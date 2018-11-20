“This American Life” on NPR covers (and denies the existence of) free will

NPR aired a two-part segment, “Where there is a will”, but the second part is about free will, and is hosted by producer David Kestenbaum, who rejects the idea of free will. He interviews two scientists (see below), both of whom also reject free will: Robert Sapolsky and Melissa Franklin.
Note that none of the participants embrace a “compatibilist” version of free will. As with most people, everyone conceives of free will as libertarian “you-could-have-done-otherwise” free will. As Sam Harris noted, this is because we really feel that we have that kind of dualistic agency, and that’s the only reason that libertarian free will is worth talking about. Compatibilist free will is seen as “free will” almost exclusively by philosophers.
Have a listen to this 14-minute segment (click on screenshot) and hear Sapolsky finally come clean as a hard determinist.
Reader David called my attention to this segment, and rather than summarize the piece, let me just append David’s take (indented):
The episode is up now. I listened to it live on Saturday, but free will was discussed only in the last 15 minutes (the rest is on Newt Gingrich, giving him credit/blame for today’s political discourse). Fortunately, they have it broken out into acts 1 and 2 so you can just listen to the free will segment. I thought it was very well done and it’s great to see this discussed in a mainstream forum. [JAC: Agreed!]
David Kestenbaum did the segment (I didn’t realize he has a Harvard physics PhD)
- David has been thinking about (lack of) free will for a while but finally got the courage to discuss it on the show
- Explains 4 forces of physical universe that control everything
- They leave no room for “free will”
Interviews Robert Sapolsky, Stanford neuroscientist
- Goal of book “Behave” was to gently lead people to conclude there’s no free will
- Implications: don’t be so proud, don’t hate people for doing bad things, rethink our criminal justice system
- Sapolsky says this is all he thinks about these days
Interviews Melissa Franklin, Harvard physics professor
- No evidence for free will, it’s very unlikely
- People hoping for magic or God
Regarding the gentleman’s statement that “Explains 4 forces of physical universe that control everything.” If they do (and I think they do) and one’s thinking stops at some point, there is no room for free will or consciousness or love and much of anything outside of physical phenomena. I believe the jury is still out on free will because we do not yet know how we make decisions, so how can we conclude that “we could have decided otherwise”? I prefer Sean Carroll’s (another physicist)take on free will (and much else) in his book “The Big Picture.”
Unless you don’t accept the laws of physics, the only kind of free will we can have is one compatible with the laws of physics, which denies us dualistic agency. Carroll is in fact a strict determinist, and his version of free will is compatibilist: “the free will that we use as shorthand for feeling like agents although we really obey the laws of physics.”
I agree that we should not hate peoples who do bad things. But they still have to be taken out of society. Mainly to protect people in society.
Rethinking our criminal justice system does not mean not dealing with people who break the law. We will still have to have trials to determine the facts of what happened. The difference will be in our attitude toward the people found by a jury to have broken the law. That means to stop using the word punishment and uses terms like protection of society. We will not impose sentences to punish but for other reasons.
I have come to adore R. Sapolsky. I wish they had talked to him more during the interview.
On the issue of the “scariness” of lack of free will:
The knowledge of there not being free will; the knowledge of how our “choices” are the outcomes of mechanical effects. . . . that should only serve to enhance our existence–and our “choices”–as it feeds back into our thinking/being apparatus.
Yes, the human mind is a curious thing, feeding back on itself, reflecting on past experience and projecting into the future. “Choices” become complex but all the many thought loops are also determined – so we are in the same deterministic position as a simple flatworm “deciding” to go left instead of right.
If someone has the capacity to learn and modify their previously criminal behavior, that’s enough for me as far as justice is concerned.
For quite a while, mainly because of discussions on this website, I have been grappling with the non-existence of free will, a concept that totally undermines everything I was raised to believe from birth.
Maybe what I want to offer in this post will be No Free Will 101 to people whose understanding of what this entails is far more sophisticated than mine is or will ever be. But, for whatever it is worth, this has been my path to date:
When I was growing up Catholic from 1946 throughout the 1960s (including all four years of high school and the first two of college studying for the Catholic priesthood), priests or whoever else who tried to explain God to kids would say that God is “All” [insert good quality]. As in All-Loving, All-Just…and the big one: All-Knowing.
What can All-Knowing possibly mean?
That God has known absolutely everything about the entire lives of every single human who ever has been and ever will be born since…always…
Which means that all humans receive a script at birth — could be anything from “Hamlet” or “Citizen Kane”, “My Mother, The Car” or “Plan 9 From Outer Space”, or anything in between. We have no say. Superhero or tragic prince, captain of industry or utter doofus, we must follow our assigned script word for word, letter for letter, detail for detail — no improvisation whatsoever allowed.
This Catholic dogma annihilates the concept of free will as surely as scientific discoveries have.
Yet Catholicism continues to preach that free will is a reality that makes us entirely responsible for, among other things, any mortal sins for which we have not repented before death, sins that will consign us to hell for eternity. These sins and this fate are entirely our fault because we freely chose them
This set of beliefs contradicts the concept of an All-Knowing God as surely as belief in free will contradicts the findings of science.
The difference is that science accepts the reality of the contradiction and acts accordingly. Catholicism and religion in general pretend that the contradiction does not exist.
The outcome is the same for both groups, except that one lives in delusion and the other does not. But, either way, free will cannot survive — regardless of what anybody feels.
This is as far as my thinking takes me. Anything that can help me better chop my way further through this jungle, like this surprising NPR broadcast, is always welcome.
I believe in free will but I also believe that an unknown unseeable force that guides us and pushes in places that might not be where we want to be but rather to where you need to be. In these confusing times were almost everything around us is designed to get our attention and persuade us to follow someone or something just for profit or power, It is everyone’s responsibility to question authority and ask the hard question’s of is this what I want and is this the right thing that is in itself free will
I don’t understand the free will debate. So, to make it concrete:
Did Mao and Hitler have to murder millions? Should punishment follow?
Or let’s say free will exists, or does not exist, So what in the face of that Mao/Hitler question?
It was inevitable that Mao and Hitler murdered millions given their genes and environments and the laws of physics. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be punished. Punishment is absolutely compatible with hard determinism because it deters people, sequesters bad people, and can help reform bad people. I have written about this many times on this site.
I believe Sapolsky uses the analogy of a car with a dysfunction, bad brakes or something, and how it must be removed from the road to prevent harm to other drivers. Similarly, dangerous people–no matter how “programmed” by genes they are–should be removed from society.
Punishment should have preceded, not followed. Hitler, at least, left no doubt about what he planned to do. A well-placed assassin’s bullet would have saved the world a lot of misery.
Sapolsky describes a process where we take some phenomenon and describe it at lower and lower levels until we get to fundamental physics. If we apply such a process to free will, or some decision we just made, we can turn it into particle interactions, at least theoretically. We can apply this process to consciousness or translating Chinese to English (Searle’s Chinese Room). We can dissolve the beauty of a rainbow or a David Bowie song the same way. Perhaps it is an interesting thought process in its own right but it really doesn’t tell us much that is useful about the concept being dissolved. Our ability to make decisions does exist but, like everything else, we can make it disappear using this reductive process.
We may not have the kind of free will that determinism eliminates but our common sense tells that it is still meaningful to make decisions. No one, no matter how much they believe that we lack free will, stops making decisions because of it. There is still something left that, for lack of a better term, is “free will”.
I believe this is similar to Sean Carrol’s view on free will.