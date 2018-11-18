Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon Monologue)

It’s Sunday, November 18, 2018, a day on which, in 1929, President Herbert Hoover signed the Migratory Bird Conservation Act, designed to protect waterfowl—including DUCKS. Sadly, that was during the Depression, and there was little money for waterfowl protection. That came later. It’s also National Apple Cider Day, which is best when fermented before ingested. And, remembering my recent visit to Croatia, I report that it’s also that country’s Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991.
Today I must work on the very last research paper in which I contributed by working with my own hands on flies. Am I a scientist? Well, until that paper is published!
On this day in 1626, the “new” St. Peter’s Basilica was consecrated; it took 120 years to build. On November 18, 1872, Susan B. Anthony and 15 other women were arrested for voting illegally in the U.S. Presidential election of 1872. Precisely 11 years later, the American and Canadian railroad systems agreed to the institution of the present five continental time zones, apparently replacing a welter of different time zones that existed then. On this day in 1903, the Hay-Bunau-Varilla treaty between the U.S. and Panama gave the former exclusive rights over the Panama Canal Zone. The Canal was completed in 1914, and the U.S. surrendered possession in 1979.
On this banner day in 1928, according to Wikipedia, occurred the “Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey’s birthday.” And here’s that 7½-minute cartoon cartoon; Mickey appears at 0:31, a quacking duck at 2:08, and Minnie at 3:14:
On November 18, 1963, the first push-button telephone went into service. And today is the 40th anniversary of the Jonestown Massacre in Guyana, when, after Congressman Leo Ryan and some of his entourage were murdered by Jim Jones’s cult, the cult then committed mass murder-suicide. 918 people died, including over 270 children. This is the origin of the phrase “He drank the Kool-Aid”. It’s also the 31st anniversary of the King’s Cross fire in London, in which 31 died people died in the King’s Cross St Pancras tube station. Finally, it’s the 15th anniversary of the first U.S. state granting same-sex couples the right to marry, the ruling in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health by the Massachusetts Supreme Court
Notables born on this day include Asa Gray (1810), Alan Shepard (1923), Linda Evans (1942), Megyn Kelly (1970), Chloë Sevigny (1974) and David Ortiz (1975.
Those who died on November 18 include Robin Hood (1247; really??), Chester A. Arthur (1886), Marcel Proust (1922), Niels Bohr (1962; Nobel Laureate), and Cab Calloway (1994). In honor of Proust’s death, here’s one of the funniest Monty Python sketches I’ve seen, the famous “Summarize Proust” contest:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili objects to the detritus of Autumn:
Hili: Who left all this litter here?A: Nature.Hili: Let her clean it up.
And out at his future home near Dobrzyn, Leon is hungry:
Leon: I think they are having pork chops at the neighbours.
Here’s a tweet from reader Tom, showing one of many animals reunited to their staff during the California fires:
A tweet from reader Nilou, who loves otters:
From reader Blue, the coming thing in water:
Tweets from Grania. Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, has a message about Brexit:
The site really does belong to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, but the tweets are sometimes unintentionally funny:
The Dodo gives us another heartwarming animal-rescue video. This baby flying fox is adorable, annd the rescuing woman, who went to a lot of trouble, is a hero! Do watch this video.
I’d comment on the following but I’d only sound like the old “get off my lawn” guy:
Tweets from Matthew. The resemblance between sloths and pain au chocolat (not to mention the unmentionable body part noted below) is uncanny:
I’ve posted this before, but not as a tweet. Acorn woodpeckers were busy!
I’d never noticed this until Matthew sent me the tweet. It wouldn’t work with straight-sided diamonds, of course:
An amazing Janus-like work of art:
Hoover fact : translated De Re Metallica.
Also scientifically literate.
The other night Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, totally eclipsed the BBC’s political correspondent’s live piece to camera as he sat and waited for someone to open the door for him.
