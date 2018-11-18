Are some truths not worth knowing?

I was listening for the first time to the famous “Four Horseman” video discussion with Richard Dawkins, Dan Dennett, Sam Harris, and Christopher Hitchens, and noted that, near the end, they discuss the possibility that some scientific facts might not be worth knowing, or even be dangerous to know. (Dan mentions determinism, though he doesn’t think that it should be hidden from the public). Above that discussion hovers another question: would it ever be good to delude people about the truth (this is regularly suggested by religion-friendly atheists)? And there’s a third question: should we not pursue some lines of research because they might yield truths that would be harmful?
I’ve thought about this question a lot, and touch on it in Faith Versus Fact, but haven’t come up with any examples of truths that should be hidden, or research that shouldn’t be done—unless that research itself involves palpable harm, like the Tuskegee syphilis study. It seems to me always better to know the truth than not know the truth. I don’t like the fact that I’m going to die, for instance, and sometimes I wish I were a squirrel or a duck with no knowledge of my own mortality; but since we are rational beings, it’s better to know what’s going to happen to us. I don’t want someone to tell me I’m going to be immortal—even in the afterlife.
The only instance of a truth that, to me, even comes close to something that would harm society involves studies of genetic differences between groups. Do ethnic groups differ in IQ? Do men and women differ in innate interests and capacities? Such questions certainly could cause huge offense depending on what the results are, but only to the extent that the offended think that those facts will lead to bigotry, racism, and sexism.
They needn’t. As I’ve always said, the morality that we construct, while it should be informed by empirical fact, should not heavily depend on biology. Whether groups or individuals should be treated as equals in terms of opportunities, respect, and so on, should not depend on genetic differences in their behaviors or “talents”. And it is interesting, for example, to know if there are innate differences in preferences and behavior between men and women.
Some truths aren’t worth knowing, I suppose, because the results are boring and trivial. One example is knowing how many blades of grass are there on the University of Chicago quadrangle. I would say that answering that is a dumb and meaningless endeavor of no interest to anyone. But that’s not in the class of the “dangerous” studies I mention above.
I’m just throwing this question out to readers. Are there any scientific truths that, if we knew them, we should keep from people? Are there any questions that could be answered that we shouldn’t try to answer. I await a discussion.
I would submit that it is not only interesting to know these but that knowledge can help shape social policy in constructive ways and could help diffuse the social gender war we are engaged in. Of course this kind of search for truth could be used to further bigotry of various sorts, but that (to me) is no basis to preclude investigation. That possibility means only that we need to be open, transparent and thoughtful about how the work is done and what it means.
I cannot think of any “truth” not worth knowing. But I’ll read what others say here….
Suppose someone discovered a way, using CRISPR for example, whereby anyone with simple means could produce a pathogen that would cause a pandemic. I wouldn’t want that widely known.
Scary to be sure, but as someone who uses CRISPR in my work, I see a flaw right here; “whereby anyone with simple means…”
This is a tech that will never be “simple”. CRISPR is potentially powerful (in limited ways) but it’s still biology and simple it isn’t.
https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2017/05/27/530210657/how-a-gene-editing-tool-went-from-labs-to-a-middle-school-classroom
Perhaps the question really has to do with “known to whom?”
If I was engaged in a battle I would rather the enemy not know my location.
I’ll start by answering the question at the end of paragraph one with another question: Harmful to what? To one’s feelings? The old saying goes, “The truth shall make you free.” I can’t think of a truth that doesn’t make one free of the oppression and harm of false thought, so I’ll go with, “If the truth makes you free, then it’s all good.”
I can think of at least one instance where an idea like that was used to harmful ends. My second grade class in a Catholic school was told that “…God knows the exact number of hairs on each of your heads.” I was confused. What possible good would that knowledge have? I eventually realized that this was just another ploy to make us feel worthless and insignificant before the power of the church.
How this was taught to me is the knowledge that g*d knew every strand of hair meant he knew and loved you more than anything possibly could. He loves you SO MUCH that he even knows how many hair strands you have. They didn’t know about cells back then, but the new version would have g*d knowing how many cells each person had as well. Now that’s caring!
“The only instance of a truth that, to me, even comes close to something that would harm society involves studies of genetic differences between groups.”
We can also cause harm if the differences are real and we ignore them.
My initial thought is “yes”, because people are “designed” to be deluded (e.g. the illusion of free will).
