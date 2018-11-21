Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ wisdom

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “born,” is a bit convoluted, and to my mind is not as funny or incisive as some previous strips. However, Jesus and Mo has been going for 13 years, so the artist is allowed to have an off day.
In honor of the strip’s 13th birthday on Friday, the artist is offering a signed print of any J&M strip of your choice if you donate at the $4/month level or above. You can do so at the Jesus and Mo Patreon site, and specify in an email or Patreon message which strip you want (there’s a contact form on the J&M website).
If the recipe for soap could be found in any holy book, it might be worthy of recognition as a contribution to the advance of civilization. Otherwise…
I think in Islamic texts it reminds people to wash. That’s not a bad suggestion. I wonder, though, if in desert countries they were able to find sources of water.
“Thus the emergence of the first soap – or at least the first use of soap. A soap-like material found in clay cylinders during the excavation of ancient Babylon is evidence that soapmaking was known as early as 2800 B.C. Inscriptions on the cylinders say that fats were boiled with ashes, a soap-making method.”
I find it quite snappy and incisive, though admittedly somewhat derivative of the “I’m clever and handsome and wise and modest” trope (or as he who must not be named would put it: “Sure I’m modest, I’m the modestest, there’s never been anyone as modest as me…”
Ummm, Groucho? Or some other Marxist?
“Pass me the Person of the Year award while you are at it. Then let’s talk more about me.”
Even Caruso sang an off note on occasion, I bet.
Author’s an international treasure (at least everywhere outside freakin’ Pakistan).
“Knowledge” , “and Wisdom” and insufficient data for a meaningful answer.
In an entirely different way, a religion that says you are NOT wise can have pernicious effects, because it leaves the flock open to brain-washing by an authoritarian leader.
Furthermore, a religion which says that the wisdom it imparts is essential to salvation is especially pernicious as is any religion that claims that it alone is a source of its wisdom.
By contrast, a religion which merely promotes wisdom for its own sake, and believes that its wisdom is more or less publicly verifiable is somewhat less pernicious.