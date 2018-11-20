Readers’ wildlife photos

Luke Hunter, President and Chief Conservation Officer of Panthera, a wild-cat rescue organization highly ranked by Charity Navigator, and worthy of a donation (give here), sent some photos of a hydrophilic jaguar (Panthera onca) from the Amazon, enticing me to visit. I just found these photos, which were sent a bit more than a year ago. Luke’s notes:

If you ever want to see wild jaguars/find yourself in Brazil, there’s a spot in the Brazilian Pantanal where it is virtually certain to see them at the right time of year (the end of the dry season, Aug-early Oct.)—pretty much the only place on earth where that’s true. I was there last month, here are a few shots to tempt you…

The pix are actually from one terrific encounter, we came upon a male striding along the river edge, making no effort to be quiet or covert (making a helluva ruckus actually, moving thru the riparian forest). He came out onto a river beach and strode into the river & swam across in front of our boat. Moments later, a massive female came out of the forest, following him (the magnificently marked cat with her tail in the air, last shot I sent). It seemed she was seeing him off!

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 20, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under felids, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. lawmacs2013
    Posted November 20, 2018 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Great photos I am a keen fan of wild life

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted November 20, 2018 at 8:23 am | Permalink

    Beautiful creatures and an amazing encounter. Looking for differences between the male and female I notice the male has a simplified pattern. The black rings contain mostly single dots, whereas the female has rings with 3 or more dots. I wonder if the pattern changes as the cat grows larger.

    Reply
  3. Claudia Baker
    Posted November 20, 2018 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    Such gorgeous cats! That head shot of the male is exquisite.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: