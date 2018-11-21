It’s once again time for me to importune you for wildlife photos. Although I have a comfortable backlog of contributions, I’m getting a wee bit nervous. So if you’re sitting around tomorrow digesting your Thanksgiving meal (if you’re American, that is), or eating your sweetcorn sandwiches (if you’re a Brit), or otherwise have some free time, think about sending me ten or so of your good wildlife photos.

Today’s contribution includes some lovely arthropod photos from Aussie Tony Eales, whose notes are indented:

More pics from the Borneo expedition. Spiders! I found my first Wandering Spider, in the family Ctenidae. At first I thought it was a Wolf Spider but the eyes are wrong.

There were many species of Huntsman family Sparassidae.

I’m pretty sure of the two Heteropoda sp. But the other two I’m not sure what genus they might be. The first one is an undescribed Heteropoda quite similar to H. davidbowie but that species has orange hairs and black lines on the face.

JAC: In case you’re wondering about the name Heteropoda davidbowie, Wikipedia explains:

The species name honours David Bowie, with particular reference to songs such as “Glass Spider” (from the 1987 album Never Let Me Down), and the resemblance of the frontal view of the spider to the singer’s painted face in his early career.

I’ve put its photo (and Bowie’s) below:

Back to Tony’s photos:

In webs I found a strangely beautiful species of Cellar Spider family Pholcidae and what I think might be a Theridiid but that’s based more on the tangled web than the spider.

Pholcidae:

Theridiid:

There were many interesting Jumping Spiders, family Salticidae. Thiania bhamoensis is known as the Malaysian Fighting Jumping Spider. Apparently children keep them in matchboxes and fight them in contests. It appears the one I photographed has been in a fight as it was missing one of its front legs.

I was pleased to find a Parabathippus petrae even if it was a female. Others on the expedition managed to photograph the spectacular male but the females are odd and colourful.

No idea what the last Jumper is but he’s a handsome species.