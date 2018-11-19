Comedy wildlife photo awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photography awards are a reliable source of animal LOLs (I posted last year’s winners here). Now this year’s awards are out, and D|Y Photography presents the finalists. Here seven to whet your appetite, but I’m sure I’ll miss some of your favorites. Go over and see the rest.

© Jonathan Irish/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

 

© Shane Keena/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

 

© Sarah Devlin/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

 

© Muriel Vekemans/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

You already know the caption for this one!

© Maureen Toft/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

 

© Luca Venturi/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

 

© Luca Venturi/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

 

 

4 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Excellent!

  2. John Hucul
    John Hucul 

  3. Thinking Moon
    The owl is my favourite.

