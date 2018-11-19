Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have the final installment of Joe Dickinson’s photos from his trip to Africa in 2012. Joe’s captions are indented:

There were some female greater kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) in previous sets, including one facing down a leopard.  Here is a nice male.

We often saw bush elephants (Loxodonta africana) proceeding in line with a large female leading and the smallest member tucked somewhere in the middle.

We did not see very many hippos (Hippopotamus amphibius) completely out of the water.  This one has several oxpeckers on it, probably yellow-billed (Buphagus africanus) based on the pale underside.

We spent some time watching a group of elephants that used a bit of badlands-like riverbank to come down for a drink.  One baby is too young to have learned to drink using its trunk, so it has to get its face down in the water.

Here are a couple of nice groups of plains zebra (Equus quagga).  The second shot also has some impala (Aepyceros melampus) in the background.

And, finally, some more impala, first a fairly large herd and then a group running, with a dominant male in the center.  Can you see also two juvenile males still tolerated within the harem?

 

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Wonderful pictures! The whole series was great, of course. How I wish I could go.

  2. rickflick
    Great shots. These take me back to my trip in 2010. The young elephant has got to be fun to watch. Compared to the biggies, he looks so vulnerable. The attentiveness of the adults is always heartwarming.

  3. ThyroidPlanet
    [ which word, which word… ]

    Going with : beautiful

    [ no exclamation point?!]

    Ok here – have an exclamation point too :

    !

  4. Merilee
    Love the heffalumps in the badlands.