Also, when Maggy the Frog told Cersei Lannister that her 3 children would die, it kind of ruined her life.
It has often been noted that it would be bad for one to know the day of one’s death ahead of time. Of course, we are not likely to develop any technology that would give us this ability any time soon so it is a moot point.
It might not be a good idea to know about one’s genetic predisposition to success in some field. Say we could assess a person’s musical potential from a genetic point of view. Knowing that could be good in that it might steer one into a different profession but it might also be bad as a genetic predisposition might be overbalanced by huge motivation.
All in all, I suspect there are things in our genome that we might be better off not knowing but we aren’t quite at the point yet where we know what they might be.
Knowing the day or the how would tempt the fates- you wanna end up like Oedipus?
I would suggest that some truths that would lead to excessive psychological trauma might not be worth knowing. For instance, I don’t want to know the truth about how I (or my loved ones) am/are going to die, as that knowledge would probably traumatize me and ruin the years that I have left.
Good answers, I agree.
Well, I don’t know, it might be a good thing to know, you could at least know when you should start being nicer to others so as to make them sorry to lose you! 🙂
I think preference and talent should be studied and the studies made public. It would be much healthier to remove emotion from issues related to perceived income inequality, lack of representation in certain fields. Right now we’re using a sort of God of the Gaps argument–there is inequality, therefore misogyny, or racism. The truth is probably a lot more mundane and less inflammatory.
The flaw in your argument is that, at this time we don’t have foolproof tests.
It’s really not an argument, but an opinion in favor of scientific study. I think scientists can develop studies that could reveal the existence or absence of preference or talent statistically.
IF it could be proved that our universe [& thus us] is a simulation that might put the cat among the pigeons. It wouldn’t bother me – I would want to know if it’s possible to know anything about the simulator[s].
Concerning racial differences in various outcomes, the main options for explanations are genetic differences, cultural differences, and discrimination/oppression. If things were, in large part, genetic (or cultural), then it would be a big blow to all of the people with diversity/inclusion jobs. By forbidding consideration of genetic or cultural causes, they not only a priori exclude both nature and nurture, but all differences must be caused by things that they’ve got (totally ineffective, but expensive) methods for addressing.
I agree that no truth can be inherently damaging. Let’s take the example of innate differences between men and women, which leads to making different choices in life, career, etc. We can only craft policy that’s truly beneficial to all people and to society if we base policy on the truth of the situation.
This would also apply to research that found IQ differences between ethnic groups, and this is an example in which we can demonstrate to an even greater degree how important it is to know the truth in order to craft beneficial policy (assuming, for the sake of this hypothetical, that there are IQ differences). If we know that certain ethnic groups have lower average IQs, we can craft policies to offer greater economic support and benefits to these groups, different kinds of educational opportunities to get the average person from such groups into jobs that both pay well and are suited to capabilities, and create other policies to help lift them out of poverty and improve their communities and quality of life. This is just scratching the surface.
The only problems with truth is (1) when it is used to justify bad policy and/or treatment, and (2) when it becomes politicized in general. These problems shouldn’t keep us from pursuing the truth. If we don’t allow certain potential truths to be pursued, we’ll only succeed in creating incentives for promulgating falsehoods and creating policies that are bad for all people, their government, and their society. What if it turns out to be a mistake to have the current attempt at an embargo on researching whether it’s better to treat gender dysphoria by trying to eliminate it through therapy and medication? What if that leads to people transitioning, often at very young ages, and then deeply regretting it, when they could have been treated without hormones with terrible side effects (often leading to sterilization) and extremely invasive and irreversible surgeries? Well, then that embargo will have resulted in a lot of pain and suffering for a great many people (even suicide), suffering that could have been avoided if we pursued all avenues of research and solutions.
None of this necessarily means that we need to make these truths a part of wider public conversation (again, assuming they exist — though we know the sex differences do). If we find there are different average IQs among ethnic groups, this doesn’t need to be discussed with the wider public on a regular basis, as it can be used to oppress lower-IQ groups. We do this all the time with, for example, economics, where we don’t attempt to explain the specifics of economics, but rather talk about it in very broad strokes. Instead, we can pursue the truth through scientific inquiry (most people don’t read boring studies from scientists and researchers) and then craft better policy around them. We can’t hide the truth, and some of it will trickle down to the public, but we can try to minimize the danger of these truths by discussing them with the wider public in a manner better suited to creating benefits from them.
