Orthodox Jews force El Al planes to divert and land so they wouldn’t be flying on the Sabbath

A regular feature of this site are reports of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jewish men refusing to sit next to women, often involving kerfuffles and lawsuits. The lawsuits have been successful, and this is one example of how religious customs that interfere with secular regulations should be put aside, especially during airline flights.
Now, however, according to the Times of Israel (click on screenshot below), there’s another version of the Flying Jew Tsouris:
Two El Al airliners took off from New York last Thursday, bound for Israel. Both, however, were late because of dire weather conditions, which got the Haredim very anxious, for Jewish law dictates that you can’t travel in cars and airplanes on the Sabbath, which happens to start at sundown on Friday. The Haredim got aggressive, either yelling at or even hitting flight attendants, accusing the airlines of lying to them, and demanding to disembark after the plane was already on the runway. The two videos below show the anxiety in the flying Haredim:
Amazingly, one of the planes actually landed in Athens to let the Haredim disembark so that Yahweh wouldn’t be mad at them, and the other was going to divert to Rome, but continued on instead to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv because of the medical condition of one woman on the flight—a woman who needed to get to Israel.
I’m amazed that El Al actually diverted one of its flights to allow its Orthodox passengers to disembark, which was nice of them (although an annoyance for the passengers whose God didn’t mind them flying), and almost diverted the other flight. But it’s simply ridiculous that this happened in the first place. If the Haredim in New York thought that the delay would put them in the air on Friday sundown, they didn’t have to get on the flight (note: some of them claim that El Al assured them they’d get to Israel before sundown).
The truth here may be a bit hazy, but surely a decent G-d would forgive a Jew flying on the Sabbath if it resulted from a snowstorm. After all, G-d made the snowstorm—and could have stopped it! The Haredim need to chill.
I think this gets … does this exist? Am I allowed?… a Religion Poisons Everything stamp of approval.
And in the strict definition of poison : a systematic slowing down of the whole works. Sometimes “poison” is used as a stand-in for other ideas.
Isn’t hitting flight attendants a serious crime? Hard to believe they were nice enough to let them off without being arrested.
Yeah if you mistreat airline staff like that where I fly, you face a good chance you will be arrested when you land and you may find that you aren’t allowed back on that airline so you might need to find another way home.
Freaking out like that can be dangerous. Good grief, remember the airline that dragged the poor guy off because he didn’t want to give up the seat he paid for? But this is tolerated?!
Also, somehow it amused me that there was one guy that couldn’t speak Hebrew.
I don’t think the Haredim should be called Orthodox. They are a radical cult
Well, Wikipedia describes them as “a broad spectrum of groups within Orthodox Judaism”.
As for cults, I’m inclined to cite the former president of the Atheist Community of Austin, Matt Dillahunty:
It’s always sundown somewhere, and if it is Thursday here it is Friday on the other side of the dateline. The Haredim should not fly Thursdays or Fridays.
Yeah if Yahweh was going to fry my ass for flying on the Sabbath then I’d make damn sure I didn’t fly anytime around it.
I’d find a different Yahweh; one who was kind,empathetic and who didn’t give a flying fuck when I flew.
On a serious note – did this thought occur to anyone who saw this post? Not me. I auto- piloted to “oh boy, here we go again.” And the idea of “well, if that’s their religion, then…” came before the debunkery, because I’ve already done that homework.
I think that’s the magic spell of religion. Right in the immediate fleeting moment, dampen out critical thought, get even the disinterested to effectively give it a pass… it’s complicated I think…, it sounds simple and silly but I think that’s exactly how it works…,
We must bear in mind that the roots of their intellectual development are in the flat earth era of the ancient equivalent of the fly-over states.
If people fly with El Al, I suppose they can expect these issues
As Hitch said, Religion Poisons Everything.
My thought too – I propose a stamp for this (See the first comment).
Obviously, He made the snowstorm and sent it to test their faith and see if they would remain true to the faith and His rules and find s way to get off the plane. Obviously.
And irregardless of the fact that He made the snowstorm.
Obviously. And irregardless.
Why didn’t the airline just give the morons parachutes and shove them out the door. Surely their loving god would see that they landed safely.
Why push? Just suggest it to them. If they are as faithful as they claim, they shouldn’t mind.
That’s what comes of being a slave to the Talmud. From the Daf Yomi for yesterday: “The Mishna had stated: If Yom Kippur fell on a Shabbos, the breads were distributed in the evening. [If it fell on
the day before Shabbos, the goat of Yom Kippur was eaten in the evening. The Babylonian Kohanim used to eat it raw, for they were not fastidious.]” Those Babylonian Kohanim weren’t uncouth, they were into goat steak tartere. For those interested in more of this (I am fascinated by all these intricate, obscure laws surrounding a figment of man’s imagination, but all I can say is Lawdamercy!) http://dafnotes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/dailydaf-7.pdf
I mean G-d have mercy!
Thanks for the reference. I’d never heard of this source. So much nitpicking stuff and so little time.
By the way, why is it that these strange beings who are not permitted to sit beside females (however squeamishly they keep apart)
are able to push, shove or put their hands on flight attendants? Were they all male flight attendants? Or has G-d changed rules yet again.
Even if a pair of Shabbos goys are flying the plane?
Shoulda offered them kosher parachutes. Let ’em go the DB Cooper route.
Didn’t know there were cars and Aircraft around when the bible was being written .
I recently flew American Airlines from Miami to LA. When my boyfriend and I boarded and reached our row (we had the window and middle seats), a man in a yarmulke got up from the aisle seat to let us in and asked if I would please take the window seat. I had planned to sit at the window anyway, and by the time I realized he might mean “so I don’t have to sit next to a woman” it was too late to play dumb and take the middle seat. Otherwise I might have tried it just to see if he would object. He proceeded to wrap tefillin and (accidentally) elbow my boyfriend repeatedly. I’m not sure what my point is, since nothing ended up happening and I don’t know for sure that the man would have caused a fuss about sitting by me, unless it’s to warn that this sort of thing may not just happen on flights to Israel.
I thought that if you caused a flight to divert for no good reason (ie medical) the airline gave you a bill.
This is an example of the intensity of belief that causes people to go to war and kill each other, and due themselves in the defense of those beliefs.
That is why I have diminished hope for the continued success of homo sapians sapians.
and die themselves
not due themselves