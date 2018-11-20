“This American Life” on NPR covers (and denies the existence of) free will

NPR aired a two-part segment, “Where there is a will”, but the second part is about free will, and is hosted by producer David Kestenbaum, who rejects the idea of free will. He interviews two scientists (see below), both of whom also reject free will: Robert Sapolsky and Melissa Franklin.

Note that none of the participants embrace a “compatibilist” version of free will. As with most people, everyone conceives of free will as libertarian “you-could-have-done-otherwise” free will. As Sam Harris noted, this is because we really feel that we have that kind of dualistic agency, and that’s the only reason that libertarian free will is worth talking about. Compatibilist free will is seen as “free will” almost exclusively by philosophers.

Have a listen to this 14-minute segment (click on screenshot) and hear Sapolsky finally come clean as a hard determinist.

Reader David called my attention to this segment, and rather than summarize the piece, let me just append David’s take (indented):

The episode is up now. I listened to it live on Saturday, but free will was discussed only in the last 15 minutes (the rest is on Newt Gingrich, giving him credit/blame for today’s political discourse). Fortunately, they have it broken out into acts 1 and 2 so you can just listen to the free will segment. I thought it was very well done and it’s great to see this discussed in a mainstream forum. [JAC: Agreed!] Here are my brief notes… David Kestenbaum did the segment (I didn’t realize he has a Harvard physics PhD) David has been thinking about (lack of) free will for a while but finally got the courage to discuss it on the show

Explains 4 forces of physical universe that control everything

They leave no room for “free will” Interviews Robert Sapolsky, Stanford neuroscientist Goal of book “Behave” was to gently lead people to conclude there’s no free will

Implications: don’t be so proud, don’t hate people for doing bad things, rethink our criminal justice system

Sapolsky says this is all he thinks about these days Interviews Melissa Franklin, Harvard physics professor No evidence for free will, it’s very unlikely



People hoping for magic or God