First, we all know that wombat’s have cubic poop. But now we know why!

Photo of square wombat poops, since I got a lot of requests for that 🙂 https://t.co/aXBkpDdktU pic.twitter.com/WdagU58mAG — Gwen Pearson (@bug_gwen) November 19, 2018

Is this due to inbreeding? You wouldn’t see a cat this clueless!

We all know someone who makes things more difficult than they need to be. pic.twitter.com/dOb0VZcvm0 — SoaringGinormous (@SGinormous) November 19, 2018

I hope this bird made it. It flew away, but did it fully recover?

When this dog found a little bird frozen in the snow, her mom figured out the smartest way to bring him back to life 💞 pic.twitter.com/0MMVUyDVSW — The Dodo (@dodo) November 19, 2018

This woman, trying to swim in winter, nearly nabbed a Darwin Award: