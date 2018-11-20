Luke Hunter, President and Chief Conservation Officer of Panthera, a wild-cat rescue organization highly ranked by Charity Navigator, and worthy of a donation (give here), sent some photos of a hydrophilic jaguar (Panthera onca) from the Amazon, enticing me to visit. I just found these photos, which were sent a bit more than a year ago. Luke’s notes:

If you ever want to see wild jaguars/find yourself in Brazil, there’s a spot in the Brazilian Pantanal where it is virtually certain to see them at the right time of year (the end of the dry season, Aug-early Oct.)—pretty much the only place on earth where that’s true. I was there last month, here are a few shots to tempt you…

The pix are actually from one terrific encounter, we came upon a male striding along the river edge, making no effort to be quiet or covert (making a helluva ruckus actually, moving thru the riparian forest). He came out onto a river beach and strode into the river & swam across in front of our boat. Moments later, a massive female came out of the forest, following him (the magnificently marked cat with her tail in the air, last shot I sent). It seemed she was seeing him off!