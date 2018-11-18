VICE defends astrology, selling it by saying it’s hated by “straight men”

It’s odd that any respectable media would defend astrology these days, since there’s no evidence for a correlation of birth sign with personality (a comprehensive double-blind test published in Nature in 1985 showed that pretty definitively). In many ways astrology is like religion: they’re both based on faith, there’s no evidence for their overweening truth claims, there’s no known mechanism for their operation, both are believed ardently by many adherents, and lots of people make their living pushing both palpably false doctrines.
Astrology resembles religion in another way, too: a higher percentage of women than of men are religious, and a higher percentage of women than men believe in astrology. I’m not sure exactly why that is, but, like religion, astrology might create a sense of community that somehow appeals more to women than men. (I have no idea whether this is a socialized trait, the result of an evolved difference in men’s versus women’s brains, or a combination of both). As VICE notes (see below), studies show that “women are more empathic and men more analytical,” but I’m not sure whether this explains the sex difference in religiosity and astrology-belief.
You can defend the institution of religion, as even some atheists like John Gray do, but it’s harder for people to defend astrology. I suspect it’s because astrology is not such a heavily institutionalized form of delusion, and because people are more open to empirical refutations of astrology than they are of religion. Astrology, for some reason, seems more susceptible to empirical refutation of its claims, though religion’s truth claims are by not means immune to refutation.
Although newspapers often publish astrology columns, which annoys me since it’s really a form of woo rather than pure entertainment (confess: don’t you look at them and look up your birth sign to see if the prognostication matches your life? Even I do that!), they don’t defend it in their articles. But the following piece by Hannah Ewens in VICE does (click on screenshot).
Ewens is Features Editor for VICE UK and describes herself like this: “I write about youth culture, mental health, film and rock/alternative music. Recently I’ve been thinking a lot about female sexuality, fandom and teenage years.”
First, let us note that this is indeed a defense of astrology, as author Ewens confesses at the end:
Personally, a vague interest I’d had in astrology since I was a kid was solidified once I did my birth chart and found it to be eerily accurate. As soon as conflicting deadlines strike in tandem with my rising anxiety levels, and if I’ve not been looking after myself properly, I notice I’m checking astrology apps and podcasts more. But without that initial “in” I’d never have gone down the rabbit hole. It’s just about the entry point and who gets there.
She doesn’t mention that astrology’s claims are totally bogus.
The rest of the article is, as the title implies, an assertion that women and gay males like astrology more than do straight males, and an attempt to find out why. The title, while implying a denigration of maleness and cis-sexuality, is really just a social-justice hook to justify its defense of astrology.
But do straight men really hate astrology more than women, or more than gay men?
Well, the answer to the first question is “sort of”, though we’re talking just about men versus women here, without mention of cis-sexuality. As VICE notes, paralleling other data:
. . . straight men seem to be frequently apathetic or adverse to astrology. In a 2005 Gallup UK poll, just over twice as many women in the UK believed in astrology compared to men (30 percent to 14 percent of a data pool of 1,010 people). A 2017 study by Pew Research Centre found that 20 percent of adult men in the US believed in astrology, compared to 37 percent of women.
Note that this is just men versus women. No mention of gay men vs. straight men. That’s a deliberate journalistic evasion of her thesis.
Ewens gratuitously buttresses the sex difference by giving lots of anecdotes of men who were driven bonkers by their girlfriends’ intense interest in astrology. That adds nothing to the survey data. And note again that these data say nothing about straight men vs. gay men. Indeed, NO data in the entire article show that gay men are less averse to astrology than straight men. That assertion is simply made by two astrologers:
Jessica Lanyadoo, who hosts Ghost Of A Podcast, said, “I know lots of cis straight male astrologers, but not as many cis straight male astrology fans.” Astrologer Randon Rosenbohm agrees, telling me “it’s for girls and gays”.
“Astrology is a natural, intuitive way of telling time, and women are more in tune with nature,” Randon continues. “Men, however, are builders who work with the material world. Unless you give a straight man evidence of astrology being real, they’re less likely to find it remotely interesting.”
That’s not very convincing, and represents the totality of the evidence. Perhaps Ewens is right, but she doesn’t support her thesis.
Although the article is more about sex- (and supposed sexual-orientation-) differences in astrology acceptance than about social justice, there is one paragraph implying that straight men’s aversion to astrology rests in some way on a patriarchy that stresses out women and gay men more than it does the cis-sexual men:
To understand your and others’ personalities, to try to predict the future: ultimately, it’s grasping for control, when we have none. Women and queer people are drawn to astrology because it offers community and refuge, something to lean on during a time in which religion has taken a backseat. In a heterosexual patriarchy, cis-het men arguably have less to seek refuge from. It is during times of significant stress that people turn to astrology, after all. In a 1982 study, the psychologist Graham Tyson found that people who consult astrologers did so in response to stressors, writing, “Under conditions of high stress, the individual is prepared to use astrology as a coping device, even though under low-stress conditions he does not believe in it.”
