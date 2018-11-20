WordPress blocks me again at the behest of Pakistan

I thought my entire website had already been blocked by WordPress in the country of Pakistan after the Pakistani government complained that my posts were “extremely Blasphemous and are hurting the sentiments of many Muslims around Pakistan.” So imagine my surprise when I got another note from WordPress yesterday, telling me that the Pakistani government had complained about the content of one of my posts from three years ago (some Muslim Pecksniff must have been rooting around and found it). As with the last time, WordPress decided to remove the offending content from whatever was sent to Pakistan. The correspondence from WordPress, enclosing the complaint from the Pakistani government, follows:

(Automattic) Nov 19, 22:37 UTC