Tuesday: Hili dialogue

I was saddened to learn that Chicago has now had its own mass shooting: yesterday afternoon a police-department trainee shot up Mercy Hospital on the South Side, killing three, including an active police officer. The gunman died as well, though it’s not clear whether he killed himself or was shot by the police.

Back to the regular post:

Tuesday (November 20, 2018) is the cruelest day, but Americans have Thanksgiving to look forward to, and a four-day weekend as well. Today, though, is National Peanut Butter Fudge Day, as well as Transgender Day of Remembrance.

On this day in 1789, New Jersey became the first U.S. state to ratify the Bill of Rights (the first ten amendments to the Constitution). On November 20, 1805, Beethoven’s Fidelio (his only opera) premiered in Vienna.

On November 20, 1820, as Wikipedia notes, “An 80-ton sperm whale attacks and sinks the Essex (a whaling ship from Nantucket, Massachusetts) 2,000 miles from the western coast of South America. (Herman Melville’s 1851 novel Moby-Dick is in part inspired by this story.” I didn’t know Moby-Dick was based on something like that, nor that a sperm whale could sink a whaling ship. But the history, at least, is real, and also involves cannibalism! Wikipedia then says this about the Essex:

Essex was an American whaler from Nantucket, Massachusetts, which was launched in 1799. In 1820, while at sea in the southern Pacific Ocean under the command of Captain George Pollard Jr., she was attacked and sunk by a sperm whale. Stranded thousands of miles from the coast of South America with little food and water, the 20-man crew was forced to make for land in the ship’s surviving whaleboats. The men suffered severe dehydration, starvation, and exposure on the open ocean, and the survivors eventually resorted to eating the bodies of the crewmen who had died. When that proved insufficient, members of the crew drew lots to determine who they would sacrifice so that the others could live. A total of seven crew members were cannibalized before the last of the eight survivors were rescued, more than three months after the sinking of the Essex. First mate Owen Chase and cabin boy Thomas Nickerson later wrote accounts of the ordeal. The tragedy attracted international attention, and inspired Herman Melville to write his famous novel Moby-Dick.

One person was shot so that he could be eaten. You can read more about this at Smithsonian.com (click on screenshot below):

On this day in 1945, the Nuremberg trials, with accusations against 24 Nazi war criminals, began at the Palace of Justice in the eponymous city. On November 20, 1947 (71 years ago!), Princess Elizabeth married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. She became Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952. Finally, it was on this day in 1985 that Microsoft released Windows 1.0.

Notables born on this day include Kenesaw Mountain Landis (1866; what a name!), Edwin Hubble (1889), Alistair Cooke (1908), Robert F. Kennedy (1925, shot 1968), Suze Rotolo (1943; Wikipedia’s Nov. 20 entry says she’s still alive but she is not; one of her friends told me she died in 2011), Duane Allman (1946), Joe Walsh (1947), Bo Derek (1956), and Ming-Na Wen (1963).

Those who died on November 20 include Christian Goldbach (1764), Leo Tolstoy (1910), Allan Sherman (1973), and Robert Altman (2006). Let us remember that Goldbach’s Conjecture remains one of the most famous unproven theorems in mathematics; it states every integer larger than 2 can be expressed as the sum of two prime numbers.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sensing the onset of winter, and doesn’t like it:

Hili: I prefer when the leaves are green. A: Me too.

In Polish:

Hili: Wolałam jak te liście były zielone.

Ja: Ja też.

Matthew sent a cartoon illustrating a feline version of the Turing Test. This is from Zach Weinersmith’s SMBC series:

A tweet from reader Nilou, illustrating the concept of “tough love” in animals:

How baby river otters learn to swim https://t.co/ozegQf4Dri pic.twitter.com/vc6fkIIXkx — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 18, 2018

From reader Gethyn: CEILING CAT HAS SENT US AN OMEN!

Paint tin of a cat. (📷 via SoDakZak on reddit) pic.twitter.com/d1P4nkT5Td — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) November 16, 2018

Tweets from Grania:

This is why you don’t get huge forest fires in Finland:

Here I am just #raking around as all us #finns do to prevent forest fires. pic.twitter.com/lNFUiQoqmj — Iida Korhonen (@iidaKorhonen) November 18, 2018

A cheetah mom trying to herd cubs:

This mother cheetah had a tough time trying to keep her 5 cubs close to her. 📽️ig: sachin_rai_photography pic.twitter.com/sRSKlaDbzu — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 17, 2018

The chewee is remarkably calm:

om nom nom nom nom pic.twitter.com/51yBdyS9OO — Blame the Controller (@BlameTC) November 16, 2018

I’ve known this one for years, but maybe it’s new to you:

New favourite joke. Man walks into an ancient Greek tailors with a pair of ripped trousers. Tailor says, "Euripides?"

Man says, "Yeah. Eumenides?" — Ali Catterall (@AliCatterall) November 1, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. OMG I’d never before seen Tasmanian devil “cubs” (or whatever they call them), but they’re adorable!

May your eyes and yes, your very soul be cleansed and rejuvenated by these cavorting Tasmanian devil joeys. pic.twitter.com/NECVDfA89B — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 19, 2018

The Unbearable Tenacity of Geese:

Cows trying to scare Canadian goose but pic.twitter.com/DXg3YyKK5e — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) November 16, 2018

Nicole persisted!