Comedy wildlife photo awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography awards are a reliable source of animal LOLs (I posted last year’s winners here). Now this year’s awards are out, and D|Y Photography presents the finalists. Here seven to whet your appetite, but I’m sure I’ll miss some of your favorites. Go over and see the rest.
© Jonathan Irish/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
© Shane Keena/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
© Sarah Devlin/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
© Muriel Vekemans/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
You already know the caption for this one!
© Maureen Toft/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
© Luca Venturi/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
© Luca Venturi/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
Excellent!
John Hucul
Heart cockle warming and rip snorting! Thanks.
The owl is my favourite.