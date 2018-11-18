A passionate argument by Van Jones for free speech on campus

In this clip from the University of Chicago’s continuing Institute of Politics (IOP) discussions, CNN commenter Van Jones gives one of the best and most stirring arguments for free speech on college campuses that I’ve seen. Really stirring, especially for an extemporaneous answer to a question.  My favorite bit is this:

“My parents, and Monica Elizabeth Peek’s parents, marched; they dealt with fire hoses; they dealt with dogs; they dealt with beatings. You can’t deal with a mean tweet?”

Here’s the IOP description:

Clip from an event at the Institute of Politics with CNN commentators S.E. Cupp and Van Jones in conversation with IOP Director David Axelrod on the current state of politics in America. This event was part of “America in the Trump Era,” the IOP’s look at the changes – cultural, policy, media and otherwise – coming under a Trump administration.

This should be mandatory viewing for every college student in America!

h/t: Luana

7 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 18, 2018 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

    I like Van Jones. A lot. I liked him back when he was getting slagged by the Far Right during the Obama administration, and I like him even more now from what I’ve seen of him from time to time on CNN.

    Good for him for speaking out for free speech.

  2. rickflick
    Posted November 18, 2018 at 2:02 pm | Permalink

    “This should be mandatory viewing for every college student in America!”

    Yes.

  3. Keith
    Posted November 18, 2018 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    The world definitely needs to hear more from Van Jones.

  4. Frank Bath
    Posted November 18, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    ‘You don’t take the weights out of the gym.’ A great metaphor for the whole campus.

  5. CAS
    Posted November 18, 2018 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    Nice!

  6. Paul Topping
    Posted November 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    Good one!

  7. Vaal
    Posted November 18, 2018 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    Wow that is absolutely terrific. I’m forwarding this immediately to my son in University! (I’ve basically given this same message to my son, but of course without such force and eloquence).

