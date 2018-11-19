Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday again (they just keep coming): November 19, 2018, and National Macchiato Day (that’s espresso with foamed milk—infinitely better than the candylike drinks proffered by Starbuck’s). It’s also World Toilet Day, but don’t laugh—nearly 60% of the world’s population has inadequate toilet facilities, and we should be helping. (I have provisions for this in my will.)

I have just realized that Thursday—Thanksgiving Day—is a fast day and I should not be eating then. I will have to swap it for some other day this week.

On November 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at the dedication ceremony of the military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. For an excellent book “deconstructing” that speech, read Lincoln At Gettysburg by Garry Wills. On this day in 1959, Ford announced it was discontinuing the Edsel, a car much disdained because its front grill looked like “an Oldsmobile sucking a lemon”:

On November 19, 1969, two things happened: Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean became the third and fourth humans to walk on the Moon, and Pelé scored his 1000th goal. And two things happened on this day in 1998. The U.S. House of Representatives began impeachment proceedings against President Clinton for lying during the “Clinton-Lewinsky” scandal, and Vincent Van Gogh’s “Portrait of the Artist Without Beard” sold at auction for $71.5 million U.S (below). Adjusted for inflation, it was the fourth most expensive painting ever sold:

Do you know the most expensive painting ever sold? Here it is:

Although it’s not 100% certain that this is an original Leonardo (only 20 verified works of his exist), it was enough to convince the buyer, identified this way on Wikipedia:

It was sold at auction by Christie’s in New York to Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Farhan on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism on 15 November 2017, for $450.3 million, setting a new record for most expensive painting ever sold. The painting is to be on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi but no date has been fixed for its unveiling.

See here for the list of the world’s most expensive paintings, especially #2.

Those born on this day include: James A. Garfield (1831), Billy Sunday (1862), Tommy Dorsey (1905), Indira Gandhi (1917), Gene Tierney (1920), Roy Campanella (1921), Ann Curry (1956), Jodie Foster (1962; I watched “Contact” on the flight back from Paris and found it a mixed bag), and Shmuley Boteach (1966).

Notables who expired on November 19 include the Man in the Iron Mask (1703; read at the link), Franz Schubert (1828), Joe Hill (1915), and Della Reese and Mel Tillis (both on this date last year).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is discussing her very favorite subject:

Hili: I’m analysing my identity. A: And what’s your conclusion? Hili: I’m a full cat who is slowly getting hungry again.

In Polish:

Two tweets from reader Nilou. The first is translated: “I wonder what I’m making. This is great!” Do you know what the final result shows? (I do!)

Otters are WAY underrated, and this one is clearly having fun.

From reader Gethyn. The man got what he deserved.

Tweets from Grania. You’ve seen all of the cryptic beasts in the first tweet before, but it’s time for a refresher.

Animal Camouflage

A tweet in two acts, featuring the Sarah Palin of the Left as well as the Dear Leader’s (fake) Twitter account:

The dangers of poor comma use:

Tweets from Matthew. The first is shows an epic battle between CAT and RACCOON:

This is a useful list!

And . . . one of Matthew’s beloved optical illusions. Try it!