Well, fine, but first support your thesis about homosexuality before you start explaining it.
I’m not as much interested in going after astrology as I am religion, for the latter is far more harmful. But let it be noted that astrology may have a carryover effect on other forms of irrationality, for at bottom it defends on a faith in something that is palpably false. The sad and irresponsible aspect of Ewens’s piece is that it doesn’t address the falsity of astrology, and also makes claims that aren’t supported: namely that gay men, like women, are more sympathetic to astrology than are straight men. Finally, its failure to give the data that astrology is bunk, but rather justifies people’s reliance on the stars, is a gross failure of responsible journalism. Does VICE really want to throw truth under the bus in service of woo, implied sexism, and implied misogyny?
h/t: Grania
Got over astrology when a high school science teacher pointed out it was based on the Ptolmaic system.
sub
Astrology has another thing in common with religion: it reinforces the common intuition that our human cares and concerns are of central interest to the entire cosmos. When it’s looked at seriously, it entails a very large, very significant supernatural vision of what reality is and how it works.
But, proponents say, science can’t and shouldn’t be used to examine it (unless it supports it.) It feeds the whole anti-intellectual alternative model of reality ideal which got us into our current political mess.
As for it not having political power — look at India. Even scientists and technicians regularly use it and not for “entertainment purposes.” Belief in astrology permeates the culture, and there are regular attempts to have it taught in universities.
Women are socialized and praised for being good girls. It’s why when we hit puberty we feel ugly and bad. We internalize everything. It’s therefore much more difficult for women to take risks and offend others. It’s much easier to conform and conformity takes the form often if religion and other social compliance. It takes a lot of will power to go against all this so many women don’t.
It has long bothered me to see newspapers run editorial commentary decrying the state of education (or in particular science education), while at the same time running a daily horoscope column.
It’s been twenty years since I had a newspaper subscription – my local paper (Atlanta Journal & Constitution) was still printing horoscopes when I let my subscription expire – how many major newspapers still print horoscopes? Does New York Times, Washington Post, etc publish horoscopes?
Not the NYT, I have a subscription there. But in this article they say these places do:
The Daily News,
The New York Post
Vice (har)
The Los Angeles Times
The Chicago Tribune
The Philadelphia Inquirer
We Aquarians don’t believe in that shit🤓
Faith or Beliefs could be classified, and you’d might arrive at something like this:
Belief class I: assuming something which has happened before with some routine, or which isn’t obviously ruled out. The belief that there is still milk in the fridge.
Belief class II: assuming somethig which rarely happens, relies on a convoluted, unlikely (but conceivable) series of events. Belief that it was the gardener who murdered the maid with a rope in the barn. Belief that the war ends tomorrow before the advancement at noon.
Belief class III: assuming something without principal precedent and veering into the incredible, but with some possibility that it could be true (perhaps highly unlikely, highly special, highly sophisticated).
Belief class IV: assuming something that has no method how it could have happened, and which flies in the face on how things usually work. The belief that Adolf Hitler managed to escape, and by using awesome german chemistry of the time, which discovered how to stop aging, is still alive. That aliens seeded cell organisms on earth first, from which everything else evolved.
Belief class V: full blown irrationality. Belief in things for which there is not only no known, or even remotely plausible mechanism, but where we have solid evidence how and when the belief came about, and where we know for a fact that the origins are ridiculous. I.e. the belief is double-weak. Star constellations are simply stars that shine bright and seem close to one another, making use of our Gestalt-detecting faculty, even if some star sign the stars are actually “close” to one another, what does that have to do with the next star sign? We know this. Astrology is a system we know originate with people who did not have advanced knowledge, and where we — again — KNOW how it came about, why it found use, and what’s appealing about.
What I am getting at here is that astrology, and religious truth claims are entirely class V beliefs. We are too modest when we say we don’t know. We DO know! We know they are false, because we know how the belief(s) came about. The belief that people of a previous age started to believe in apparent nonsense and that might turn out to be true, somehow, is itself an irrational belief of type V, when the beliefs in question are type V.
By the way, I find it no more surprising that there are male astrologers than there are male priests.
You blokes do like the sound of your own voices, after all.
(I’m kidding.)
(Voice of narrator: she was not kidding.)