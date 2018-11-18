Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon Monologue)

It’s Sunday, November 18, 2018, a day on which, in 1929, President Herbert Hoover signed the Migratory Bird Conservation Act, designed to protect waterfowl—including DUCKS. Sadly, that was during the Depression, and there was little money for waterfowl protection. That came later. It’s also National Apple Cider Day, which is best when fermented before ingested. And, remembering my recent visit to Croatia, I report that it’s also that country’s Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991.

Today I must work on the very last research paper in which I contributed by working with my own hands on flies. Am I a scientist? Well, until that paper is published!

On this day in 1626, the “new” St. Peter’s Basilica was consecrated; it took 120 years to build. On November 18, 1872, Susan B. Anthony and 15 other women were arrested for voting illegally in the U.S. Presidential election of 1872. Precisely 11 years later, the American and Canadian railroad systems agreed to the institution of the present five continental time zones, apparently replacing a welter of different time zones that existed then. On this day in 1903, the Hay-Bunau-Varilla treaty between the U.S. and Panama gave the former exclusive rights over the Panama Canal Zone. The Canal was completed in 1914, and the U.S. surrendered possession in 1979.

On this banner day in 1928, according to Wikipedia, occurred the “Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey’s birthday.” And here’s that 7½-minute cartoon cartoon; Mickey appears at 0:31, a quacking duck at 2:08, and Minnie at 3:14:

On November 18, 1963, the first push-button telephone went into service. And today is the 40th anniversary of the Jonestown Massacre in Guyana, when, after Congressman Leo Ryan and some of his entourage were murdered by Jim Jones’s cult, the cult then committed mass murder-suicide. 918 people died, including over 270 children. This is the origin of the phrase “He drank the Kool-Aid”. It’s also the 31st anniversary of the King’s Cross fire in London, in which 31 died people died in the King’s Cross St Pancras tube station. Finally, it’s the 15th anniversary of the first U.S. state granting same-sex couples the right to marry, the ruling in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health by the Massachusetts Supreme Court

Notables born on this day include Asa Gray (1810), Alan Shepard (1923), Linda Evans (1942), Megyn Kelly (1970), Chloë Sevigny (1974) and David Ortiz (1975.

Those who died on November 18 include Robin Hood (1247; really??), Chester A. Arthur (1886), Marcel Proust (1922), Niels Bohr (1962; Nobel Laureate), and Cab Calloway (1994). In honor of Proust’s death, here’s one of the funniest Monty Python sketches I’ve seen, the famous “Summarize Proust” contest:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili objects to the detritus of Autumn:

Hili: Who left all this litter here? A: Nature. Hili: Let her clean it up.

And out at his future home near Dobrzyn, Leon is hungry:

Leon: I think they are having pork chops at the neighbours.

Here’s a tweet from reader Tom, showing one of many animals reunited to their staff during the California fires:

Good news out of @ucdavisvetmed — Mayson, one of the first cats brought here from the #CampFire — has been reunited with his owners, Laci Ping and Curtis Mullins! He's staying here for another week while burns on his paws heal. More info: https://t.co/lz1sl4ZOXt pic.twitter.com/M2B1X84qNy — Dateline UC Davis (@UCDavisDateline) November 16, 2018

A tweet from reader Nilou, who loves otters:

Water sausage works on his abs. pic.twitter.com/phogst98Pz — In Otter News (@Otter_News) November 16, 2018

From reader Blue, the coming thing in water:

When you only eat Organic Free Range Water pic.twitter.com/0Svez9IFVx — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) November 17, 2018

Tweets from Grania. Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, has a message about Brexit:

Lots of people asking me if I’m going to quit. Easy to answer: No.

My country needs more, now more than ever, so I’m going nowhere.

Now it’s your turn, Gove… pic.twitter.com/h7HanBSIMV — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 16, 2018

The site really does belong to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, but the tweets are sometimes unintentionally funny:

I’m pretty sure that @JakeTapper dragging @Ahmadinejad1956 is why this website was invented. pic.twitter.com/zFcdkES8Yq — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) November 17, 2018

The Dodo gives us another heartwarming animal-rescue video. This baby flying fox is adorable, annd the rescuing woman, who went to a lot of trouble, is a hero! Do watch this video.

This lady found a tiny bat crying in a bush, so she came up with an elaborate plan to reunite her with her mom 💕 pic.twitter.com/O4FLRR4dUa — The Dodo (@dodo) November 17, 2018

I’d comment on the following but I’d only sound like the old “get off my lawn” guy:

OH MY GOD 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/CHh24Xy13A — Daniel Pryor 😄 (@DanielPryorr) November 16, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The resemblance between sloths and pain au chocolat (not to mention the unmentionable body part noted below) is uncanny:

Sloth, pan-au-chocolat or the anal spiracles of Kirkioestrus minutus? @flygirlNHM pic.twitter.com/VcvpQaszNI — Rob Knell (@RobKnell1) November 14, 2018

I’ve posted this before, but not as a tweet. Acorn woodpeckers were busy!

This is the amount of acorns that woodpeckers can store into a telecom antenna: nearly 150 kg https://t.co/95NNH6DjyU pic.twitter.com/66MIm1FyI1 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 15, 2018

I’d never noticed this until Matthew sent me the tweet. It wouldn’t work with straight-sided diamonds, of course:

What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? 😯 pic.twitter.com/GjRLkyl7Vu — Plink (@PlinketyPlink) November 17, 2018

An amazing Janus-like work of art:

The two-sided statue of Mephistopheles and Margaretta (19th Century) at the Salar Jung Museum in India. The sculpture is carved out of a single log of sycamore wood. Artist unknown pic.twitter.com/Yl9BaH54U0 — 41 Strange (@41Strange) November 15, 2018