In reading some of the previous comments, I hope it’s clear I’m talking about wider truths about people, society, etc. here, and not, say, how to make pipe bombs.
“None of this necessarily means that we need to make these truths a part of wider public conversation (again, assuming they exist — though we know the sex differences do). If we find there are different average IQs among ethnic groups, this doesn’t need to be discussed with the wider public on a regular basis, as it can be used to oppress lower-IQ groups.”
If (a big IF) it were scientifically determined that there are different average IQs among ethnic groups, there is NO way that such a finding would not become well known to the general public and widely discussed since racists would beat the drum on this issue incessantly. There is also NO way that public policies could be crafted around this situation without the reason for doing so being discussed widely in the media. The revelation of this “fact” would create social turmoil, probably wide scale violence, and the disintegration of society. It is easy to make generalizations about the desirability of the truth coming out in almost all circumstances, but when the consequences of such a revelation could be dire, such a generalization, as all generalizations, needs to take into consideration the exceptions.
I don’t think any knowledge is harmful to know.
I am less talented/gifted in X than other people. Does it harm me to know that? No.
Do you tell a young child that he/she is going to die soon from a disease? I don’t think so, but that is more a matter of immaturity than harmful knowledge.
Many things in life are uncomfortable to find out but that is just part of life.
“Are there any scientific truths that, if we knew them, we should keep from people?”
Some conspiracy theories say the truth of extraterrestrial intelligence is being kept from us now. I personally want to know but the consequences of this fact could presumably be crazy good or crazy bad.
No-one has ever explained to my satisfaction what the motive is for keeping it secret.
There are many things I’d personally prefer not to know about, so I will focus only on hypothetical scientific knowledge. It would perhaps be best if we did not learn scientific truths that would make it easier to cause mass destruction. Suppose it were possible for any individual to construct a weapon that could kill millions. Would we want to discover that knowledge?
I see this was already mentioned by Stephen Barnard above. I should read, not think.
Are some truths not worth knowing? That is a good question, and one that is difficult for me to answer; my first reaction is truth should always be transparent.
At the same time, I do know there are people who came to regret their inventions (I guess this can be construed as a truth that came to light.) Oppenheimer/Einstein and the atomic bomb, and Kalashnikov’s AK-47 come to mind. I’ve also read the person who invented the K-cup regretted it for the waste, and the person who invented pepper spray regretted it after it was used by the police against non-violent protesters at U of C Berkeley (iirc). I’m sure there are more examples, but these might not be exactly the same thing as “truths no worth knowing”.
I have often regretted that the smartphone was invented, and I didn’t do it.
I think the world would be better off without Twitter.
Technology and knowledge aren’t the same thing. It’s not what we know it’s what we do with it that counts.
But once the knowledge is there we cannot necessarily control what we or others do with it.
No, we can’t. But can you point to any knowledge that can’t be used to cause harm? I don’t think the guys banging the rocks together and marvelling at sparks could foresee the atom bomb. The inventor of the wheel didn’t picture tanks rolling into villages.
I think if people are being sacked for suggesting that statistical differences in preferences make different sexes gravitate to different careers then at the very least an employment tribunal should know whether the sacking was justified.
You know what shouldn’t be researched? Bullshit. Research grants shouldn’t be pissed away on ‘researching’ whether glaciers are angry or if carbon fibre is misogynistic. Justify your grant or pay it back.
The chemist Thomas Midgely probably caused more havoc with his discoveries of preventing engine knocking by putting lead in petrol and then, fresh from that triumph, using CFCs in colling systems than any other well-meaning individual. Working anything out with a consequentialist calculus has always seemed pretty fruitless to me, though.
Opposition to reasearching IQ differences seems to rest on fears that they exist, so we are in the position where it is apparently less racist (or less sexist) to oppose such research based on a gut feeling than to put that feeling to the test.
I’d love to know the day I will die. Just don’t tell the insurance companies please 😉
But seriously. When people die slowly enough so that loved ones get some advance warning, they get to say goodbye. That’s pretty damn important.
And that illustrates the general point – when people have knowledge, they can do the things they need to do. Even if it hurts. It’s only going to hurt worse without the knowledge – in most cases. I guess if there’s nothing anyone can do – both about the main problem (loved one dying) and secondary issues (saying goodbye) – then knowledge could be a pure burden.