Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ wisdom

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “born,” is a bit convoluted, and to my mind is not as funny or incisive as some previous strips. However, Jesus and Mo has been going for 13 years, so the artist is allowed to have an off day.

In honor of the strip’s 13th birthday on Friday, the artist is offering a signed print of any J&M strip of your choice if you donate at the $4/month level or above. You can do so at the Jesus and Mo Patreon site, and specify in an email or Patreon message which strip you want (there’s a contact form on the J&M website).