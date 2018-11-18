In response to my call for photos about four weeks ago (before Halloween) reader Rik Gern sent some lovely pictures of lichens, and two psychedelic interpretations to boot. His notes are indented:

These are some tiny trumpet lichen (Cladonia fimbriata) that I saw on a recent trip to Northern Wisconsin. I’ve visited the area many times before and had never noticed them. They weren’t as abundant as the tree lichen you see everywhere, and are apparently more common in the Northwest.

The first picture gives a good idea of their size and shows the entirety of the colony I photographed. Most of the pictures show the trumpets in full bloom, but one (the fourth) looks like skinny green fingers and shows the baby trumpets before they’ve opened up.

The last two are psychedelic variations on the third-to-last photo. They may or may not be what you want, but they might make a nice Halloween theme. There’s a little “face” close to the center of image h and you can even play “spot the face” in image i!

I believe this and the previous series I sent you (sunflowers) are the only extended series I have, but I can look for other pictures I’ve taken of plants and try to send them as well.