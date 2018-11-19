More virulent anti-Semitism and calls on Palestinian state TV for getting rid of Israel

If you’re going to indict a country in the Middle East for being an “apartheid State”, the last one you’d say would be Israel. Palestine is far more apartheidish, though I don’t like to use a word specific for a period of South African history. Jews can’t live in Palestine, although Muslims can live in Israel as citizens, there are of course no Jews governing Palestine, though there are Muslim Arabs in the Israeli Knesset, and the national media of Palestine constantly spews the most virulent hatred toward Jews and Israel. It’s not just criticism of the Israeli government, either, but demands for the extirpation of the country and its engulfment by Palestine.

What’s even worse is the propagandizing of Palestinian children in schools and on state media: making them from a very young age hate Israel and Jews, and turning them into potential “martyrs”. To quote the song from South Pacific:

You have got to be taught to hate and fear

Day after day, year after year

You have got to be drummed in your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught You have got to be taught before it’s too late

Before you are six, or seven or eight

To hate all the people your relatives hate

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

Needless to say, none of this kind of stuff is on Israeli television. But of course the Palestine-loving Left doesn’t care about these facts. I wonder what they’d say when confronted with the videos. Well, for those with an open mind, let’s have a look at a few recent clips from PA TV, the official television channel of the Palestinian Authority. These come from Palestinian Media Watch (PMW); and all notes below are from its website.

A Palestinian girl calls for war in a show just this month. (The song appears to be her own.)

Palestinian girl Raghad: “All my Arabness calls me to vengeance and liberation…

Thousands of prisoners… call to this great nation and call to millions and say to them:

To war that will smash the oppression and destroy the Zionist’s soul

and raise the Palestinian banner in the world’s sky

And strengthen my word that goes on:

Palestinian, Palestinian, Palestinian.” Official PA TV host of The Best Home: “Bravo, bravo! You are very talented.”

A childrens-show television host (the same one above) calls for the destruction of Israel (show in 2015):

Puppet Marwan:‎ “How beautiful is the sea and the view. Director, take a shot of it. ‎This is Tel Aviv. Take a look. It was named Tel Aviv after Jaffa was occupied. Can you ‎believe it? Jaffa was here and it became Tel Aviv…‎” PA TV host:‎ “Good for you, Marwan, you went to see Jaffa and had fun there… My ‎friends, I am telling you that for sure Jaffa, and not only Jaffa but also Haifa, Acre, ‎Nazareth and all the Palestinian cities occupied in 1948 will return to us one day.‎”

A Palestinian girl sings for the extirpation of Israel:

Palestinian girl Nour: “A Zionist stole the land of Palestine,

War, destruction, murder, and wailing,

We were uprooted and the world called us refugees (i.e., in 1948),

We have sacrificed millions of Martyrs for the sake of your return, Palestine…

We said a year, two years – they have become 70 (i.e., since Israel’s creation in 1948),

Rebel, rebel, O people of the giants,

And shoot with your fire, like volcanoes,

So Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa [Mosque] will return to us, O Muslims…

And Allah willing we will be victorious, and everyone will be witnesses,

We are returning. By Allah, we are returning,

Even if the entire world gives up on you, your children won’t, O Palestine…”

Official PA TV host of The Best Home: “Bravo! […] I want to tell you, as my friend Nour has said, we are returning. Soon, Allah willing, we will return to our land… Every one of us can resist the occupation wherever he is, and in our different ways so we can bring back Palestine. Children, are we capable of bringing it back? Are you sure? Good.”

Would you gather from this stuff that Palestine would be satisfied with a two-state solution? I don’t think so. I’d love to sit Linda Sarsour down and make her watch some of these videos, and then ask for her reaction.

